Harlan, IA

Richard Pauley Obituary

By Sarah Archibald
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
Richard Pauley was born on September 23, 1927 in Beatrice, NE to Harold C. and Lucille A. (DeOgny) Pauley. He attended Harlan Public Schools. He graduated from Harlan High School in 1945. He was involved in chorus, boy’s glee club, band, Cyclone newspaper editor, Thespians, class president, and he was the Homecoming King. He lettered in football, track, and music. After high school, Richard joined the Navy in 1945 during WWII. He also joined the Air Force in 1951 during the Korean War.

Richard was united in marriage to Marianne J. Savereide on February 15, 1948 and shared 74 years of marriage together. Three children were born to this union: David, Joni, and Jill. Richard and Marianne lived in Harlan until 1983, when they moved to Scottsdale, AZ. In 1988, they moved to Lincoln, NE where their three children live.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir. He also was a member and in the choir at Paradise Valley Methodist Church in Paradise Valley, AZ and St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Lincoln, NE. Richard had an incredible voice and loved to sing. He sang in barbershop quartets and he sang for over 300 funerals. He participated in many variety shows and musicals, including the Music Man, Hello Dolly, South Pacific, and Oklahoma.

Richard loved to golf. He and Marianne played together for years. They won the Harlan Golf & Country Club Husband and Wife Tournament in 1981. He also participated in the men’s golf league. He shared his love of golf by teaching all three of his children how to play.

He loved to read, especially cowboy books. He also enjoyed playing bridge. Richard was a founding member of the Lion’s Club and Man of the Year in 1960. He was a bank director for multiple banks and he was president of the Harlan Golf & Country Club.

Richard was a man of integrity and worked very hard over the years. He developed various subdivisions and built many homes in Harlan. He also sold real estate in Harlan and owned a mortgage company in Phoenix, AZ. He owned Pauley Furniture Store, Pauley Ford Center, and many rental units. The list goes on and on, but the most important role Richard had was being a dad and husband. There was nothing more important to him than his family. Richard was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, brother-in-law, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend to many.

He passed away peacefully in Lincoln, NE on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 with his family by his side attaining the age of 95. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Marianne Pauley and his brothers Clay Pauley and Paul Pauley. Those left to cherish his memory include his son David (Donna) Pauley of Lincoln; daughter Joni Pauley of Lincoln; daughter Jill Pauley (Michela Bahensky) of Lincoln; 3 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; sister Beverly (Ron) Jensen of Harlan, IA; brother Bruce Pauley (Jennifer Lassiter) of Dallas, TX; and nieces, nephews and many friends.

Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Harlan, IA. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022 at the funeral home. He wanted people to wear casual clothes, including golf shirts. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Western Iowa Today

Lyla Good Obituary

Lyla Elmquist Good, 77, of Audubon, Iowa, formerly of Atlantic and Griswold, died Monday, November 7, 2022, at the Friendship Home in Audubon. Visitation with the family present will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Funeral services...
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Robert “Rob” Lovell Obituary

Robert James Lovell, the son of Michael Lee and Susan Marie (James) Lovell, was born December 18, 1972, in Atlantic, IA. He died November 4, 2022, in Fort Myers, FL, at the age of 49 years, 10 months, and 17 days. He is preceded in death by his father Michael,...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

1380kcim.com

