Midterm elections – live: Pelosi says GOP reaction to attack may have helped Democrats, as key counts continue
Nancy Pelosi says the brutal hammer attack on her husband, and the often cruel Republican reaction to it may have helped Democrats in the midterm elections.“It wasn’t just the attack,” said the Speaker on Sunday. “It was the Republican reaction to it which was disgraceful.”The current House Speaker told CNN that GOP leaders feared the Trump-aligned wing of the Republican base so much that they even feared distancing themselves from the conspiracies and mockery that right-wing figures trafficked in after the attack.Over the weekend the Democrats kept hold of the Senate, repelling Republicans, after senator Catherine Cortez Masto secured...
GOP’s Chavez-DeRemer flips Oregon 5th Congressional District
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer has won the open U.S. House seat in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, flipping the district for the GOP in a hard-fought contest that drew millions in outside money to the state. Chavez-DeRemer’s victory makes her the first Latina congresswoman from Oregon,...
Democrats Will Keep Control of the Senate, NBC News Projects
Democrats will keep control of the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections, NBC News projected. The party will hold at least 50 seats after Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada held off challenges. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania also flipped the state's GOP-held seat,...
Trump blames McConnell for GOP election losses: ‘He blew the midterms’
Former President Trump sought to pin blame on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) Sunday after Republicans lost the battle for control of the Senate. While the GOP is still favored to win the House, the party fell far short of its expectations heading into Tuesday, and many Republicans have blamed the former president and the candidates he backed in key swing states.
Biden Administration Stops Taking Applications for Student Loan Forgiveness
Student loan borrowers cannot apply for forgiveness at this time. A federal judge in Texas struck down the Biden administration's plan Thursday evening. The decision "was about as wrong and weird as any federal court ruling I can recall reading," said Laurence Tribe, a Harvard law professor. The Biden administration...
Judge Sanctions Trump Lawyers Over ‘Frivolous' Collusion Lawsuit Against Clinton, DNC
A federal judge sanctioned attorneys for former President Donald Trump on Thursday as penalty for advancing a "frivolous" lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and many others. "Additional sanctions may be appropriate," the judge noted, after suggesting the lawyers' behavior may require the "attention of the Bar and...
