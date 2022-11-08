Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force Arrests Multiple Men During Search Warrant
DULUTH, Minn. — Stolen handguns, body armor, drugs, and ammunition were all seized in a West Duluth home Monday afternoon. It happened on the 100 block of South 67th Avenue West during a search warrant by the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force. Four men between the ages 20...
Duluth Felon Indicted for Federal Firearm Violation
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A federal grand jury returned an indictment against a Duluth man for the possession of a gun as a felon. According to court documents, on September 11, 2022, 32-year-old Joseph Butler entered a gas station in Duluth and argued with the store clerk over change from a transaction.
boreal.org
Family Suspects Foul Play In Missing Carlton Man Case
The family of the Carlton man, who’s been missing for more than two weeks says they suspect foul play. 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen October 25. The family expressed their concerns to the Duluth News Tribune and said they called off a search for him last weekend because of the deer hunting season.
WDIO-TV
Duluth police: Level III predatory offender moving to West Duluth
On November 8, Duluth police sent out a notice to the public about a Level III predatory offender moving into West Duluth. According to the release, 80-year-old Daniel Harry Peria is now living on the 5600 block of Grand Avenue. According to the fact sheet sent by the Duluth Police...
Body found in lake Up North likely that of missing Carlton Co. man
Body found in Aitkin County lake is likely that of a missing man from Carlton County, according to investigators. An autopsy will determine its identity.
kdal610.com
Garfield Avenue Entrance To Blatnik Bridge Weekend Closure
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – There will be no southbound access to the Blatnik Bridge starting Friday night through early Monday morning. The closure of a portion of Garfield Avenue will allow for the removal of I-535 ramps that pass over the road. Southbound Garfield at Goodwill Industries will close...
Superior, Wisconsin Voters Support Marijuana Legalization In Landslide Approval
Can you imagine if a candidate running for a race won with 70% of the vote? That would be insane! They would call it a landslide victory. Why is it then that time and time again Wisconsin voters overwhelmingly approve legalization of marijuana and are ignored?. Cannabis, also known as...
FOX 21 Online
Highway 53 Demolition Begins In Duluth’s Lincoln Park Neighborhood
DULUTH, Minn. — MnDOT crews are moving forward with the Highway 53 bridge demo in West Duluth. The portions being focused on begin in the heart of the Lincoln Park Craft District on Superior Street. Then work will continue up the hill all the way up to Piedmont Avenue.
Duluth Hiker Comes Across Buck Chasing Doe In Rut And Things Get Scary
I saw this video posted from last weekend where a man has a close call with an 8-point buck. According to his description, he was hiking near Enger Tower in Duluth when a doe came running by him just feet away. That's when a buck came up and started acting aggressively.
Curved Earth Home Hits The Market In Maple, Wisconsin
Here's another unique home for sale! A curved earth home is for sale in Maple, Wisconsin, situated on sixteen acres of land so you can really be one with nature if you want to. There have been many interesting homes on the market lately. Last month, a LEGO-themed home went...
boreal.org
Large waves in Duluth's Canal Park this evening
As Duluth is also under a gale warning this evening, large waves can be seen rolling in on Duluth's Canal Cam. Video below:
National Weather Service Duluth Shares Photos From Ship Facing 9-10 Foot Waves
To say the weather across the Northland was nasty today would be an understatement. Strong winds and, at times, even stronger winds dominated our day. While conditions were stormy on shore, imagine being on Lake Superior facing the conditions we had Thursday afternoon. There were those who were out there, including the crew aboard the Joyce L. VanEnkevort Galen Witham. Not only where they out there, but they shared their experience with the National Weather Service in Duluth.
kdal610.com
Ice Storm Warning And Winter Weather Advisory
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The National Weather Service Office in Duluth has issued an Ice Storm Warning for northern Lake and Cook County from 6 a-m Thursday to 6 a-m on Friday. Significant icing and strong winds up to 40 miles per hour could result in power outages and tree damage and make travel nearly impossible.
kdal610.com
8 Thoughts: Controversial Calls, Leaky Penalty Kill Hurt UMD
Tough pill to swallow Friday night at Amsoil for UMD, and a lot to unpack after Omaha scored two power play goals in the third and held on to beat the Bulldogs 3-2. It was a game UMD largely dominated at five-on-five, something we’ve been waiting to see from this team, and the reward wasn’t there for multiple reasons.
kdal610.com
Game 11: Omaha at UMD
While Saturday was one game, it was progress for UMD. The Bulldogs won a game and looked more like themselves, possessing pucks, defending hard, and getting to the front of the adversary’s net. Now, it’s time to carry all of that over and build off what worked. UMD will...
