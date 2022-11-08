Read full article on original website
Watch Jason Momoa's Daughter Lola Teach Him a Dance Routine on Slumberland Set
"Getting old," Jason Momoa wrote in the caption, sharing a set of behind-the-scenes videos and photos from his upcoming Netflix film Slumberland Jason Momoa has a new dance teacher: 15-year-old daughter Lola Iolani. The Aquaman star, 43, broke out into dance moves on the set of his new movie Slumberland, along with his young costar Marlow Barkley, in a behind-the-scenes video he shared Friday to Instagram. In the first video, Momoa learns the viral dance to Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now" in full costume as his character Flip, wearing...
Rob Kardashian Shares Tribute for Daughter Dream's 6th Birthday: 'Daddy Will Always Love You'
Rob Kardashian documented some of his morning with daughter Dream as he and his family wished the little girl — whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna — a happy 6th birthday Rob Kardashian made sure that daughter Dream Kardashian's birthday started off special. In photos shared on his Instagram Story Thursday morning, the dad of one, 35, showed a cute photo of his little girl eating a piece of toast with butter and colorful sprinkles on it to kick off her day. He then shared a photo of a...
Taylor Lautner Weds Longtime Partner Taylor Dome at a California Winery
The Twilight actor and his registered nurse bride exchanged vows in California on Nov. 11 Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome are married! The Twilight actor, 30, and Dome, 25, exchanged vows Friday at Epoch Estate Wines, outside of Paso Robles, California, The Daily Mail reported. Lautner first met his bride while he was on a hiatus from acting. "I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends," he told PEOPLE in January. "My sister Makena actually introduced us. She called...
Christina Aguilera Gives 'Intimate' Look Into Her Life in New TIME Studios Documentary
Christina Aguilera is giving people the opportunity to learn more about her life story. The five-time Grammy winner, 41, has partnered with TIME Studios and Roc Nation to release a documentary that will cover her rise to fame and personal life behind closed doors. The film promises to give an...
Jeff Bridges Reveals He Worked with a Trainer to Walk His Daughter Down the Aisle at Her Wedding
"The first goal was how long can I stand up," Jeff Bridges said in a recent interview Jeff Bridges is opening up about a major milestone. In a recent interview with The Independent, the 72-year-old actor discussed the health challenges he faced before he would walk his daughter, Hayley Roselouise Bridges, down the aisle at her wedding in August 2021. Bridges had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2020 and contacted COVID-19 in January 2021. He announced later last year that his cancer is in remission. Before his daughter's wedding, "The first...
Ashley Tisdale Says New TV Project is Inspired by Her Marriage to Christopher French: 'It's Incredibly Scary'
Ashley Tisdale's last acting role was in the 2020 series Carol's Second Act Ashley Tisdale is returning to acting with an ultra-personal project. The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum announced Thursday that she'll executive produce and star in the upcoming CBS comedy Brutally Honest, which is loosely inspired by her own family life. Tisdale, 37, shared via her Instagram Story that Brutally Honest will follow how a couple's life changes once they welcome kids — and she confirmed it came from her own experience with husband Christopher...
Black Panther Actress Danai Gurira Says She Uses Her Character's Spear at Home to Avoid Spiderwebs
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters now Danai Gurira doesn't just wield a spear as Dora Milaje general Okoye in the Black Panther movies — she brings those skills home. In an appearance on the U.K.'s Jonathan Ross Show airing Saturday, Gurira, 44, said she's found her character's spear useful in the real world — specifically for knocking down unwanted spiderwebs around her house, according to Insider. "When I'm coming up and down some stairs outside my home and there's always a spiderweb," Gurira said. "This last time I was there a...
Andy Cohen Shares Sweet Morning Selfie with Baby Daughter Lucy: 'Feeling So Many Things'
The Bravo star is dad to daughter Lucy, 6 months, and son Ben, 3 Andy Cohen is starting off his mornings with his little girl. The Bravo star, 54, shared an adorable selfie on Instagram Thursday, featuring his daughter Lucy Eve hanging out on her dad's lap while flashing her big blue eyes at the camera. In the sweet photo, little Lucy wears an adorable black, gray and pink cheetah print onesie while Cohen wears a "Waking Up in the Morning" sweatshirt from Teresa Giudice's daughter Gia's clothing line...
Brian McKnight Calls Wife Leilani His 'Hero' as They Reveal They're Expecting Rainbow Baby
Brian McKnight is happy to be adding to his family after a difficult loss earlier this year. The "Back At One" singer and wife Leilani are expecting another baby together, McKnight revealed in an Instagram grid collage Thursday that showed him kissing his wife's bump. Sharing another three photos that...
Usher Says His Older Sons Feel Differently About His Fame, Talks 'Dedication' to All 4 of His Kids
In conversation with Tamron Hall, Usher explains how 14-year-old Usher V, known as Cinco, has different feelings about Dad's fame than Naviyd, 13, Usher is opening up about his experiences as a father of four. The "U Got It Bad" singer recently chatted with Tamron Hall on her eponymous daytime talk show, where she asked if his kids "know that dad is Usher." The 44-year-old laughed, explaining that, "they do, but they don't care." "Not even the older boys?" she asked. "My boys, they enjoy it. I have one son,...
Julian Lennon Runs into 'Uncle' Paul McCartney at Airport: 'What Are the Chances?'
Fate works in mysterious ways, as Julian Lennon and Paul McCartney found out Saturday. The 59-year-old musician and son of late Beatles member John Lennon tweeted that he ran into his father's former bandmate at an airport by sheer luck. "It's Amazing who you run into in an airport lounge!...
Emma Thompson Says She Was 'Utterly Blind' About Ex-Husband Kenneth Branagh's Affair
Emma Thompson is opening up about being "half alive" after finding out her ex-husband — actor and director Kenneth Branagh — had cheated on her. The actress, 63, spoke with the New Yorker about discovering her then-husband had an affair with Helena Bonham Carter, after working with her on 1994's Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, and how she dealt with the aftermath of their divorce.
If You Noticed Daniel Kaluuya Was Absent From “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Here’s Why
"Would you kill me, my love?"
Kim Kardashian Says Ripley's Was Not Going to Lend Her Marilyn Monroe Dress 'Until Kris Jenner Called'
During the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian opened up about how she attend the 2022 Met Gala in an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress — the same one the movie star wore in 1962 when she wished President John F. Kennedy a happy birthday at Madison Square Garden. As Kim revealed, she only got to wear it because of her mother's persuasiveness.
Seth Rogen Explains Why His Upcoming 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Movie Will Be 'Deeply Personal'
Seth Rogen says his new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie won't be just a typical action film. In an interview with the A.V. Club, the Golden Globe nominee, 40, listed his movies that show a deeper side to him than viewers may realize, including Superbad and This Is The End, as well as his upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot.
Tiffany Haddish Calls Out 'Haters' on Instagram Who 'Think They Know What They Are Talking About'
"I pray for all of y'all to be happy," Tiffany Haddish wrote on Instagram about people posting "negative" comments on her page Tiffany Haddish is responding to "haters" on social media. The actress, 42, shared a pair of Instagram posts Friday morning addressing commenters speaking negatively about her, though she didn't specify what was being said. "I pray for all of y'all to be happy🙏🏽 especially the haters and the ones that think they know what they are talking about," wrote Haddish in one caption. She added the...
Christine Baranski Bids a 'Bittersweet' Goodbye to Her Good Fight Character: 'I'll Miss Her'
"I'm not sure it's hit me yet just how much I'll miss doing this show," Christine Baranski tells PEOPLE Christine Baranski isn't exactly feeling "good" about saying goodbye to Diane Lockhart. The actress, 70, has been playing the outspoken lawyer for 13 years now — first for seven consecutive seasons on the CBS series The Good Wife, and then again for six years on its spinoff The Good Fight, which dropped its final episode on Paramount+ Thursday. Looking back on her journey at the drama's finale party...
Rebel Wilson Gives Update After First Week of Motherhood, Says Daughter is 'Doing so Amazing'
Wilson says over the past week she’s learned how to change diapers and feed the baby Rebel Wilson is slowly getting the hang of parenting. The Australian actress and new mother, 42, updated her Instagram followers on how things are going with her newborn daughter Royce Lillian after she announced her birth via surrogate last week. "One week of motherhood is done," Wilson said in the nearly one-minute clip. "It's been a total life change." Wilson said she's been learning a lot of new things about motherhood over the past...
Louis Tomlinson Breaks His Arm After N.Y.C. Concert, Shares X-Ray Photos
The former One Direction singer, 30, announced that he'll be rescheduling album signings after he took a post-show fall Louis Tomlinson is recovering from a nasty fall in New York City. The former One Direction star, 30, shared a message with fans on Saturday, revealing that he fell after his show at New York City's Irving Plaza and broke his arm. "Thank you to everyone that's listened to the new album so far, it means the world to me," Tomlinson, who just released his sophomore LP Faith...
Zooey Deschanel Calls Boyfriend Jonathan Scott an 'Amazing Stepdad'
"He's really very highly qualified for the job," the New Girl alum said of Scott during an interview on the red carpet at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday Zooey Deschanel appears to be thinking ahead to her future with her boyfriend Jonathan Scott. During an interview with reporters at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at the Pacific Design Center on Saturday, the New Girl alum gushed over her partner after being asked about her co-parenting experience, calling him "an amazing stepdad." "I'm a magician, or...
