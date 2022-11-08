Read full article on original website
Related
Husker Doc Talk: Don’t Be Fooled by the Rumor Mill
Trev Alberts will name his guy in due time
No. 4 Nebraska Falls in Four Sets at No. 6 Ohio State
The Huskers can still win the conference, but the road is now tougher
KFIL Radio
Rochester, MN
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kfilradio.com
Comments / 0