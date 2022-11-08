Read full article on original website
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kerr Not Thinking of Benching Klay Thompson Amid Struggles
The start of the 2022–23 season hasn’t been what the Warriors imagined, just a few months removed from winning their fourth NBA championship in eight years. A 4–7 record through the first 11 games has some fans thinking that Golden State should make a dramatic change to the lineup by benching Klay Thompson.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Max Strus Proving He Is A Capable Replacement When Needed
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat guard Max Strus is making a point to let the team know they can rely on him when needed. With starter Tyler Herro injured, Strus had one of the best games of his career in the victory Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets. Strus had 31 points, four rebounds and two assists. He shot 10 of 16 from the field, including 8 of 14 from the three-point line.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: L.A. Reportedly Remains Open To Trade For Bojan Bogdanovic
It seems that your Los Angeles Lakers remain interested in veteran Detroit Pistons stretch four Bojan Bogdanovic, after outreach to his former club, the Utah Jazz, ultimately did not yield a fruitful trade over the summer. Although Bogdanovic inked a two-year, $39 million contract extension with Detroit last month, Jake...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat Game Preview
The Hornets will run it back against the Miami Heat tonight at 8 PM EST, in Miami once again. On Thursday, the Hornets went to overtime with the Heat, after overcoming a 3rd quarter 15-point deficit. However, the Hornets still fell short, as they lost 112-117. The Hornets have lost seven games in a row and now sit with the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 3-10.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Shouldn’t Sign OBJ? Deion & Haley Look-Back
Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End …. I know Jerry Jones’ strategy – Charles Haley and Deion Sanders in the 1990s still resonate – of holding his nose, focusing the spotlight and acquiring a player strongly disliked by the Dallas Cowboys fanbase worked in the past. And I’m fully aware it’s been 26 seasons since his team has sniffed a Super Bowl.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Five Biggest Takeaways from 76ers Win Over Hawks
Last night the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Atlanta Hawks 121-109. Despite a valiant comeback attempt by the Hawks in the fourth quarter, the game was rarely close. Below are our five biggest takeaways from Saturday night's matchup in Philadelphia. Clint Capela. Let's start on a positive note. Hawks center Clint...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers Two-Way Player Julian Champagnie Shines in Blue Coats’ Loss
Not long before the Philadelphia 76ers engaged in a rematch against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night, Philly’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, fired up their fourth game of the season with a second matchup against the Capital City Go-Go. On Thursday, the Blue Coats hosted the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra Says Thursday’s Win Against Charlotte Hornets Was A “Breakthrough”
"You don't always have an absolute solve and solution in this league but I think this was important for us," Spoelstra said. "You go through four straight games and I say this respectfully but in the majority of the games, three-plus quarters in the last four games, I felt like we've played than our opponent.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Adam Silver Addresses Kyrie Irving Punishment Amid Criticism
After reportedly meeting with Kyrie Irving this week, NBA commissioner Adam Silver offered his first public comments Thursday regarding the Nets star in the wake of his recent suspension for promoting an antisemitic film on social media. Speaking in an interview with The New York Times, Silver spoke optimistically about...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Joel Embiid Discusses Doc Rivers’ Critical Decision vs. Hawks
It was clear from the start of Thursday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks that the Philadelphia 76ers would have a tough outing. As Philadelphia shot just 35 percent from the field and 12 percent from beyond the arc in the first quarter of action, they trailed by double-digits as early as the second quarter.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Detroit vs. Everybody: 82 Percent of NFL Experts Select Bears
The Detroit Lions are 2.5-point road underdogs to the Chicago Bears. Chicago defeated Detroit in both contests last season, including a 16-14 win on Thanksgiving at Ford Field. In their last meeting, kicker Cairo Santos sent Lions fans home upset, as he kicked a game-winning field goal to secure a...
