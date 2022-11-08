ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 43

The predicted 'Red Wave' recedes; both parties now have eyes on 2024 presidential election

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Senate and House races have been called in Pennsylvania—and the results could give insight on what the 2024 presidential election will produce. Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race was the most expensive race in the nation's history. Including their primaries, candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz both poured in a combined total of more than $373 million, according to OpenSecret, a nonpartisan groups that tracks money in politics.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

No, conceding an election is not required | VERIFY

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Election day has come and gone, though some ballots across the country are still being counted. In many cases, however, candidates have called to concede races acknowledging their opponent has won. This includes Republican candidate Mehmet Oz calling John Fetterman to concede Pennsylvania's Senate race. However,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

At stake in Pennsylvania governor race: Abortion, presidency

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Voters electing a new governor of Pennsylvania will choose between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano, with the future of abortion rights on the line, as well as management of the 2024 presidential election in a swing state that is often decisive. Shapiro, the state’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Rep. Scott Perry wins race for 10th Congressional District

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Rep. Scott Perry won the seat over Democratic challenger Shamaine Daniels, according to the AP Projection. Prior to joining Congress, Rep. Perry served in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from 2006 to 2012. From 2013-2017, he served as the Congressman from Pennsylvania’s 4th Congressional District and then earned re-election to the newly redistricted 10th District in 2018.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Fetterman beats Oz in tight race, flips Senate seat

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman scored a narrow victory over Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz in a race for U.S. Senate that drew national attention, according to the AP Projection. On Wednesday morning, Oz called Fetterman at 9:30 a.m. to concede, according to Joe Cavello, director...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections – live: Pelosi says GOP reaction to attack may have helped Democrats, as key counts continue

Nancy Pelosi says the brutal hammer attack on her husband, and the often cruel Republican reaction to it may have helped Democrats in the midterm elections.“It wasn’t just the attack,” said the Speaker on Sunday. “It was the Republican reaction to it which was disgraceful.”The current House Speaker told CNN that GOP leaders feared the Trump-aligned wing of the Republican base so much that they even feared distancing themselves from the conspiracies and mockery that right-wing figures trafficked in after the attack.Over the weekend the Democrats kept hold of the Senate, repelling Republicans, after senator Catherine Cortez Masto secured...
NEVADA STATE
FOX 43

Dems beating back GOP surge, but control of Congress unclear

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Razor-thin margins around the country left control of Congress still undetermined Wednesday, but Democrats showed surprising strength in the midterm election, topping Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings would drag his party to key defeats.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Trump blames McConnell for GOP election losses: ‘He blew the midterms’

Former President Trump sought to pin blame on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) Sunday after Republicans lost the battle for control of the Senate. While the GOP is still favored to win the House, the party fell far short of its expectations heading into Tuesday, and many Republicans have blamed the former president and the candidates he backed in key swing states.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 43

Rep. Meuser returns to the House

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — U.S. House Representative Dan Meuser (R) will continue to represent Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District in the upcoming term. Rep. Meuser won the seat over Democratic candidate Amanda Waldman, according to the AP projection. According to MeuserForCongress.com, he supports an economy that works for everyone, a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy