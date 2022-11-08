ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.7 The River

Duluth Felon Indicted for Federal Firearm Violation

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A federal grand jury returned an indictment against a Duluth man for the possession of a gun as a felon. According to court documents, on September 11, 2022, 32-year-old Joseph Butler entered a gas station in Duluth and argued with the store clerk over change from a transaction.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Family Suspects Foul Play In Missing Carlton Man Case

The family of the Carlton man, who’s been missing for more than two weeks says they suspect foul play. 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen October 25. The family expressed their concerns to the Duluth News Tribune and said they called off a search for him last weekend because of the deer hunting season.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth police: Level III predatory offender moving to West Duluth

On November 8, Duluth police sent out a notice to the public about a Level III predatory offender moving into West Duluth. According to the release, 80-year-old Daniel Harry Peria is now living on the 5600 block of Grand Avenue. According to the fact sheet sent by the Duluth Police...
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Garfield Avenue Entrance To Blatnik Bridge Weekend Closure

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – There will be no southbound access to the Blatnik Bridge starting Friday night through early Monday morning. The closure of a portion of Garfield Avenue will allow for the removal of I-535 ramps that pass over the road. Southbound Garfield at Goodwill Industries will close...
DULUTH, MN
B105

National Weather Service Duluth Shares Photos From Ship Facing 9-10 Foot Waves

To say the weather across the Northland was nasty today would be an understatement. Strong winds and, at times, even stronger winds dominated our day. While conditions were stormy on shore, imagine being on Lake Superior facing the conditions we had Thursday afternoon. There were those who were out there, including the crew aboard the Joyce L. VanEnkevort Galen Witham. Not only where they out there, but they shared their experience with the National Weather Service in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Ice Storm Warning And Winter Weather Advisory

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The National Weather Service Office in Duluth has issued an Ice Storm Warning for northern Lake and Cook County from 6 a-m Thursday to 6 a-m on Friday. Significant icing and strong winds up to 40 miles per hour could result in power outages and tree damage and make travel nearly impossible.
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

8 Thoughts: Controversial Calls, Leaky Penalty Kill Hurt UMD

Tough pill to swallow Friday night at Amsoil for UMD, and a lot to unpack after Omaha scored two power play goals in the third and held on to beat the Bulldogs 3-2. It was a game UMD largely dominated at five-on-five, something we’ve been waiting to see from this team, and the reward wasn’t there for multiple reasons.
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Game 11: Omaha at UMD

While Saturday was one game, it was progress for UMD. The Bulldogs won a game and looked more like themselves, possessing pucks, defending hard, and getting to the front of the adversary’s net. Now, it’s time to carry all of that over and build off what worked. UMD will...
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy