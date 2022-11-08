ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johnsville, NY

St. Johnsville without water after water main break

By Harrison Gereau
 5 days ago

ST. JOHNSVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The entire village of St. Johnsville has no water after a water main broke early Tuesday morning. The break was first reported at 4 a.m.

Officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the water main break happened on Center Street. Authorities had to shut down the road, in the area of West Main Street, to fix the issue.

The public was asked to avoid the area and find another route for travel on Tuesday. At press time, there had been no updates on when the break would be fixed.

