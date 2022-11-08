Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Packers Let Fanbase Down at NFL Trade DeadlineFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
NBC Sports
Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb react to OBJ-Cowboys rumors
Could momentum be building for the Dallas Cowboys to sign Odell Beckham Jr.?. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb endorsed the potential signing of Beckham amid rumors that the team has interest in the free-agent wideout. "Any time you have a chance to add a talent like...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G eager to debut 'nightmare' 49ers offense vs. Chargers
SANTA CLARA — Jimmy Garoppolo is set to go into Sunday Night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers with a complete arsenal of weapons on the offense. It will be the first contest that the quarterback will have Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Elijah Mitchell, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk all available Garoppolo is excited about the group’s potential.
NBC Sports
Leonard Fournette throws interception intended for Tom Brady on awful trick play
The Buccaneers have just found a trick play that they need to remove from the playbook immediately. In one of the worst plays you’ll ever see in an NFL game, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette threw a pass to quarterback Tom Brady. Yes, Fournette threw to Brady. Did Brady...
NBC Sports
How 49ers will use a 'full go' Mitchell in first game back
The Los Angeles Chargers will be the first true victims of the 49ers’ nightmare offense on "Sunday Night Football" at Levi’s Stadium. Elijah Mitchell will take the field alongside San Francisco’s many offensive weapons for the first time since Week 1 and for the first time since Christian McCaffrey became a 49er.
NBC Sports
Report: Texans strip Brandin Cooks of captain status
Receiver Brandin Cooks will be back for the Texans today. His “C” won’t be. NFL Media reports that the Texans have stripped Cooks of his captain status in advance of his first game back after he wasn’t traded at the deadline. After the Week Nine loss...
NBC Sports
Collinsworth can't understand why 49ers wanted to trade Jimmy G
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers failed to trade Jimmy Garoppolo during the offseason. And the move that was not made could end up leading to a successful season for the organization, NBC Sports analyst Cris Collinsworth shared on a special episode of "49ers Talk." “Could Jimmy go to any system...
NBC Sports
Kenny Golladay questionable, Evan Neal out for Giants
Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay said this week that he is pushing to return to the lineup after missing four games with a knee injury, but final word on his status will have to wait a little longer. The Giants listed Golladay as questionable to play against the Texans on...
NBC Sports
Lions come back to stun Bears despite Justin Fields’ 147 rushing yards
Justin Fields is looking like one of the greatest running quarterbacks in NFL history, but today it was not enough. Fields and the Bears blew a 14-point fourth quarter lead today in Chicago as the Lions came back to win 31-30. A week after setting a new NFL regular-season record...
NBC Sports
Giants handle Texans 24-16 to move to 7-2
The Giants have had to squeeze out some close wins over the course of the season, but Sunday’s game against the Texans played out differently. A Daniel Jones touchdown pass put them up early and they never game up the lead on their way to a 24-16 home victory. The win lifted the Giants’ record to 7-2 and they’ll try for their eighth win at home against the Lions next Sunday.
NBC Sports
Steelers up 20-10 after Kenny Pickett touchdown
The Steelers gave up a 10-point lead in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Saints and they’ll try to keep history from repeating itself in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Kenny Pickett pushed into the end zone from the 1-yard-line and the Steelers are up 20-10 with 8:38 left to play in Pittsburgh.
NBC Sports
Buccaneers beat Seahawks in NFL’s first game in Germany
The NFL’s first game in Germany appeared to be a success for the league, with a large crowd of enthusiastic fans. It was certainly a success for the Buccaneers. The Bucs got off to a great start and then held on through a thrilling fourth quarter to beat the Seahawks 21-16.
NBC Sports
Ezekiel Elliott is inactive for Cowboys vs. Packers
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will miss his second consecutive game. He is among the team’s inactives. Elliott missed the Cowboys’ last game after hyperextending his right knee in the Oct. 23 game against the Lions. The team had its off week in Week 9. Elliott practiced this...
NBC Sports
Stafford, Murray both ruled out for Rams-Cardinals game
Matthew Stafford’s Rams and Kyler Murray’s Cardinals will face off on Sunday, but the two star quarterbacks will be watching from the sidelines. Both Stafford and Murray were ruled out for Sunday’s NFC West showdown – the former with a concussion and the latter with a hamstring injury.
NBC Sports
Kittle pinpoints what makes Jimmy G a winner with 49ers
Programming Note: NBC Bay Area's 3 p.m. PT newscast on Sunday will be live from Levi's Stadium and will be on-site postgame as well. Jimmy Garoppolo is far from a perfect quarterback. He lacks the mobility of a modern star quarterback and a consistent deep ball. Untimely interceptions have plagued the 49ers at times during his 51 career starts in San Francisco.
NBC Sports
Jarvis Landry will play, but Saints rule out five players and list four as questionable
The Saints will have receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) on Sunday against the Steelers. He had another limited practice Friday. Landry has not played since Week 4 in London. That’s the good news for the Saints. The bad news is they ruled out five players and list four others as...
NBC Sports
How Dean is handling life as a backup with Eagles
That’s the sum total of the first half of Nakobe Dean’s rookie season. Three snaps in the opener vs. the Lions and one last Thursday night vs. the Texans. Dean, the Eagles’ ballyhooed third-round pick from Georgia, won the Butkus Award last year as the best linebacker in college football and along with Jordan Davis was the leader of one of the greatest defenses in college football history.
NBC Sports
Why Cowherd believes CMC is imperative for 49ers to land Brady
It appears as if the 49ers' acquisition of star running back Christian McCaffrey not only is for the present but also for the future in potentially luring Tom Brady to the Bay Area. On Friday's episode of "The Herd," host Colin Cowherd explained why San Francisco's trade for McCaffrey potentially...
NBC Sports
Report: Jim Irsay hired Jeff Saturday against advice of Chris Ballard, Pete Ward
The Jeff Saturday experiment officially begins in less than an hour. If Colts G.M. Chris Ballard had his way, it wouldn’t be. According to NFL Media, both Ballard and team president Pete Ward advised owner Jim Irsay to not hire Saturday. Per the report, Irsay was “hellbent” on making...
NBC Sports
Steelers run over Saints 20-10 for third win of season
The Steelers left themselves with a lot of work to do coming out of their bye week if they are going to avoid a losing record this season and they got the first step out of the way on Sunday. Quarterback Kenny Pickett and wide receiver George Pickens ran for...
NBC Sports
Why 49ers' pairing of CMC, Mitchell comes at the perfect time
SANTA CLARA -- Jimmy Garoppolo knows a great run game only makes his job as 49ers quarterback easier, opening the passing game up as well. Take the 49ers' Week 8 win over the Los Angeles Rams. While it turned into the Christian McCaffrey Show, Garoppolo completed 84 percent of his pass attempts, going 21-for-25 with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Comments / 0