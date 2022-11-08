Read full article on original website
KC Chiefs: It’s time to see what Ronald Jones brings to the table
When the Kansas City Chiefs signed running back Ronald Jones this past offseason, it was almost a unanimously approved signing by the fanbase. A seasoned veteran with Super Bowl-winning experience that ideally provided depth to a questionable running back room. Then, the team drafted explosive rookie Isiah Pacheco at the...
Updated AFC Playoff picture after Bills lose to Vikings in Week 10
With two of the NFL’s best battling one another, the Buffalo Bills match versus the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 has profound AFC Playoff implications. Right now, Kirk Cousins and Josh Allen are going head-to-head when it comes to battling for the title of the NFL’s best quarterback. The Bills entered the 2022 season as the Super Bowl favorites, but a revitalized Vikings offense featuring Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook and T.J. Hockenson challenged the Bills into overtime. A tied 30-30 game in regulation ended 33-30 in overtime in favor of Minnesota, but this game doesn’t undermine either team’s chances at winning the big game.
Overlooked takeaways from the Chiefs win over Jaguars
Let’s take a look at some important yet overlooked aspects of the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10. The Kansas City Chiefs put up a strong effort in a home win over the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Despite making a few early mistakes, the Chiefs largely settled in on both sides of the ball to take care of business against a young but talented Jags team that played scrappy football and showed promise after getting themselves into an early hole.
Chargers vs. 49ers Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Sunday Night Football
Same game parlays are built for prime time football. We just have the one game to focus on, so why not place a couple of fun bets?. In this article, I'm going to give you my favorite same game parlay for the NFL Week 10 edition of Sunday Night Football between the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers.
JuJu Smith-Schuster takes scary hit vs. Jaguars
The Kansas City Chiefs are worried after watching JuJu Smith-Schuster go down after taking a monster hit from Andre Cisco. The Kansas City Chiefs are hoping that wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will be okay after watching him go down following a monster hit from Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco. For now, it looked as if Smith-Schuster was injured on the play and Chiefs Kingdom is hoping and praying that the team’s top WR and a quick fan favorite can recover.
Avery Anderson III fuels Oklahoma State past Oakland
Avery Anderson III recorded 18 points and seven assists to lead visiting Oklahoma State to a 91-62 win over Oakland
Alabama Football: Latest poll rankings and Crimson Tide bowl prediction
On Saturday, Arkansas could not quite pull off an upset Alabama Football needed. So there will be no post-season trip to Atlanta for the Alabama Crimson Tide this season. There will be a New Years Six Bowl plum. Winning it, to finish 11-2, would be a good finish to a Crimson Tide season that failed to meet expectations.
KC Chiefs place Chris Lammons to concussion protocol
During their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10, the Kansas City Chiefs lost Chris Lammons to an injury. The Kansas City Chiefs have placed cornerback Chris Lammons in the team’s concussion protocol in the first half of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10. The...
KC Chiefs: Carlos Dunlap joins 100 career sack club
Veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap earned his 100th career sack by taking down Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10. Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap earned his 100th career sack in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He split the sack with Chris Jones. Dunlap is officially the 41st player in NFL history to surpass 100 career sacks since the stat was recorded in 1982. From the unofficial list, it puts Dunlap as the 62nd player in NFL history to achieve this milestone.
Bill Cowher rips Colts for Jeff Saturday hire on ‘The NFL Today’
Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher destroyed the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim coach on “The NFL Today.”. There has been plenty of intense criticism around the NFL landscape this week over the Indianapolis Colts’ bizarre decision to name Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich. The hire even received pushback from some of the Colts’ top front-office personnel but Irsay went ahead with the move anyway, opening the organization to endless scrutiny from former players and coaches in the media.
Giants just fully ruined Yankees’ chances with key free agent
Baseball fans knew the San Francisco Giants had money to spend, but nobody thought they’d be throwing it around like it’s nothing! Colossal contracts for guys like New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers speedster Trea Turner would make sense. Even an over-the-top commitment to Jacob deGrom is something fans could’ve seen coming.
