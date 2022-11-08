ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, NY

SFGate

Coast Guard Rescues 7 People From Disabled Boat Off Muir Beach

The Coast Guard rescued seven people from a disabled boat taking on water about five miles west of Muir Beach Friday afternoon with no reported injuries, agency officials said. The captain of the 28-foot boat made a distress call around 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to officials. A Coast Guard helicopter...
MUIR BEACH, CA
Car Crash On Central Way Causes Detour

FAIRFIELD (BCN) The Fairfield Police Department advises drivers to avoid the 4400 block of Central Way due to a car crash. On Sunday at 10:33 a.m., officers said a vehicle crashed near the Taco Bell on Central Way. A traffic detour will be in effect between Link and Pittman roads for the next few hours.
FAIRFIELD, CA
San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68

SAN JOSE ST. (2-0) T.Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Tolbert 5-9 3-4 13, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-7 0-0 4, Moore 5-10 1-2 12, Amey 5-9 0-0 13, Vaihola 6-6 2-3 14, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Elder 2-6 0-0 4, King 2-2 0-0 5, G.Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Torbor 2-2 0-0 4, Simeth 2-3 0-0 4, D'Augusta 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 6-9 90.
SAN JOSE, CA
Moraga Way Closed Between Orchard And Brookside

ORINDA (BCN) Police are reporting that Moraga Way is closed between Orchard and Brookside roads in Orinda, and the public should expect delays. Pacific Gas and Electric workers are on the scene, according to police. There's no estimate as to when Moraga Way will re-open. Copyright © 2022 Bay City...
ORINDA, CA
Shabazz spurs San Francisco to 60-58 victory over Cal Poly

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz had 18 points in San Francisco’s 60-48 victory against Cal Poly on Thursday night. Shabazz also contributed seven rebounds for the Dons (2-0). Tyrell Roberts scored 12 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Josh Kunen recorded eight points and was 3 of 7 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Horoscope for Friday, 11/11/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones. Tell a relative to reflect on his/her own relationship before criticizing yours. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You feel the reins slipping out of your hands. Let them. Circumstances have a mind of their own these days and you should trust that they know the way.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Sunday Read 11-13-22 This newsletter has very little to do with elections, Twitter

Good afternoon and happy Sunday, What a week! Between the midterms and whatever's happening at Twitter, it's been hard to look away from the news.  Thankfully, your weekend news break has arrived. How do you want to spend it? Considering the chilly weather will likely stick around until Wednesday, you've already got an excuse to cozy up and watch some TV. Perhaps it's time to catch up on a hit new streaming show, or maybe you'd prefer to dive far too deep into the plot inconsistencies of a sitcom that went off the air 27 years ago.
Family of man fatally shot by police to get $3M settlement

VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area city will pay the mother of a 21-year-old man shot and killed by police in 2017 nearly $3 million to settle a wrongful death and federal civil rights lawsuit. The family of Angel Ramos filed the lawsuit against the city...
VALLEJO, CA
Update: Missing 16-Year-Old Has Been Found

PETALUMA (BCN) A 16-year-old boy who went missing in Petaluma has been found, police said Saturday afternoon. James Erickson was reported missing Friday night, but has since been located, and the search for Erickson is canceled, according to police. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication,...
PETALUMA, CA

