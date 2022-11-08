Read full article on original website
Louis Iorio
2d ago
Not in Florida, our governor had the balls to tell them to get the hell out, it went against the state constitution
CBS News
Ballot questions among closely watched contests in Massachusetts
Massachusetts voters had the power to decide four ballot questions about the "millionaire's tax", dental care, alcohol licensing and licenses for undocumented immigrants. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
Attorney General Healey will likely be the Governor of Massachusetts, Democrats & Republicans set to back her
A new poll has shown that Democratic voters are set to back Attorney General Healey for her race as the Governor of Massachusetts, and Republicans could also support her. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey who happens to be a Democratic choice for the governor race.Greater Boston Chamber / Flickr.
Live 2022 Massachusetts governor election results: Maura Healey vs. Geoff Diehl
Follow along live as the votes are counted on Election Night in Massachusetts, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Man arrested on suspicion of tampering with voting machine
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man who is a registered Democratic voter has been arrested on suspicion of tampering with voting equipment by allegedly inserting a USB thumb drive into a voting machine at a polling station during the primary election in June, authorities said. No elections data were accessed, and the June 28 incident didn’t cause any major disruption to voting, authorities said. But it heightened concerns among election officials and security experts that conspiracy theories related to the 2020 presidential election could inspire some voters to meddle with — or even attempt to sabotage — election equipment. Experts say even unsuccessful breaches could become major problems in the days leading up to and on Tuesday’s midterm election, causing delays at polling places or sowing the seeds of misinformation campaigns. Richard Patton, 31, of Pueblo was arrested on Thursday by members of the Pueblo Police Department High-Tech Crime Unit for investigation of tampering with voting equipment, a felony, and cybercrime-unauthorized access, a misdemeanor, the department said in a statement.
Number of wrong ballots cast in Nashville now more than 430
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 430 voters cast ballots in the wrong race in early Election Day voting in Nashville, a left-leaning city that Republicans carved three ways during redistricting in hopes of flipping a Democratic seat. The amount is a stark jump from the initial number that the Davidson County Election Commission provided last week, when officials said the problem was contained to just 212 miscast ballots. Election administrator Jeff Roberts said Monday that the initial amount did not take into account the final three days of early voting, which ended last Thursday. He also provided a list of the affected voters. The new number places yet another level of scrutiny around Nashville’s voting system, which has faced criticism after The Associated Press reported that voters were being given ballots for incorrect congressional and statehouse races. The problem involves precincts that were split during the GOP-led redistricting process, which resulted in Nashville being divided into three congressional districts. Republicans pushed back on the idea that redistricting caused the problem. Instead, they’ve placed the blame on Nashville election officials even though similar problems have popped up elsewhere across the state.
Michigan Democrat Says Election Threat Might Make State Unsafe for Her If She Loses
In the wake of the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Democratic politicians across the country have spoken out about the increased threats of violence they’ve faced in the lead-up to the midterm elections. But according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, death threats and intimidation aren’t...
Fetterman predicts early Republican lead in vote counting due to changes by GOP lawmakers
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman said on Monday that he expects his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, to lead initially in the state on Tuesday night due to the sequence of vote counting. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, said that the GOP planned voting so that their party could “baselessly sow...
Washington Examiner
Dead man reelected in Pennsylvania
A Pennsylvania man who died earlier this year was reelected to his position as a state representative. Democrat Tony DeLuca, the longest-running Pennsylvania state representative, at 39 years, died last month at 85 of lymphoma, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Because of his recent death, election authorities were unable to change the ballots, and many voters chose him over Green Party challenger Queonia "Zarah" Livingston, marked by a sizable lead. A special election will be held to choose a proper candidate to take his seat.
Here’s where the MV migrants have wound up settled in Mass.
Several of the migrants now reside around the South Shore and Cape Cod; some have chosen to return to Martha's Vineyard. Since their unexpected arrival last month — and following a brief stay at Joint Base Cape Cod — 47 of the Martha’s Vineyard migrants have found housing in Massachusetts.
Washington Examiner
Officials: Potential fraud in Maricopa 2020 vote
Arizona’s Maricopa County, which fought claims of 2020 election irregularities, has now coughed up dozens of potential election violations and referred them to the state attorney general, who has been asking for an example of fraud for nearly two years. Officials told Secrets that the county turned over “no...
Oath Keepers lawyer and federal judge in screaming match in court over US Capitol riot case
A conversation between a federal judge and a lawyer for one of the Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy ended in a screaming match on Wednesday, when the lawyer suggested she would argue at trial that her client deleted evidence after the riot because he was directed to by another lawyer.
Photos show disappointment, shock at Republican election night events as 'red wave' never appears
Republicans on the ballot did not expect such a positive night for Democrats — neither did their constituents.
Healey prevails in Massachusetts governor’s race, dealing historic win for LGBT community
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey (D) is projected to be the next governor of the state. The victory will make her one of the two first openly lesbian governors in American history, should Oregon gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek (D) also win. The Associated Press called the race for her at...
WCVB
Migrant among group who unexpectedly arrived in Kingston explains his journey to Massachusetts
KINGSTON, Mass. — One member of the group that was unexpectedly placed in a South Shore hotel by state officials identified himself on Thursday as Haitian who came to the United States with his family and shared details of the long journey they took to Massachusetts. Approximately 107 people...
'Kill them': Arizona election workers face midterm threats
Nov 6 (Reuters) - Election workers in Arizona’s most fiercely contested county faced more than 100 violent threats and intimidating communications in the run-up to Tuesday’s midterms, most of them based on election conspiracy theories promoted by former President Donald Trump and his allies.
AP sources: Justice Dept. watchdog probing Mass. US attorney
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department’s inspector general has opened an investigation of the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, prompted by U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins’ appearance at a political fundraiser featuring first lady Jill Biden, The Associated Press has learned. An investigation by the department’s internal watchdog targeting one of the nation’s 93 U.S. attorneys — political appointees who are some of the highest-ranking federal law enforcement officials — is highly unusual. The ethics concerns surrounding Rollins threaten to undermine Attorney General Merrick Garland’s efforts to restore the Justice Department’s reputation for political independence after tumultuous years under Republican President Donald Trump. The inspector general’s office is focusing on Rollins’ attendance at the Democratic National Committee event in July as well as her use of her personal cellphone to conduct official business, according to two people briefed on the investigation, which has been underway for weeks. Also being examined is a trip that Rollins took to California that was paid for by an outside group, they said. They were not authorized to publicly discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Republicans Are Trying to Disqualify Thousands of Mail-In Ballots in Key Swing States. It's Working
Republican officials in three battleground states are attempting to disqualify thousands of mail-in ballots ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections — with states tossing out ballots due to technicalities, like incomplete dates on envelopes or only partially filled-out witness addresses. The Washington Post reports on three states — Pennsylvania, Wisconsin...
Diehl says vote gap is ‘impossible to close,’ concedes to Healey
The race was called in Maura Healey's favor shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday. On Tuesday evening, about three hours after the Associated Press projected that Democrat Maura Healey will defeat Republican Geoff Diehl in the Massachusetts gubernatorial race, Diehl conceded the race. Diehl, a former state representative who garnered an...
This is the most misspelled word in Massachusetts, WordTips says
In this day and age of texting and autocorrect, we’ve become accustomed to using acronyms and relying on technology to check our spelling. There is one word, however, that seems to trip up Massachusetts residents more than others. According to the word search site WordTips, the most misspelled word...
Massachusetts U.S. House 1st District Election
Springfield Democrat Richard Neal is running for re-election this year for an 18th term in Washington.
