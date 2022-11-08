Read full article on original website
Related
Democrats keep control of Senate after nail-biting finish in Nevada
(The Hill) – Democrats are projected to hold onto their narrow Senate majority after Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto eked out a win in Nevada Saturday night, beating back a furious challenge from Republicans who sought to seize on voters’ growing economic and political angst in an effort to upend unified Democratic control of Washington.
Missouri DHSS completes first draft over state recreational marijuana rules
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Less than a week after Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana, state regulators have drafted rules as to what that might look like in the near future. The draft offers insight as to how soon Missourians can purchase and apply to grow...
How you can support veterans in Missouri
(KSNF/KODE)— There are roughly 19 million veterans in the United States, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. There are 1,113,787 just within the four states. That means, a little over 5% of the total U.S. population of veterans is found within Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, and Kansas. Do veterans...
Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.
Parson has to appoint new attorney general, treasurer again
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Now that two current Missouri politicians have been elected to new offices, Gov. Mike Parson has a big decision to make. On Tuesday, Missouri’s Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the state’s open U.S. Senate seat, defeating Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine. Current U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt is retiring, which led to dozens of candidates trying to fill his spot this year.
Navigation season along Missouri River to end early following low water levels
A lack of rain in Missouri is causing the navigation season along the Missouri River to end early.
Missouri personal property tax bills on the way, likely higher than years past
It's that time of year again when personal property tax bills might soon start showing up in your mailboxes. A friendly warning for Missouri car owners, your bill might be more expensive than years past.
Workers’ wages on the ballot: Here’s what happened
(NerdWallet) – When wage increases are on the ballot, voters usually say yes. That was the case in multiple states with one notable loss in Portland, Maine. Meanwhile, Illinois cemented collective bargaining rights into its constitution, and Tennessee will bake right-to-work law into its own. Here’s how the 2022...
‘Survivor’ winner voted to Kentucky Legislature
(NEXSTAR) — The tribe — nay, the voters — have spoken, and a previous winner of the reality TV game show “Survivor” has snagged a seat in the Kentucky House of Representatives. If you’re an avid viewer of “Survivor,” you may remember Season 37 of...
Major morning backups on Interstate 44 and 55
Due to the winter weather, a major wreck happened on an icy bridge.
Sorority hosts empowering, informative event in East St. Louis
A local sorority put on a community service event Saturday in East St. Louis.
Veterans in St. Louis area are getting free home repairs
For the owner of a north St. Louis County home, a leaky roof led to a conversation, an application, and some much-needed home repairs.
Map: The 17 St. Louis area lakes stocked with fish
ST. LOUIS – There are plenty of lakes stocked with fish in Missouri. The St. Louis and Kansas City areas have 30 urban city lakes stocked by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Channel catfish are stocked April through September, and trout are stocked at selected lakes during the winter.
Student Loan Debt Forgiveness update
(WSPA) – Earlier this fall, we heard so much talk about the Student Loan Debt Forgiveness program, but for weeks now, it has been on hold. The program has faced numerous lawsuits, one of which is from six states including South Carolina. On Thursday evening, a federal judge struck...
Terry Crews visits three St. Louis Co. schools, promotes new children’s book
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Well-known actor and former NFL player Terry Crews enjoyed his time with hundreds of young students Friday at three elementary schools in St. Louis County. Crews paid a visit to Buder and Marion Elementary Schools in the Ritenour School District and Halls Ferry Elementary...
Why is used cooking grease stolen from restaurants?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Why are criminals stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio and elsewhere?. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, said the crime has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping out a third of our business,” Majumdar said. “To put...
Some states help pay for political candidates. Is it worth the money?
Editor’s note: A previous version of this story misstated the amount of money raised by Roy Gott before receiving state funding. Maine taxpayers gave around $17,000 to help Gott, an information technology consultant, run as an independent candidate for state representative. Maine is one of 13 states that provides taxpayer dollars to candidates if they raise a certain amount on their own.
What caused the sonic boom heard across Florida?
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida residents from Sarasota County to the Space Coast may have heard a loud boom early Saturday morning, but don’t worry, the world isn’t falling apart. The loud noise heard around 5:20 a.m. was likely caused by an unmanned reusable Space Force spaceplane...
Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run on St. Charles Rock Road
One month after police said Marquist Murray was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver, a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department confirms an arrest was made.
Snow blankets Belleville, almost five inches fall Saturday
The first snow of the season has arrived to the surprise of many after temperatures peaked up to 80 degrees just a few days ago.
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
52K+
Followers
50K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0