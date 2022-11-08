View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat guard Max Strus is making a point to let the team know they can rely on him when needed. With starter Tyler Herro injured, Strus had one of the best games of his career in the victory Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets. Strus had 31 points, four rebounds and two assists. He shot 10 of 16 from the field, including 8 of 14 from the three-point line.

MIAMI, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO