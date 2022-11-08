The Giants have had to squeeze out some close wins over the course of the season, but Sunday’s game against the Texans played out differently. A Daniel Jones touchdown pass put them up early and they never game up the lead on their way to a 24-16 home victory. The win lifted the Giants’ record to 7-2 and they’ll try for their eighth win at home against the Lions next Sunday.

