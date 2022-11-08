Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona softball signs class of five that is ‘heavy on pitching’ for 2023
Pitching, pitching, and more pitching. That’s the main story of Caitlin Lowe’s first class in her head coaching career. Arizona softball signed a class of five on Wednesday, three of whom are pitchers. “We have a really strong pitching class, that’s for sure,” Lowe said. “Heavy on pitching....
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football opens as small underdog against Washington State
The Arizona Wildcats turned heads by upsetting No. 9 UCLA 34-28, but it wasn’t enough to persuade Vegas to favor the UA in its matchup against Washington State. Arizona has opened as a 3.5-point underdog for its home game against the Washington State Cougars, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The game will kick off Saturday 12 p.m. MST on Pac-12 Networks.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona rallies to shock No. 9 UCLA in Rose Bowl
It’s a shame that UCLA is leaving the Pac-12 in a couple of years, because Arizona could get used to winning in Pasadena. Jayden de Laura tallied three touchdowns, including a 17-yard pass to Tetairoa McMillan on 4th down with 6:34 left, and the Wildcat defense held just enough on the final drive to pull off a 34-28 upset of No. 9 UCLA on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona players, alumni react to Wildcats’ stunning win over UCLA
Arizona’s 34-28 upset over No. 9 UCLA at the Rose Bowl Saturday night set social media ablaze, with several players and alumni as well as media members praising the program, coach Jedd Fisch, and the offensive play of quarterback Jayden de Laura. Arizona defensive lineman Hunter Echols was one...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona volleyball emerges from the ‘cauldron’ to end 12-year skid against No. 20 Washington
Arizona volleyball had gotten so close. The Wildcats were competitive in three-set matches against some of the best in the Pac-12. They pushed others to five sets. They just couldn’t get the win against the better teams in the league. In fact, they had yet to beat anyone in the top nine of the league standings and their only win against a team in the top 100 of the RPI came against No. 94 Wake Forest.
azdesertswarm.com
4-star receiver Jeremiah McClure includes Arizona in top four
One of the top high school wide receivers on the West Coast has included Arizona in his final four schools. Jeremiah McClure, a 6-foot-2 receiver at Mater Dei in Santa Ana, Calif., announced a top-four of Arizona, Indiana, UCLA and Washington. McClure said he will commit on Nov. 15. McClure...
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd, Kerr Kriisa and Kylan Boswell said after Arizona’s win over Southern
Arizona’s second game of the 2022-23 season was a lot like the first one, with the Wildcats scoring in bunches but also turning it over a lot in a 95-78 win over Southern on Friday night. Along the way, Kerr Kriisa put up his second career triple-double. Our full...
azdesertswarm.com
What Jedd Fisch and Arizona players said after upset road win over No. 9 UCLA
Arizona may have just had its program-changing victory, beating No. 9 UCLA 34-28 on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl. Our full recap can be found here. Below is what coach Jedd Fisch, quarterback Jayden de Laura, running back Michael Wiley, defensive end Jalen Harris and linebacker Jacob Manu said after the massive upset win in Pasadena:
azdesertswarm.com
What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball hosts Southern
Arizona’s 2022-23 season got off to a record-setting start on Monday, with the Wildcats setting a single-game school record by shooting 71.7 percent in a 117-75 win over Nicholls. Next on tap during the nonconference slate is Southern on Friday night at McKale Center. He’s what to look for...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona vs. UCLA: How to watch Week 11 matchup
The Arizona Wildcats play their final road game of the 2022 season when they visit the UCLA Bruins in the Rose Bowl. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Arizona-UCLA game time, details:. Date: Saturday, Nov. 12,...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men’s basketball vs. Southern game thread
The Arizona Wildcats play their second game of the 2022-23 season when they host the Southern Tigers. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!. Arizona-Southern game time, details:. Date: Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
azdesertswarm.com
Q&A with longtime Arizona men’s basketball writer Steve Rivera, author of ‘Lessons From Lute’
Lute Olson is synonymous with Arizona men’s basketball. Before he arrived from Iowa in 1983, the program was a doormat and had no national following, but within a few seasons he had the Wildcats in the Final Four and turned them into one of the sport’s perennial powers.
Comments / 0