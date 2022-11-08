Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hal Steinbrenner Calls End of Yankees’ Season ‘Unacceptable’
When the Yankees stormed out of the gates this past spring, pacing Major League Baseball with a historic record, New York was poised to dominate through the rest of the season, making it back to the World Series for the first time since 2009. Instead, a collapse in the second...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Detroit vs. Everybody: 82 Percent of NFL Experts Select Bears
The Detroit Lions are 2.5-point road underdogs to the Chicago Bears. Chicago defeated Detroit in both contests last season, including a 16-14 win on Thanksgiving at Ford Field. In their last meeting, kicker Cairo Santos sent Lions fans home upset, as he kicked a game-winning field goal to secure a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New York Giants Hold 7-3 Halftime Lead Over Texans
View the original article to see embedded media. East Rutherford, NJ - The New York Giants hold a 7-3 halftime lead over the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium, but the score should have easily been more lopsided. After winning the opening coin toss, the Giants deferred, putting the Texans on...
Bucks out to avenge first loss of year against Hawks
The Milwaukee Bucks will seek a little payback on Monday when they host the Atlanta Hawks, the team that tagged
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Max Strus’ 31 Points Leads The Miami Heat Past The Charlotte Hornets Saturday
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro missed his third straight game because of a sprained ankle. The good thing is the Heat know they have a capable backup at shooting guard. Max Strus scored 31 points, including eight 3-pointers in the Heat's 132-115 victory Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets at FTX Arena.
