NY Barber Shop Uses Children in Inappropriate Social Media PostsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Two Men Injured In a Shooting Incident In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Man Died In Chelsea And Two Others Were Injured In a Shooting AttackAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
7 New Tenants Lease at Parsippany Office CampusMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Refs made historical mistake that may have cost the Atlanta Falcons
It isn’t often that you can say there were three yards lost in oblivion during an NFL game, but that is exactly what you can say about the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers. The referees have not treated us nice this year (looking right at you...
Josh McDaniels unlikely to swap Derek Carr for C.J. Stroud despite Raiders rumor
There were recent rumors linking to the Las Vegas Raiders and C.J. Stroud, but they’ve since been shut down. The Las Vegas Raiders have undoubtedly been one of the biggest disappointments of the 2022 season entering Week 10. They managed to bring in huge names like Davante Adams and Chandler Jones to bolster the roster after making a run to the playoffs the year prior. Yet, the team is 2-6 on the year under head coach Josh McDaniels, and is in good position to potentially get a top five pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Nick Saban’s look of pure disgust at Alabama is every fan right now (Video)
Nick Saban is not able to control his emotions on the Alabama sidelines anymore. With two losses and a huge road game at Ole Miss, things are not going swimmingly for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide, aight. While Alabama cannot play for an SEC Championship this season, the...
Analysis: Cardinals' win over Rams keeps their small playoff hopes alive — for now
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Unless you think the Cardinals can win six of their last seven games or at least five of their last seven, Sunday’s strange 27-17 victory here over the Rams at SoFi Stadium must be tempered with some serious reality. The only way the Cardinals can reach the playoffs this season, now that they are 4-6, is if they basically win most of their remaining games and pray that a good majority of the rest...
Updated AFC Playoff picture after Bills lose to Vikings in Week 10
With two of the NFL’s best battling one another, the Buffalo Bills match versus the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 has profound AFC Playoff implications. Right now, Kirk Cousins and Josh Allen are going head-to-head when it comes to battling for the title of the NFL’s best quarterback. The Bills entered the 2022 season as the Super Bowl favorites, but a revitalized Vikings offense featuring Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook and T.J. Hockenson challenged the Bills into overtime. A tied 30-30 game in regulation ended 33-30 in overtime in favor of Minnesota, but this game doesn’t undermine either team’s chances at winning the big game.
Alabama’s dynasty is dying, but that doesn’t mean Crimson Tide are going anywhere
Just because Alabama’s dynastic run over college football is coming to an end does not mean the Crimson Tide are going to fall on hard times in the immediate future. For the first time since 2010, the Alabama Crimson Tide have been officially eliminated from playing for a national championship well before the Iron Bowl.
Giants just fully ruined Yankees’ chances with key free agent
Baseball fans knew the San Francisco Giants had money to spend, but nobody thought they’d be throwing it around like it’s nothing! Colossal contracts for guys like New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers speedster Trea Turner would make sense. Even an over-the-top commitment to Jacob deGrom is something fans could’ve seen coming.
