Brown County 4-H News: Nov. 10
November 11 – Extension Office Closed for Veterans Day. 12 – State and County Swine Validation 8am-10am at Youth Fair Barns. 13 – 4-H Sheep and Goat Club Meeting 2:00pm at Youth Fair Barns. 13 – 4-H Rabbit Showmanship Clinic 2:30pm – 4:30pm at the Extension Office...
Locker and Turner Honored on Veterans Day
Two Central Texas military veterans were honored today in an annual Veterans Day ceremony hosted by the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3278 and the local American Legion Post 196. Brigadier General Dr. Dan L. Locker of Brownwood, and the late Lt. Colonel Robert R. (Bob) Turner of Voss were the honorees. The event, which is usually held in the Veterans Memorial Park, was moved inside to the VFW Hall, because of inclement weather.
Bevra A. Williams
Bevra A. Williams, age 64, of Early, Texas, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from a vicious bout with cancer. A graveside service will be held Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 2:00 pm, at Greenleaf Cemetery (2615 US-377, Brownwood, Texas 76801), officiated by Bill Slaymaker. Bevra was born on July...
Brown County Museum of History Host Veterans Day Event
The Daughters of the Republic of Texas hosted a Veterans Day program at the Brown County Museum of History. The event was covered in posters commemorating those who served in the American military from the Brownwood area. The focus was on the importance of remembering our veterans, the sacrifices they made, and their achievements thereafter.
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Nov. 14-20
Brownwood at Sweetwater, 6:30 p.m. Bangs at Grape Creek, 6:30/8 p.m. Zephyr at Brookesmith, 6/7:30 p.m. Southwestern at Howard Payne, 5:30/7:30 p.m. Comanche vs. Bells (at Springtown), 7 p.m. GIRLS BASKETBALL. Brownwood at Hamilton tournament, TBA. Early at Bangs tournament, TBA. Bangs at Bangs tournament, TBA. Zephyr at Hamilton tournament,...
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Home Improvements by John and Brownwood Barndominiums
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Home Improvements by John and Brownwood Barndominiums on Friday, November 4th. Their office is located at 500 W Austin Avenue in Brownwood. John Karakaris started his home improvements business in 2018. His services included home remodels, renovations, large additions,...
LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PAIRINGS
BROWNWOOD (9-2) vs. CANYON (10-1) 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18. EARLY (7-4) vs. CANADIAN (9-2) BANGS (7-4) vs. RIESEL (6-5) COMANCHE (10-1) vs. BELLS (9-2) COLEMAN (9-2) vs. CRAWFORD (11-0) 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18. at Weatherford. ***. Class A Division II Region IV Semifinals. RICHLAND SPRINGS (8-1) vs. LORAINE...
HPU rallies from 17 down to slip past Austin College, 23-20, in finale
SHERMAN – It was anything but easy, but the Howard Payne Yellow Jackets snapped a two-game skid and secured a second straight 7-3 campaign in Saturday’s season finale, edging the American Southwest Conference rival Austin College Kangaroos, 23-20. Howard Payne (7-3, 6-2) spotted Austin College (1-9, 1-7) the first 17 points of the contest before making a roaring comeback, which was capped with 33 seconds left on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Landon McKinney to Otis Lanier.
HPU men’s basketball opens season with 82-65 victory at Austin College
SHERMAN – The Howard Payne University men’s basketball team held Austin College to just 32.9% shooting in an 82-65 Yellow Jacket victory Friday evening to open the 2022-2023 season. While forcing 22 Austin College turnovers, Howard Payne connected on 51.6% of its shots, 55.5% in the second half.
Brian Kelly Riddle
Brian Kelly Riddle, 48, of Brownwood went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, November 5, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held Monday November 14, 2022 at 11am at Brownwood Funeral Home. Brian was born June 9, 1974 in Midland, TX to parents Cheryle and Mark Riddle....
WEEK 12 BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFF REWIND: Comanche, Coleman carry on to 12th games
WEATHERFORD – The Comanche Indians picked up their 10th victory of the season and a Class 3A Division II Region II bi-district championship with a 69-27 victory over Henrietta here Thursday night. District 5-3A Division II champion Comanche (10-1) racked up 617 yards of total offense – 369 on...
5 injured, 3 transported in 3-motorcycle accident
Shortly after noon Saturday, first responders were dispatched to U.S. 377 South near the intersection of Crockett at the Stripes location for a multiple vehicle accident. Upon arrival, it was discovered that three motorcycles involved in Hardi’s Bikers Memorial Ride had collided. One witness on the scene stated the motorcycles were attempting to change lanes when they collided. Another witness stated one of the motorcycles in front was attempting to stop traffic for the group and was clipped by another, which led to the pileup.
Bangs tallies first seven TDs en route to 61-21 bi-district triumph over Nocona
WEATHERFORD – The move to Class 2A Division I has proven extremely beneficial for the Bangs Dragons football program which, after notching just one victory a year ago, on Friday night earned a Region II bi-district championship, 61-21 over the District 6 second-seed Nocona Indians. “Just to see the...
Free throws carry Merkel past Lady Lions, 49-43
MERKEL – The Brownwood Lady Lions are still in search of their first victory of the 2022-23 basketball season following Saturday’s 49-43 loss at Class 3A Merkel. Brownwood trailed 10-6 after one quarter, 28-19 at halftime and 36-31 through three periods. Merkel scored 20 points at the free throw, where it attempted 32 shots, while the Lady Lions were 3 of 7 (42 percent) at the charity stripe.
20 positive COVID results reported in last week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 20 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 20 positives this week, 0 were PCR, and 20 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 11 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 0 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
No. 6 May ousted in first round by No. 8 Irion County in 104-91 shootout
ROBERT LEE – The Class A Division I No. 6 May Tigers will not be making a third straight appearance in the state championship game, as the No. 8 Irion County Hornets pulled off a 104-91 bi-district round upset Thursday – avenging the outcome of the 2021 playoff battle between the two teams.
Freeze Warning Issued for Brown County for Friday Night
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning from 3:00 am until 8:00 am on Saturday, November 12 for Brown County and a large area of West Central Texas. The first freeze of the season may damage sensitive plants left unprotected. Temperatures are forecast to range between 29 and 32 degrees by early Saturday morning.
