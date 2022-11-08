Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Public Invited to Talk About Proposed Highway 57 Project
The Department of Transportation has proposed an improvement project on Highway 57 in Sheboygan County, and the public is invited to voice their comments on it next week. The project will improve the section of the highway between Waldo and Highway 32 near Millhome. The full details of the project...
seehafernews.com
Calumet County Announces Major Project in Chilton, Highway G to be Closed All Month
A sewer project in Chilton is leaving a major roadway closed for the rest of November. According to the Calumet County Twitter page, starting on Monday, crews in Chilton will begin improving their water main and sanitary sewer system on County Road G from the intersection with Highway 32/57, to about 900 feet south.
seehafernews.com
Study Of Family History Featured Tonight At Manitowoc Public Library
The Manitowoc Public Library tonight is hosting a Genealogical Society Meeting and Program. It’s being held in Balkansky Room A starting at 6:00 p.m. The program is called “When an Elder Dies, a Library Burns to the Ground. Now’s the Time to Write your Stories!” With Laurie Shawhan.
seehafernews.com
Hunger Coalition of Manitowoc County to Host Second Annual Thanksgiving Community Meal
The Hunger Coalition of Manitowoc County will host its second annual Thanksgiving Community Meal on Thursday, November 24 in partnership with Roncalli High School. On the menu this year will be sliced roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn, green bean casserole (with slivered almonds), cranberry sauce, roll with butter, pumpkin or apple pie, and beverages.
wearegreenbay.com
Crash on I-41 in Brown County closes all southbound lanes
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on I-41 southbound at Mile Marker 156.4 in Brown County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are blocked on I-41 southbound as a result of the crash that happened around 9:10 p.m. The Brown County Sheriff’s...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public School District Superintendent Addresses Literacy Concerns
Manitowoc’s interim Superintendent of Public Schools has been on the job since July and made an appearance earlier this week on the WCUB Breakfast Club. James Feil says the focus right now in the district is literacy. “One of the main concerns there is it’s not our teachers, it’s...
wearegreenbay.com
Deadly accident on I-41 in Brown County kills Green Bay man
LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-41 southbound in the town of Lawrence on Friday night. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to I-41 south of CTH S. The southbound driver hit the pedestrian in...
seehafernews.com
Five National Honor Counts Earned at Manitowoc’s Meadow Lanes West
As league secretary Jason Heinzen describes it, “pins were flying” last night in the 21st Century League at Meadow Lanes West in Manitowoc. Five bowlers posted Men’s National Honor Count scores, with Dean Bennett leading the way with a 761 series. Dean had games of 225, 278,...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc to Celebrate America Recycles Day Tuesday
The City of Manitowoc will be celebrating America Recycles Day on Tuesday. America Recycles Day is a nationally recognized day designed to build awareness of recycling and its benefits and to encourage people to recycle correctly and buy recycled products. By recycling, you can help reduce emissions of greenhouse gas...
seehafernews.com
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– A large number of Manitowoc voters decided to cast their votes early. Click here to view the numbers. – A four-year-old Sheboygan Falls boy is being praised as a hero. Click here to see what Logan Moher did to be honored. – The Chamber of Manitowoc County is now...
wearegreenbay.com
Details released of shooting that killed 5-year-old in Green Bay, charges officially filed
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay could be looking at over 75 years in prison after he was charged in the shooting that killed a 5-year-old. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 37-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter was officially charged in the shooting that killed 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley.
seehafernews.com
Emerald Ash Borer Remains a Major Issue in Manitowoc
Manitowoc’s Forestry Division is continuing to have an issue with the invasive Emerald Ash Borer beetle. This year alone, hundreds of trees had to be removed due to their infection, but the beetle was first located in the city in 2017. The Emerald Ash Borer attacks ash trees, causing...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police Department seeking public’s help identifying vehicle, passengers involved in a September shooting
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Green Bay are currently requesting the public’s assistance in locating and identifying the vehicle and passengers who were allegedly involved in a shooting that occurred earlier in September. According to a release from the Green Bay Police Department, the vehicle officers...
seehafernews.com
One Arrested Following Police Chase in Sheboygan
One person was arrested in Sheboygan yesterday following a chase with Sheriff’s Deputies. According to police reports, deputies with the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull a motorcycle over around Wilson Avenue and South 22nd Street at around 6:30 Thursday evening. The driver sped off and drove...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay meth overdose death leads to charges against homeless man
A man is due to be arranged in Brown County Circuit Court Tuesday on a charge of first-degree reckless homicide in connection with the overdose death of a Green Bay man in March. Green Bay police, in a criminal complaint, say William Dennis Patnode Jr., 48, provided the methamphetamine that...
wearegreenbay.com
20-year-old from Green Bay dies after head-on crash in Manitowoc County
ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A head-on crash in Manitowoc County left a Green Bay man dead, and authorities say a ‘passing maneuver’ was attempted when the crash happened. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 8 around 4:30 a.m., authorities responded to CTH W for a head-on crash. One of the vehicles was reportedly ‘engulfed’ in flames.
whbl.com
Crash Claims One Life in Manitowoc County Early This Morning
An early morning crash in the Township of Rockland in Manitowoc County claimed the life of a 20-year-old Green Bay Man today. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig expressed condolences to all affected by the accident that happened at about 4:35 on Tuesday. Investigators have determined that the Green Bay man was traveling southbound on County Highway “W” in his VW Jetta while at the same time, a 54-year-old Kiel man was northbound on that same road, attempting to pass another northbound vehicle in his Chevrolet Colorado pickup. He struck the southbound car head-on, killing the Green Bay man, and was later flighted for treatment by Theda Star. One of the vehicles became engulfed in flames. There were no other occupants involved.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Prayers for the family of former State Rep. Jesse Kremer whose daughter passed Thursday morning
November 5, 2022 – Kewaskum, WI – The daughter of former State Assembly Rep. Jesse Kremer (R) has passed away. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers. Miriam Kremer, 17, of Kewaskum, WI, died after a long fight with an extremely rare AML leukemia called t 6,11.
Green Bay man charged in shooting death of 5-year-old girl
A Green Bay man has now been formally charged in the shooting death of a 5-year-old girl. He's accused of handing the gun to another child before the shooting happened.
NBC26
Green Bay man dies after fiery vehicle crash in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A Green Bay man was pronounced dead on scene after his vehicle was engulfed in flames following a two-vehicle head-on crash in Manitowoc. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, deputies, EMS and Fire personnel responded to a crash on CTH W at Milwaukee Street within the Township of Rockland at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday morning.
