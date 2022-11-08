Read full article on original website
Related
The predicted 'Red Wave' recedes; both parties now have eyes on 2024 presidential election
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Senate and House races have been called in Pennsylvania—and the results could give insight on what the 2024 presidential election will produce. Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race was the most expensive race in the nation's history. Including their primaries, candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz both poured in a combined total of more than $373 million, according to OpenSecret, a nonpartisan groups that tracks money in politics.
No, conceding an election is not required | VERIFY
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Election day has come and gone, though some ballots across the country are still being counted. In many cases, however, candidates have called to concede races acknowledging their opponent has won. This includes Republican candidate Mehmet Oz calling John Fetterman to concede Pennsylvania's Senate race. However,...
At stake in Pennsylvania governor race: Abortion, presidency
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Voters electing a new governor of Pennsylvania will choose between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano, with the future of abortion rights on the line, as well as management of the 2024 presidential election in a swing state that is often decisive. Shapiro, the state’s...
Rep. Scott Perry wins race for 10th Congressional District
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Rep. Scott Perry won the seat over Democratic challenger Shamaine Daniels, according to the AP Projection. Prior to joining Congress, Rep. Perry served in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from 2006 to 2012. From 2013-2017, he served as the Congressman from Pennsylvania’s 4th Congressional District and then earned re-election to the newly redistricted 10th District in 2018.
Fetterman beats Oz in tight race, flips Senate seat
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman scored a narrow victory over Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz in a race for U.S. Senate that drew national attention, according to the AP Projection. On Wednesday morning, Oz called Fetterman at 9:30 a.m. to concede, according to Joe Cavello, director...
Midterm elections – live: Pelosi says GOP reaction to attack may have helped Democrats, as key counts continue
Nancy Pelosi says the brutal hammer attack on her husband, and the often cruel Republican reaction to it may have helped Democrats in the midterm elections.“It wasn’t just the attack,” said the Speaker on Sunday. “It was the Republican reaction to it which was disgraceful.”The current House Speaker told CNN that GOP leaders feared the Trump-aligned wing of the Republican base so much that they even feared distancing themselves from the conspiracies and mockery that right-wing figures trafficked in after the attack.Over the weekend the Democrats kept hold of the Senate, repelling Republicans, after senator Catherine Cortez Masto secured...
Dems beating back GOP surge, but control of Congress unclear
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Razor-thin margins around the country left control of Congress still undetermined Wednesday, but Democrats showed surprising strength in the midterm election, topping Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings would drag his party to key defeats.
Trump blames McConnell for GOP election losses: ‘He blew the midterms’
Former President Trump sought to pin blame on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) Sunday after Republicans lost the battle for control of the Senate. While the GOP is still favored to win the House, the party fell far short of its expectations heading into Tuesday, and many Republicans have blamed the former president and the candidates he backed in key swing states.
Rep. Meuser returns to the House
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — U.S. House Representative Dan Meuser (R) will continue to represent Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District in the upcoming term. Rep. Meuser won the seat over Democratic candidate Amanda Waldman, according to the AP projection. According to MeuserForCongress.com, he supports an economy that works for everyone, a...
Rep. Lloyd Smucker wins race for Pennsylvania’s 11th Congressional District
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R ) has won a second consecutive term in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing the 11th Congressional District, according to the AP projection. Smucker was first elected to represent Pennsylvania's 16th Congressional District in 2016. Prior to joining Congress, Smucker was a...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0