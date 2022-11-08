ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

911 phone lines not receiving calls early Tuesday

By Brett Yager
 5 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Communications Center and other agencies were unable to receive 911 calls for a few hours in the early morning of Tuesday, Nov. 8.

According to CSPD at around 12:30 a.m. the Communications Center stopped receiving calls to the 911 lines. After an investigation, CSPD found, The Colorado Springs Fire Department, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and Fort Carson were having issues.

The 911 lines started working again at around 2:45 a.m. CSPD said the 911 Authority Board and Lumen Technologies are investigating the issue.

