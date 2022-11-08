Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Warrick County
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say Powerball tickets bought in Warrick County should be checked as one entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Wednesday night’s $20 million jackpot drawing. Officials say a $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Giant Indiana #818 located at 822 West Main Street in Boonville. The […]
wevv.com
First event to assist Evansville water and energy customers with rising bills happens today
It's a chance for Evansville energy and water customers to have any concerns they have heard during the first of six 'Access To Service' fair events planned. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is hosting the event at the C.K. Newsome Center, where representatives from Centerpoint Energy and the Evansville Water & Sewer Utility will meet one-on-one with residents.
Evansville bar makes the most out of the Powerball frenzy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Although we’re witnessing a record breaking Powerball, some have been avoiding the frenzy because of inflation. Noticing this, one place in Evansville used that to their advantage and offered up something interesting. Tiki on Main, an Evansville Bar and Grill, offered to pool tickets with customers — for free. Customers had […]
14news.com
Decision 2022: Voter turnout throughout the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s Election Day and we are in Indiana and Kentucky looking at the turnout for voters throughout the Tri-State. Our Jordan Yaney was live at Washington Square Mall in Evansville to tell us about the voter turnout at 4 p.m. in Indiana. Jordan Yaney helped...
These Tri-State races came down to the wire
TRI-STATE (WEHT) — Every election, the phrase “every vote counts” gets thrown around a lot. While not everyone believes that motto, this year’s General Election in the Tri-State proved those people wrong. After the polls closed, some neck-and-neck races simply came down to just a few votes. To the amazement of most, one race ended […]
Enjoy a Thanksgiving Meal at One of These Restaurants in the Evansville Indiana Area
If you are looking for somewhere to enjoy a meal on Thanksgiving Day, we have you covered with our list of Evansville area restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. There are all kinds of reasons why someone might choose to eat on Thanksgiving Day. Perhaps the idea of making a big holiday meal at home is completely overwhelming, or maybe you just prefer to let someone else do the cooking (and the dishes). Personally, my daughter is grown, I live alone, and I likely won't bother with the headache of a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Whatever the case, plenty of people will be looking for a place to eat on Thanksgiving Day.
wrtv.com
VOTE NOW: Using the new I-69
Work on the final section of the new I-69 between Indianapolis and Evansville is expected to finish on-time in 2024. The last section has always been considered the most complicated. It features a number of new exits and an interchange with I-465. We want to know, will new road be part of your commute, once it's finished?
KISS 106
FREE Bus Rides Offered on Election Day in Southern Indiana and Western Kentucky
Tuesday, November 8th is an important day for all Americans. It's election day, and all registered voters are encouraged to let their voices be heard by getting to the polls and casting their votes. Officials in cities throughout the Tri-State are trying to eliminate one particular hurdle that might prevent someone from voting - not having a ride.
KISS 106
Family-Owned Evansville, Indiana Liquor Store Opens New Eastside Store
If you've lived in the Evansville area for a very long, you have probably seen a Frontier Liquors location. If you listen to the radio, you can probably hear the familiar 'Frontier Liquors that is' voice. In 1984 there were 5 locations. Frontier Liquors has been around for the past...
wevv.com
Kevin Cotton wins race for Madisonville mayor
The City of Madisonville, Kentucky, will retain a familiar face in its mayor's office. Incumbent Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton won the race for mayor on Tuesday. Cotton defeated opponent Freddie Stafford in Tuesday with 61% of the vote. 44News spoke with Mayor Cotton following his victory Tuesday night. You can...
Owensboro, KY Baseball Team Smoking Up Delicious Hams for Your Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is just around the corner and you're likely planning your menu. Well, if you're like me and want to save some precious time and energy, check this out!. The Post 9 American Legion Bombers baseball team here in Owensboro is selling 8-9 pound smoked hams for your Thanksgiving table. And, like they've done in the last couple of years, they are also smoking up smoked bologna rolls.
KISS 106
12 of the Most Interesting Museums in the Western Kentucky Region
Holiday breaks from school are on the horizon, so why not spend some of that free time with the kiddos and enjoy fun and educational outings? There are many museums within and around the tristate to check out. With kids in tow, or without. From science and art to planes, trains, and automobiles, and history there are so many things to discover in the museums in the Bluegrass state.
Following General Election results in Dubois County
DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – You can find the latest election results for the November 8 General Election in Dubois County on this page. You can find more results in Indiana on our results page.
KISS 106
Western Kentucky Distilling Co. Building New Distillery in Beaver Dam
The Western Kentucky Distilling Co. announced a new distillery, and fifteen warehouses are coming to Ohio County. This much-needed economic growth will bring 35 new full-time jobs to the area. WESTERN KENTUCKY DISTILLING CO. OPENING A NEW DISTILLERY. Gov. Andy Beshear made the exciting announcement today. The Western Kentucky Distilling...
Evansville stinks!: Officials explain foul odor in the city
(WEHT) - Many Evansville residents have reported a bad smell within the city limits this week. According to officials, the scent is likely going to remain until drought conditions improve.
wevv.com
Evansville high school teacher accused of traveling to Kentucky to meet teen facing federal charges
An Evansville, Indiana high school teacher is facing charges after being accused of traveling to Kentucky to meet a person he believed to be 15-years-old for, according to federal officials. Officials with the US Attorney's Office Western District of Kentucky said Wednesday that 27-year-old Cody McCormick was charged with attempted...
WKRC
Evansville holds off Miami 78-74
OXFORD, Ohio (AP/WKRC) - Kenny Strawbridge had 23 points in Evansville’s 78-74 victory against Miami on Monday night, spoiling the debut of new head coach Travis Steele. Yacine Toumi scored 15 points and Marvin Coleman finished with 11 points for Evansville. The RedHawks were led in scoring by Anderson...
Area McDonald’s to offer free breakfast for veterans on Veterans Day
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — McDonald’s owners throughout the Wabash Valley are inviting veterans to stop in for breakfast on Veterans Day, their treat. The offer of a free breakfast combo meal will be available from 6 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11. Retired and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a […]
wevv.com
Noah Robinson elected as next sheriff of Vanderburgh County
The results are in for the race for the next sheriff of Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Democratic candidate Noah Robinson has been elected as the county's next sheriff. After beating out Jason Ashworth in May's primary elections, Robinson was declared the next sheriff of Vanderburgh County upon defeating Republican candidate Jeff Hales in Tuesday's midterm elections.
Ambulance flips over on Highway 41
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Deaconess Hospital ambulance was involved in a crash at Highway 41 and Watson Lane on Thursday. Crews had to bring in a tow truck with a crane arm and use chains and straps to flip it back over. It is unclear if the ambulance was on an emergency run when […]
