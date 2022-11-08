PREP ROUNDUP (Nov. 7-12) Cardinal Mooney boys golf team takes third in Class 1A

SATURDAY

BOYS GOLF

HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS ­– The Cardinal Mooney Catholic boys golf team finished third in the state in the abbreviated FHSAA Class 1A state tournament Saturday at Mission Inn’s El Campeon Course.

The Cougars posted a 307 to finish behind only winner FAU (294) and Episcopal (304).

Leading the way for Cardinal Mooney was sophomore Nicolas Bencomo, who carded a 71 to end tie for second overall. Junior Tommy Tyler shot a 72 to tie for sixth. Others for the Cougars were Joseph Antonelli-Pike (79), Lucas Wahlstrom (85) and Findlay Murphy (88).

Saint Stephen’s came in tied for eighth with a 314. Seniors Jet Chen (77) and Beni Long (78) were the top two finishers for the Falcons. Eddie Gu shot a 79, followed by Alex Long’s 80 and Leo Li’s 83. Alex Long recently was named Florida State Golf Association Junior Player of the Year.

The two-day tournament was shortened to one day because of Hurricane Nicole.

FRIDAY

GIRLS SOCCER

Parrish Community 1, Doral Academy 0

AT: Garbrandt Soccer Complex.

TOP PLAYERS: PC, Hayden Lepley goal, Kendall Hecht assist

GOALIES: PC, Avaya Wright 5 saves, Alize Karst 6 saves

BOYS SOCCER

Lakewood Ranch 4, Parrish Community 1

TOP PLAYERS: LR, Diego Freyre 3 goals, Lucas Brummel goal, 2 assists, Matthew Iacobelli assist, Cody Conway assist.

TUESDAY

BOYS SOCCER

Braden River 6, Bayshore 0

At: Braden River High

TOP PLAYERS: BR, Esteban Benjoud 2 goals, Will King goal, assist, Jeyson Carballea Ramirez goal, Paulo Morales-Garcia goal, Erick Zelaya goal, Aiden Hamer assist, Will King assist, goalie Joey Hannaseck 1 save.

RECORDS: Braden River 1-0, Bayshore 0-1

NEXT: Braden River at Manatee, Nov. 15

Bradenton Christian 5, Indian Rocks Christian 0

At: Bradenton Christian

TOP PLAYER: BC, David Thompson 3 goals

RECORDS: Bradenton Christian 1-0 Indian Rocks 0-1

Cardinal Mooney 6, Sarasota Military Academy 1

AT: Robert Taylor Sports Complex, Sarasota

TOP PLAYERS: CM, Mark Yencik 2 goals, Lucas Hassler 1 goal 2 assists

OF NOTE: Cardinal Mooney freshman brothers Quinn and Cooper Flammang both got their first goals.

RECORDS: Cardinal Mooney 1-0, Sarasota Military Academy 0-1

NEXT: Cardinal Mooney at Seffner Christian Academy, 4 p.m. Nov. 11

GIRLS SOCCER

Parrish Community 8, Southeast 0

At: Southeast High

TOP PLAYERS: PC, Brianne Bonzheim 2 goal, assist, Kendall Hecht 2 goals, 2 assists, Hayden Lepley 2 goals, Alanah Risser goal, Bella Santora goal, assist, Isabella Silverio assist, Emily Mentzer assist, goalie Alize Karst 1 save.

RECORD: Parrish Community 1-1

NEXT: Parrish Community vs. Doral Academy 5 p.m. Friday Garabrant Soccer Complex.

MONDAY

GIRLS SOCCER

Lakewood Ranch 3, North Port 1

AT: Lakewood Ranch High School

TOP PLAYERS: LR, Julia Magno (goal), Ella Fetchko (goal, assist), Danielle Vogel (goal)

RECORDS: Lakewood Ranch 1-0

BOYS SOCCER

North Port 3, Lakewood Ranch 2

AT: North Port High School

TOP PLAYERS: NP, Paul Khailo 2 goals, Matt Dynarski 1 goal (game-winning goal), Cayden Thomas 2 assists, Hunter Brown 12 saves; LR, Matthew Iacobelli goal, Luca Rius goal

RECORDS: North Port 1-0, Lakewood Ranch 0-1

NEXT: Bishop Verot at North Port, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

Parrish Community 3, Saint Stephen’s 0

AT: Saint Stephen’s

TOP PLAYERS: PC, Hunter Malley 2 goals, Ryan Swenson goal, Thomas Alvarez assist, Peyton Clay assist, Javier Villa assist

RECORDS: Parrish 1-0-0, Saint Stephen’s 0-1-0

