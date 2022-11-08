ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

UPDATE: Suspect Vehicle Located In Fatal South Jersey Hit-Run Pedestrian Crash: Police

By Jon Craig
 5 days ago

UPDATE: A vehicle matching the description of a car involved in a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash was located on Tuesday, Nov. 8, authorities said.

ORIGINAL STORY: A 58-year-old pedestrian from Camden County was killed in a hit-and-run crash, authorities said.

Elaine J. Hubler of Hilltop was struck Monday, Nov. 7 at 10:28 p.m. Gloucester Township police said.

Gloucester Township police responded the 800 Block of the Black Horse Pike, between Almonesson Road and Route 42, for a report of a pedestrian laying in the middle of the roadway.

Passing motorists stayed with the victim until the arrival of first responders. The victim was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing and being handled by the Gloucester Township Serious Crash Investigation Team (SCIT).

Initial investigation revealed that a dark-colored vehicle traveling in the northbound lane struck the pedestrian. The driver of that vehicle continued northbound without stopping, police said. It is believed the vehicle will have moderate front-end damage.

The Black Horse Pike was closed for approximately three hours during the initial stages of the investigation.

If anyone witnessed this crash or can possibly identify the vehicle or driver involved, please Contact the Gloucester Township Police Department at (856) 228-4500 or call our GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line at (856) 842-5560. To send an Anonymous Tip via Text Message to Gloucester Township Police, text the keyword "TIP GLOTWPPD" and your tip message to 888777. You may also visit our Anonymous Web Tip Page: https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/5170177

