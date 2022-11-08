ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb react to OBJ-Cowboys rumors

Could momentum be building for the Dallas Cowboys to sign Odell Beckham Jr.?. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb endorsed the potential signing of Beckham amid rumors that the team has interest in the free-agent wideout. "Any time you have a chance to add a talent like...
NBC Sports

Jimmy G eager to debut 'nightmare' 49ers offense vs. Chargers

SANTA CLARA — Jimmy Garoppolo is set to go into Sunday Night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers with a complete arsenal of weapons on the offense. It will be the first contest that the quarterback will have Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Elijah Mitchell, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk all available Garoppolo is excited about the group’s potential.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

How 49ers will use a 'full go' Mitchell in first game back

The Los Angeles Chargers will be the first true victims of the 49ers’ nightmare offense on "Sunday Night Football" at Levi’s Stadium. Elijah Mitchell will take the field alongside San Francisco’s many offensive weapons for the first time since Week 1 and for the first time since Christian McCaffrey became a 49er.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Texans strip Brandin Cooks of captain status

Receiver Brandin Cooks will be back for the Texans today. His “C” won’t be. NFL Media reports that the Texans have stripped Cooks of his captain status in advance of his first game back after he wasn’t traded at the deadline. After the Week Nine loss...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Collinsworth can't understand why 49ers wanted to trade Jimmy G

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers failed to trade Jimmy Garoppolo during the offseason. And the move that was not made could end up leading to a successful season for the organization, NBC Sports analyst Cris Collinsworth shared on a special episode of "49ers Talk." “Could Jimmy go to any system...
NBC Sports

Kenny Golladay questionable, Evan Neal out for Giants

Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay said this week that he is pushing to return to the lineup after missing four games with a knee injury, but final word on his status will have to wait a little longer. The Giants listed Golladay as questionable to play against the Texans on...
NBC Sports

Giants handle Texans 24-16 to move to 7-2

The Giants have had to squeeze out some close wins over the course of the season, but Sunday’s game against the Texans played out differently. A Daniel Jones touchdown pass put them up early and they never game up the lead on their way to a 24-16 home victory. The win lifted the Giants’ record to 7-2 and they’ll try for their eighth win at home against the Lions next Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Steelers up 20-10 after Kenny Pickett touchdown

The Steelers gave up a 10-point lead in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Saints and they’ll try to keep history from repeating itself in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Kenny Pickett pushed into the end zone from the 1-yard-line and the Steelers are up 20-10 with 8:38 left to play in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Buccaneers beat Seahawks in NFL’s first game in Germany

The NFL’s first game in Germany appeared to be a success for the league, with a large crowd of enthusiastic fans. It was certainly a success for the Buccaneers. The Bucs got off to a great start and then held on through a thrilling fourth quarter to beat the Seahawks 21-16.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Ezekiel Elliott is inactive for Cowboys vs. Packers

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will miss his second consecutive game. He is among the team’s inactives. Elliott missed the Cowboys’ last game after hyperextending his right knee in the Oct. 23 game against the Lions. The team had its off week in Week 9. Elliott practiced this...
NBC Sports

Stafford, Murray both ruled out for Rams-Cardinals game

Matthew Stafford’s Rams and Kyler Murray’s Cardinals will face off on Sunday, but the two star quarterbacks will be watching from the sidelines. Both Stafford and Murray were ruled out for Sunday’s NFC West showdown – the former with a concussion and the latter with a hamstring injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Kittle pinpoints what makes Jimmy G a winner with 49ers

Programming Note: NBC Bay Area's 3 p.m. PT newscast on Sunday will be live from Levi's Stadium and will be on-site postgame as well. Jimmy Garoppolo is far from a perfect quarterback. He lacks the mobility of a modern star quarterback and a consistent deep ball. Untimely interceptions have plagued the 49ers at times during his 51 career starts in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

How Dean is handling life as a backup with Eagles

That’s the sum total of the first half of Nakobe Dean’s rookie season. Three snaps in the opener vs. the Lions and one last Thursday night vs. the Texans. Dean, the Eagles’ ballyhooed third-round pick from Georgia, won the Butkus Award last year as the best linebacker in college football and along with Jordan Davis was the leader of one of the greatest defenses in college football history.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Sports

Why Cowherd believes CMC is imperative for 49ers to land Brady

It appears as if the 49ers' acquisition of star running back Christian McCaffrey not only is for the present but also for the future in potentially luring Tom Brady to the Bay Area. On Friday's episode of "The Herd," host Colin Cowherd explained why San Francisco's trade for McCaffrey potentially...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Steelers run over Saints 20-10 for third win of season

The Steelers left themselves with a lot of work to do coming out of their bye week if they are going to avoid a losing record this season and they got the first step out of the way on Sunday. Quarterback Kenny Pickett and wide receiver George Pickens ran for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Why 49ers' pairing of CMC, Mitchell comes at the perfect time

SANTA CLARA -- Jimmy Garoppolo knows a great run game only makes his job as 49ers quarterback easier, opening the passing game up as well. Take the 49ers' Week 8 win over the Los Angeles Rams. While it turned into the Christian McCaffrey Show, Garoppolo completed 84 percent of his pass attempts, going 21-for-25 with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy