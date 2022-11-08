Read full article on original website
rmc
5d ago
One of the few issues being reported today. Only 20 voters impacted .For decades, high minority precincts had ridiculous lines due to shortage of voting machines .Last Gov race , one precinct had NO working voting machines. Believe it or not , GA has come a long way .Even Fulton County
Metro Atlanta schools will move to remote learning for runoff election
Many school buildings also serve as polling sites, and districts are concerned about safety.
fox5atlanta.com
Warrant: Man recorded video of polling machines, slapped Cobb County voter
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County man went to jail after an incident at a Mableton polling location on Election Day, according to an arrest warrant. Law enforcement said Jesse Hunt was using his phone to take video of polling machines. The document states a poll worker told him to put his phone away, but he refused.
fox5atlanta.com
2 children die in Pike County fire, officials say
PIKE COUNTY, Ga. - The Pike County Sheriff's Office said two children died in an overnight house fire. Details are limited, but officials said the fire happened Friday night. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time," a Facebook post from the sheriff's office said. FOX...
Councilman wants to revive hospital in Fulton County after AMC closure
EAST POINT, Ga. — Residents in the southern part of the metro area say it makes no sense they don’t have their own hospital. A local councilman thinks he has a solution. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. East Point Councilman Joshua Butler IV...
saportareport.com
Buckhead cityhood candidates lose in a still-blue neighborhood
Election Day brought more bad news for the Buckhead cityhood movement, as its endorsed local candidates all lost and the neighborhood continued voting blue in major races. The Republican-based campaign may have a glimmer of revival hopes in the next Georgia General Assembly session after some GOP wins and shake-ups elsewhere. But winning a local referendum looks unlikely, especially as even local Republican voters show weaker support for the Trump-style politics that have thus far characterized cityhood tactics.
wabe.org
Gwinnett County HOA forcing homeowners to remove trees as neighbors fight back
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — You may remember 11Alive's story in October of a homeowner's association requiring those who live in a Suwanee community to cut down their trees, with homeowners footing the bill. Now some people in another Gwinnett County neighborhood said their HOA is demanding they too remove trees.
Roswell residents send council race to runoff, approve bond referendums
A runoff election will decide the winner of Roswell’s Post 1 City Council seat....
buckhead.com
Buckhead’s Paces neighborhood urges opposition to I-75 ramp onto Howell Mill
Residents of Buckhead’s Paces neighborhood are urging opposition to a plan to add a ramp from I-75 directly onto Howell Mill Road. A Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) plan calls for connecting I-75’s Exit 255 at Northside Parkway to Howell Mill via a U-shaped “slip ramp.” The ramp would bypass the intersections of Northside and Howell Mill. A public comment period on the plan runs through Nov. 14.
fox5atlanta.com
Police search for Sandy Springs burglar
A metro Atlanta police department wants to find the person responsible for a break-in at a Sandy Springs home. The crook took thousands of dollars of jewelry and handbags.
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID in Cobb County: from reports issued Wednesday November 9, 2022
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
fox5atlanta.com
Caregiver sentenced for allegedly pushing woman, 86, shattering her hip
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County District Attorney's office said a judge sentenced a woman to 20 years in prison without parole after a jury convicted her of elder abuse charges. DA Flynn D. Broady said the sentence was decided on Monday after a jury delivered the guilty verdict...
‘It will be a big city’: Cobb County voters approve cityhood for Mableton
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County is on the path to having a new city. Voters approved cityhood for Mableton on Tuesday, with 53% saying yes. It’s the only cityhood measure approved in Cobb County this year. The results from Tuesday night are unofficial until they are certified next week, but the group behind the Cityhood for Mableton movement is excited and looking forward to what lies ahead.
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County home fully-engulfed, gutted by blaze
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fire destroyed a home in DeKalb County overnight, according to officials. DeKalb County fire investigators said no one was inside the home on Preakness Drive when the flames broke out. The home was fully engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived. No word on...
Walton County daycare worker arrested, charged with assaulting child
WALTON COUNTY, Ga — A Walton County daycare worker was arrested and charged with child assault on Friday, Loganville police said. Police said Amara Hazzard, 25, was arrested a short distance from the Strong Roots Academy’s building on the 100 block of Generation Boulevard. The exact details surrounding...
Police: 1 person dead after shooting at Chick-fil-A in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department has confirmed with Channel 2 Action News that a person has been shot and killed at 875 Martin Luther King Jr. St SW. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Chick-fil-A’s website, the address is the location of a...
WXIA 11 Alive
At 29, she's made history twice after winning a Georgia election seat
DULUTH, Ga. — Around the new millennium, a seven-year-old girl and her family moved from the Middle Eastern country of Jordan to the Peach State. Almost 22 years later, that little girl grew up to make history not once, but twice, in Georgia’s 2022 midterm election. While some...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia school staff member arrested after leaving purse in bathroom
OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - A staff member at a Georgia primary school has been arrested and fired after Oconee County Sheriff’s deputies say they found a gun in her purse. Quandra Johnson left that purse in the staff restroom at Oconee County Primary School overnight. Deputies say it was discovered by another employee Thursday morning before students were on campus and was brought to the front office.
The Citizen Online
Peachtree City runner-up issues ‘Crane Challenge’
Thank you to everyone who voted in the Special Election for PTC Council Post 3. Since no one secured a majority, we are heading to a run-off on Decemeber 6th. Once again I will be asking for your support to come out and vote. During the Rotary forum last week...
Student allowed to come back to school after saying he’ll murder classmate on social media
MILTON, Ga. — A Fulton County mother is furious after a student she says threatened to murder her daughter was allowed to come back to school. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke to the mother who says the boy threatened to kill her on daughter on social media and only received a short suspension from Cambridge High School.
