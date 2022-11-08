Good afternoon and happy Sunday, What a week! Between the midterms and whatever's happening at Twitter, it's been hard to look away from the news. Thankfully, your weekend news break has arrived. How do you want to spend it? Considering the chilly weather will likely stick around until Wednesday, you've already got an excuse to cozy up and watch some TV. Perhaps it's time to catch up on a hit new streaming show, or maybe you'd prefer to dive far too deep into the plot inconsistencies of a sitcom that went off the air 27 years ago.

3 HOURS AGO