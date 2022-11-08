Read full article on original website
Jorge Fernandez For Allen County Commissioner
I am Jorge Fernandez and I am running for Allen County Commissioner this year. All three Allen County Commissioners are elected by the entire county, and each is elected in a separate race on the ballot. Two of those are on the ballot this year (the other seat up this year is unopposed). Early voting has already begun.
Indiana voters reject 4 of 8 school referendums for property tax increases
Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the extra cost to property bills.
It’s Important To Make Your Vote Count On Nov. 8 ~ Voice Of The Township
Two important days for all Americans will be upon us shortly. These are Election Day on Tuesday, November 8 and Veterans Day on Friday, November 11. On Election Day, we can express our gratitude for the freedom and privilege we have to cast our vote; and on Veterans Day we honor those who fought to ensure our right to vote.
2 local businesses remain in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
(WANE) — What began with a 54-man field is now down to 16 as Round 3 of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament kicked off Friday. The tournament started with nine businesses from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, but...
9:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words. Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com. Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline. FALL CLEANUP. Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653. HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT. Hott...
Energy Assistance Program Resumes
Brightpoint’s winter Energy Assistance Program has resumed for eligible households in Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, and Whitley counties. The Energy Assistance Program (EAP) helps pay a portion of a household’s heating bills during the winter months. In 2021-2022, Brightpoint helped 7,973 families with their utility bills. This year, help is available for a portion of a household’s water and wastewater bills. Eligible households receive the EAP benefit one time per heating season. The program runs through May 15, 2023, or until funds run out.
Wells County History Teacher Named Indiana Teacher Of The Year
The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced that Tara Cocanower, a world history teacher at Bluffton High School, has been named the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year. “For many educators, becoming a teacher is a calling to serve others and make a positive impact on the world, one...
Nebraska Neighborhood Mural Dedication
The Fort Wayne Public Art Commission, city officials and Nebraska Neighborhood leaders held a dedication ceremony for a mural at 1804 W. Main St. The Nebraska Neighborhood mural is on the east façade of 1804 W. Main St. This piece was designed to embody and celebrate the Nebraska Neighborhood’s rich history. Themes incorporated into the work include Kekionga Baseball team, The Wayne Knitting Mills, Camp Allen, Jaenicke Gardens, and Swinney Park. The muralist was chosen through an open call for artists.
Waynedale Elementary Upgrades
Being Principal of Waynedale Elementary School, Kristee Hoffner knows her building and exactly how badly the recent improvements there were needed. As a part of the Fort Wayne Community School’s (FWCS) capital improvement project to renovate many of its buildings, the more than 50-year-old school recently received a vast slate of upgrades to bring its entire edifice and classrooms more in line with other 21st-century schoolhouses.
Griefsgiving To Be Held Nov. 12
The holidays can be a time fraught with emotions for those grieving the death of a loved one. Sometimes, grief isn’t acknowledged, which compounds those hard emotions. And grieving people can feel lost in a time that’s all about happy family gatherings. There may be a lack of motivation to carry on with holiday traditions or keeping up with expectations—all common feelings around this time of year when coping with grief.
H2Oh!
If you’re looking for an excellent choice to wet your whistle, you should try the water produced by the Three Rivers Filtration Plant. At its annual conference this week, the Alliance of Indiana Rural Water chose Fort Wayne as the best-tasting water in the State. It’s the second time...
Two new storefronts open at Jefferson Pointe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two new stores, Instant Customizations Station and Daily Thread, have opened their doors for shoppers at Jefferson Pointe. According to Jefferson Pointe’s website, Instant Customizations Station offers customized clothing, embroidery, logo design and more. The Station describes itself as a “one-stop shop” for custom clothes. The store is offering 20% off all merchandise in the store from Nov. 24 – Nov. 30 with this online coupon.
Free Prenatal & Infant Care Directories
The latest edition of the Prenatal & Infant Care Resource Directory is now available for free to the public and organizations that serve low-income and vulnerable residents. Free, printed copies of the directory are available for pick up by filling out the request form at www.SJCHF.org/directories. A pdf copy of the directory is also available on that same web page.
Veterans Day Activities – Nov. 11
The annual Veterans Day Parade on Parnell Avenue, sponsored by the Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations, will be held Saturday, November 5 at 11:00 a.m., with a ceremony immediately following the parade. This year’s parade theme is “Purple Heart Recipients.”. The parade line up will start at...
New Bench Dedicated To Waynedale Lions Club Legacy
The Waynedale Lions Club began in 1946 and sponsored good deeds in our community far too numerous to mention throughout their 75 years of service. They provided help where help was needed with a firm belief that the world gets better and problems get smaller when people unite to serve. However, the service Club was disbanded in 2020.
November Worship & Events
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819. Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.
Celebrating 50 Years Of Making Arts Accessible To All
Audiences Unlimited, Inc. (AUI) is celebrating 50 years of enriching the lives of people with limited access to the arts in Allen County and the surrounding region. Through a wide range of programming, AUI is opening the door to meaningful experiences with the performing arts for diverse audiences and inspiring others to value a rich quality of life for all people.
LC Nature Park Founder Named Sagamore Of The Wabash
John Brooks, founder of LC Nature Park and chairman of the board of Brooks Construction Company, Inc., received the Sagamore of the Wabash award on Oct. 12 for his efforts in preserving Indiana’s natural landscape and contributions to building the state’s road infrastructure. The award is one of...
Salamonie Lake’s Senior Monday Luncheon
The monthly Salamonie Senior Monday Luncheon will be held at noon, Nov. 7, at Salamonie Lake’s Interpretive Center. Anyone age 50 or older is welcome to attend. Retired Saint Francis professor Larry “Doc” Wiedman has been a woodcarver for over 40 years. Trained as a marine biologist and paleontologist, he brings a unique perspective to the critters and natural objects he creates.
Tri-State CSA Conference Coming To Fort Wayne
Are you a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) farmer? Are you looking to start a CSA or wanting to increase the success of your existing CSA? If so, Thinking Inside the Box, the 2022 Tri-State CSA Conference is the place to be November 12-13 at Purdue Fort Wayne campus. This two-day conference will feature informative sessions and speakers covering a broad range of topics from marketing to managing your CSA to production practices.
