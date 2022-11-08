Read full article on original website
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook / The First Week of November Will Bring Above Normal TemperaturesDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook For the Week of 10/23/22 Features Above Normal Temperatures For the First Half of the WeekDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIARome, NY
Coast Guard Rescues 7 People From Disabled Boat Off Muir Beach
The Coast Guard rescued seven people from a disabled boat taking on water about five miles west of Muir Beach Friday afternoon with no reported injuries, agency officials said. The captain of the 28-foot boat made a distress call around 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to officials. A Coast Guard helicopter...
Thieves on getaway scooters burglarize San Francisco restaurant
"The break-in was a violation of our space, our home."
Buzzy Santa Cruz pop-up Holey Roller Bagels finds a brick-and-mortar home at new SF restaurant The Laundromat
The restaurant sold 3,000 bagels in its first weekend.
Car Crash On Central Way Causes Detour
FAIRFIELD (BCN) The Fairfield Police Department advises drivers to avoid the 4400 block of Central Way due to a car crash. On Sunday at 10:33 a.m., officers said a vehicle crashed near the Taco Bell on Central Way. A traffic detour will be in effect between Link and Pittman roads for the next few hours.
San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68
SAN JOSE ST. (2-0) T.Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Tolbert 5-9 3-4 13, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-7 0-0 4, Moore 5-10 1-2 12, Amey 5-9 0-0 13, Vaihola 6-6 2-3 14, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Elder 2-6 0-0 4, King 2-2 0-0 5, G.Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Torbor 2-2 0-0 4, Simeth 2-3 0-0 4, D'Augusta 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 6-9 90.
Moraga Way Closed Between Orchard And Brookside
ORINDA (BCN) Police are reporting that Moraga Way is closed between Orchard and Brookside roads in Orinda, and the public should expect delays. Pacific Gas and Electric workers are on the scene, according to police. There's no estimate as to when Moraga Way will re-open. Copyright © 2022 Bay City...
Ex-WSU coach who was fired for being unvaccinated is now coaching at a Bay Area HS
Rolovich is now an assistant for the San Marin Mustangs.
Shabazz spurs San Francisco to 60-58 victory over Cal Poly
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz had 18 points in San Francisco’s 60-48 victory against Cal Poly on Thursday night. Shabazz also contributed seven rebounds for the Dons (2-0). Tyrell Roberts scored 12 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Josh Kunen recorded eight points and was 3 of 7 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.
San Francisco hits low of 46 degrees: Why has November been so cold?
California's San Francisco Bay Area has seen unusually cold weather in November: When will things warm up?
Memorial For Sfpd Officer Killed 28 Years Ago Scheduled For Sunday
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Current and former members of the San Francisco Police Department will meet Sunday to remember a police officer killed in the line of duty 28 years ago. Officer James Guelff was shot and killed by a carjacking suspect on Nov. 13, 1994. A memorial service for Guelff...
Mail has been arriving to parts of San Jose in the middle of the night
Some South Bay postal workers have been out delivering well into the night.
22 people displaced when Tesla, Prius crash into San Francisco home
Three people were seriously injured and transported to a trauma center after two cars crashed into a home in San Francisco on Thursday night, officials said.
Horoscope for Friday, 11/11/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones. Tell a relative to reflect on his/her own relationship before criticizing yours. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You feel the reins slipping out of your hands. Let them. Circumstances have a mind of their own these days and you should trust that they know the way.
The Sunday Read 11-13-22 This newsletter has very little to do with elections, Twitter
Good afternoon and happy Sunday, What a week! Between the midterms and whatever's happening at Twitter, it's been hard to look away from the news. Thankfully, your weekend news break has arrived. How do you want to spend it? Considering the chilly weather will likely stick around until Wednesday, you've already got an excuse to cozy up and watch some TV. Perhaps it's time to catch up on a hit new streaming show, or maybe you'd prefer to dive far too deep into the plot inconsistencies of a sitcom that went off the air 27 years ago.
Family of man fatally shot by police to get $3M settlement
VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area city will pay the mother of a 21-year-old man shot and killed by police in 2017 nearly $3 million to settle a wrongful death and federal civil rights lawsuit. The family of Angel Ramos filed the lawsuit against the city...
Update: Missing 16-Year-Old Has Been Found
PETALUMA (BCN) A 16-year-old boy who went missing in Petaluma has been found, police said Saturday afternoon. James Erickson was reported missing Friday night, but has since been located, and the search for Erickson is canceled, according to police. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication,...
