Arizona volleyball had gotten so close. The Wildcats were competitive in three-set matches against some of the best in the Pac-12. They pushed others to five sets. They just couldn’t get the win against the better teams in the league. In fact, they had yet to beat anyone in the top nine of the league standings and their only win against a team in the top 100 of the RPI came against No. 94 Wake Forest.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO