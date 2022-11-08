ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Democrats keep control of Senate after nail-biting finish in Nevada

(The Hill) – Democrats are projected to hold onto their narrow Senate majority after Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto eked out a win in Nevada Saturday night, beating back a furious challenge from Republicans who sought to seize on voters’ growing economic and political angst in an effort to upend unified Democratic control of Washington.
NEVADA STATE
FOX2Now

How you can support veterans in Missouri

(KSNF/KODE)— There are roughly 19 million veterans in the United States, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. There are 1,113,787 just within the four states. That means, a little over 5% of the total U.S. population of veterans is found within Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, and Kansas. Do veterans...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX2Now

Parson has to appoint new attorney general, treasurer again

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Now that two current Missouri politicians have been elected to new offices, Gov. Mike Parson has a big decision to make. On Tuesday, Missouri’s Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the state’s open U.S. Senate seat, defeating Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine. Current U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt is retiring, which led to dozens of candidates trying to fill his spot this year.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Workers’ wages on the ballot: Here’s what happened

(NerdWallet) – When wage increases are on the ballot, voters usually say yes. That was the case in multiple states with one notable loss in Portland, Maine. Meanwhile, Illinois cemented collective bargaining rights into its constitution, and Tennessee will bake right-to-work law into its own. Here’s how the 2022...
PORTLAND, ME
FOX2Now

‘Survivor’ winner voted to Kentucky Legislature

(NEXSTAR) — The tribe — nay, the voters — have spoken, and a previous winner of the reality TV game show “Survivor” has snagged a seat in the Kentucky House of Representatives. If you’re an avid viewer of “Survivor,” you may remember Season 37 of...
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX2Now

Map: The 17 St. Louis area lakes stocked with fish

ST. LOUIS – There are plenty of lakes stocked with fish in Missouri. The St. Louis and Kansas City areas have 30 urban city lakes stocked by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Channel catfish are stocked April through September, and trout are stocked at selected lakes during the winter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX2Now

Student Loan Debt Forgiveness update

(WSPA) – Earlier this fall, we heard so much talk about the Student Loan Debt Forgiveness program, but for weeks now, it has been on hold. The program has faced numerous lawsuits, one of which is from six states including South Carolina. On Thursday evening, a federal judge struck...
FOX2Now

Why is used cooking grease stolen from restaurants?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Why are criminals stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio and elsewhere?. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, said the crime has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping out a third of our business,” Majumdar said. “To put...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX2Now

Some states help pay for political candidates. Is it worth the money?

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story misstated the amount of money raised by Roy Gott before receiving state funding. Maine taxpayers gave around $17,000 to help Gott, an information technology consultant, run as an independent candidate for state representative. Maine is one of 13 states that provides taxpayer dollars to candidates if they raise a certain amount on their own.
MAINE STATE
FOX2Now

What caused the sonic boom heard across Florida?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida residents from Sarasota County to the Space Coast may have heard a loud boom early Saturday morning, but don’t worry, the world isn’t falling apart. The loud noise heard around 5:20 a.m. was likely caused by an unmanned reusable Space Force spaceplane...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
52K+
Followers
50K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy