SBLive Iowa Power 25 volleyball rankings: Hull Western Christian finishes on top

By Bret Hayworth | Photos by Matthew Putney

Iowa high school volleyball teams have completed the state tournament for five classes, from 1A to 5A, over a slew of exciting matches at Xtream Arena in Iowa Coralville. Here are the Top 25 teams in the final SBLive Iowa power rankings of the 2022 season, in a list that places schools from all five classifications into one.

1. Hull Western Christian (43-5, Last Week No. 4)

The Wolfpack won the Class 2A championship Thursday, to nab an 18th program volleyball title. They did it by defeating top seed Dike-New Hartford, as the senior-laden team players under Coach Tammi Verbeek played an impressive match. Western Christian won 3-2 in an instant classic, coming back from being down 14-11 in the fifth set. 2021 All-Stater Stella Winterfeld and Abby VerBurg also excelled this year, with both getting just under 500 kills each.

2. Dike-New Hartford (44-3 record, LW No. 1)

The Wolverines had been No. 1 for nine weeks, and dropped slightly after the narrow 3-2 loss to Western Christian, where they couldn’t quite seize a third straight Class 2A title. The two regular season losses were to higher classification teams, and Coach Diane HHarms went over 1,000 career wins in September. The team will lose All-State setter Madelyn Norton, but return a lot of juniors, including Elite All-Stater Payton Petersen (493 kills) and twin sister All-Stater Jadyn Petersen (more than 300 kills and digs), plus Maryn Bixby.

3. Iowa City Liberty (33-8, LW No, 5)

Liberty won the Class 5A championship by defeating Pleasant Valley. Liberty is a relatively new school district, created in 2017 due to the Iowa City population boom, and the victory was the first for the program and head coach Allie Kelly. The team was led in kills by senior Cassidy Hartman, a University of Northern Iowa recruit, and 6-foot hitter Shelby Kimm, who also had a strong year.

4. Pleasant Valley (26-6, LW No. 3)

Pleasant Valley won the Class 5A title in 2021, and fell just short of a repeat in the 3-1 loss to Iowa City Liberty. The Spartans won the Mississippi Athletic Conference title this season, with seniors Chloe Cline and Halle Vice providing key contributions

5. Xavier Cedar Rapids (33-4, LW No. 6)

The Class 4A title was won by Xavier in a victory over Clear Creek-Amana. Xavier had qualified for the state tourney seven straight years under Head coach Austin Filer, and the Saints took the title 3-1. Senior setter Anna Shoger ran the offense, and sophomore Libby Fandel and senior Madi Kadlek had strong tourney performances.

6. Ankeny (35-5, LW No. 2)

The Class 5A Hawks won the CIML conference with a 7-0 record, and made the state field with the No. 2 seed. Although Ankeny was ousted in the opening round in an upset by West Des Moines Valley, the team had a very good season with the help of 6-1 middle hitter Aowyn Schrader, who will return for her senior season, while setter Jesa Wallace and digs leader Sydney Otto will graduate.

7. Assumption (Davenport) (33-7, LW No. 9)

The Knights won the Class 3A championship under Coach Frank Flanagan with a 3-0 win over Sioux Center. Assumption played a challenging schedule all year, which helped in the state run to the title. Senior Ava Schubert put down more than 300 kills, while sophomore setter Ellie Schubert distributed the ball well in helping nab the championship victory.

8. Ankeny Centennial (3-10, LW No. 10)

The Jaguars made the Class 5A tournament and defeated Dowling Catholic in the first round, before falling to eventual champion Iowa City Liberty. Key contributors in 2022 were sophomore Jaeden Pratt, who led the Centennial squad in the blocks stat with 84, sophomore Delaney Miller and senior setter Reagan Angus.

9. Dowling Catholic (31-10, LW No. 7)

Dowling earned a Class 5A tourney berth with the No. 4 seed, and dropped the first round match to Ankeny Centennial. Dowling gave Dike-New Hartford one of their only three losses. Annalise Grant was lost to an injury after an All-State freshman year, but those who contributed well in 2022 included senior Sophia Ibach, and sophomore setter Ella Rogers and hitter Mackenzie Dean will return next year.

10. North Scott (31-5, LW No. 12)

The Lancers were the No 2 seed in the Class 4A tourney, and defeated Bondurant-Fararr before falling to upstart Clear Creek-Amana, who made it to the final. Sophomore Abbey Hayes led North Scott in kills.

11. Sioux Center (32-4, LW No. 18)

The Warriors exceeded their No, 4 seed in the Class 3A tourney by ousting top seed Des Moines Christan in the semifinals. Sioux Center dropped the championship match with Assumption. Reagan Jansen, their senior leader in kills, will play at Augustana (S.D.) University.

12. Clear Creek-Amana (34-11, LW Not ranked)

Clear Creek-Amana went into the Class 4A tourney as the No. 6 seed, but reached the finals after knocking off higher seeds in Marion and North Scott, before falling to Xavier. CC-A won the WaMaC-West title, and the Clippers were aided by the return of junior Bliss Beck, a 6-2 middle hitter who was an all-stater in 2021.

13. Marion (36-7, LW No. 8)

The Wolves were the No. 3 seed in the Class 4A tournament and were knocked off by tourney Cinderella team Clear Creek-Amana. All-state setter Avery Van Hook will play next year at the University of South Dakota.

14. Waukee Northwest (28-13, LW No. 13)

The Wolves had an offense run by junior setter Katey Lockyear and junior Chloe Jones was the kills leader. Waukee Northwest made the Class 5A tournament, and lost a first-round match to Pleasant Valley, who finished second.

15. Des Moines Christian (46-6, LW No.14)

The Lions were the No. 1 seed in the Class 3A tourney, and won over Union to get a state-leading 46th win. Des Moines Christian dropped the semifinal match to Sioux Center. 5-11 outside hitter Gabby Lombardi was the leader in kills and will return in 2023.

16. Mount Vernon (35-6, LW No. 16)

The Mustangs had another good year, making the Class 3A field as the No. 3 seed. They beat Unity Christian before being ousted in the semifinal by eventual champion Assumption. Senior setter Madeleine Miller exceeded 1,000 assists, and Chloe Meester was one of the top sophomore spikers in Iowa, with 514 kills.

17. Cedar Falls (33-7, LW No. 11)

Cedar Falls was the Class 5A runner-up in 2021, but this year’s team was upset in the regional final 3-2 by Urbandale. The Tigers had many quality regular-season wins, and senior Katie Remmert led the team in kills, while freshman setter Brynn Bakula had a stellar first year.

18. Ankeny Christian (39-3, LW No. 22)

The Class 1A season title was won by Ankeny Christian, who not only knocked off the No. 1 seed in the semi final match, but then took the championship after being down 2-0 and fending off Gladbrook-Reinbeck match points in both the third and fourth sets. The victory for Coach Michele Quick came with key contributions by a bevy of sophomores, Macey Nehring, Carley Craighead, Anna Weathers, and setter Katie Quick, who was All-State as a freshman.

19. Western Dubuque (25-11, LW No. 24)

The Class 4A Bobcats won the 2021 title, and made the 2022 state field in the attempt to defend their crown. The No. 5 seed Bobcats defeated Indianola in the first round, then were beaten by eventual champion Xavier. Western Dubuque’s Libby Lansing had 323 kills and 106 blocks, and Ella Meyer had 675 digs, which led all Iowa preps.

20. West Liberty (31-8, LW No. 17)

Class 3A West Liberty made it to the state title match in 2021, and a 2022 berth followed this year. The Rockets lost in the tournament opening round to Sioux Center, who went on to become the 3A runner up. Senior setter Brooklyn Buysse made All State in 2021 and this year sophomore Sophie Buysse led the team in kills.

21. West Des Moines Valley (22-21, LW Not ranked)

The Valley team peaked late, knocking off Johnston in a Class 5A regional final upset to qualify for state. Topping that, Valley knocked off No. 2 seed Ankeny in the first round, as setter Finley McAndrew had 56 assists and Elise Jaeger had 13 kills. The team was ousted in the semifinals by Pleasant Valley.

22. Wapsie Valley (41-5, LW No. 15)

The Warriors made the Class 2A tournament as the third seed, but fell to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in their opening match. The squad won the North Cedar Iowa-East Conference, and for the season seniors Sydney Matthias had 914 assists, Emma Jones had 495 digs and Hannah Knight put down 385 kills.

23. Eddyvile-Blakesburg-Fremont (31-6, LW Not ranked)

EBF had been ranked for much of the season, and returned after making the Class 2A state field, and then knocking off Wapsie Valley in the first round. The Rockets next lost to eventual champion Western Christian. Key players were two sophomores who made all-state in 2021, sisters Molly and Kate Schafer.

24. Springville (35-3, LW No. 21)

Springville was the 2021 Class 1A state runner up, and the Orioles returned to state tourney play as the No.1 seed. Springville won the first round over Union Community, then were upset by eventual champ Ankeny Christian. Senior setter Nia Howard led the Orioles in assists and ace serves.

25. Hinton (27-3, LW Not ranked)

The Class 2A Blackhawks finished second (9-1) in the Siouxland Conference behind Unity Christian, who also made the tourney in Class 3A. Hinton freshman Bailey Boeve was among the freshmen state leaders in many statistics. The team beat Denver in the 2A first round at state, then fell to the Dike-New Hartford juggernaut.