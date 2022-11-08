ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida’s grid-hardening investments proactively prepared state for quicker power restoration

By Kim Riley
Daily Energy Insider
Daily Energy Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YBOfm_0j3BYkAZ00

Billions in dollars of investments made over the years to harden Florida’s electric grid helped the state weather the catastrophic effects of Hurricane Ian better than most other states that have suffered similar extreme storms, experts say. Think Superstorm Sandy in New York and New Jersey and last year’s Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.

“Florida’s grid stood strong and rebounded quickly from historic weather-related disruptions this season in part because of long-term investments made in hardening efforts,” Frank Walker, executive vice president of government and political relations at the Florida Chamber of Commerce told Daily Energy Insider.

“It’s a good thing too, because as other states know all too well, power disruptions are economic disruptions,” said Walker, noting that Florida has an economy larger than Saudi Arabia’s, contributes $1.37 trillion annual Gross State Product, and each day produces an average of $3.7 billion of economic activity.

“Affordable and reliable power is critical to Florida’s continued growth to be a top 10 global economy by 2030,” Walker said.

Ronald Brisé, government affairs consultant at the Florida-based Gunster law firm for business, wrote in an email that the Florida grid has consistently improved with each storm season due to lessons learned.

“After hurricane Ian the restoration time was remarkable — 98 percent of the customers that could take electricity had power restored within days of the passing of the storm and not weeks,” he said.

Well-timed, planned investments are inevitably less expensive than the reconstruction process, added Brisé, who currently serves as chair of Gunster’s government affairs and lobbying practice and who previously served as chair of the Florida Public Service Commission.

“Restoration is efficient because the work is staged, typically doesn’t need to bring in significant additional resources, and availability of equipment and materials can be secured at more typical market prices, rather than inflated post-storm prices reacting to demand,” Brisé explained.

From physical structures to communications to effective documentation, grid hardening entails an end-to-end approach that better protects infrastructure and improves levels of service in the event of severe weather, according to Reston, Va.-based Leidos, a Fortune 500 company that has worked on grid planning and other services and solutions with more than 50 investor-owned utilities, over 160 municipals/cooperatives across the country, and a growing number of private developers.

There is no “one size fits all” solution for grid hardening, Leidos says. It must be customized based on each utility’s specific systems, budgets, and storm risks. Utilities must carefully consider a mix of hardening and resiliency measures that address specific weather events and potential vulnerabilities to successfully create a grid hardening approach, according to the company.

Such an approach might include elevating substations, putting up stronger poles, designing and engineering transmission and distribution protection and controls, undergrounding distribution power lines, modernizing infrastructure, and gaining operational efficiencies through data collection, fusion, and analytics, among many others.

And any investments in storm hardening of infrastructure, as well as vegetation management, can help lower costs for power customers over the long run, Brisé said.

“Investments that avoid or lessen damage caused by storms avoid the more significant, post-storm restoration costs, which, in the interest of time, are sometimes only a temporary fix in order to restore power quickly, said Brisé.

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) has become an expert on grid hardening as the state’s largest utility, serving approximately 5.8 million accounts, or more than 12 million people.

Having just responded to Hurricane Ian, the company is now bracing for Subtropical Storm Nicole as it approaches Florida, with the National Hurricane Center forecasting that the storm’s landfall as a hurricane along Florida’s East Coast could happen Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning.

Following Hurricane Ian’s widespread destruction just a few weeks ago, Nicole has the potential to topple storm-weakened trees throughout FPL’s service area, especially in the western and central part of Florida, according to FPL, which said Nicole also may bring heavy rains, storm surge and flooding that could slow access for crews restoring power after the storm.

“We recognize our customers are experiencing storm season fatigue after Hurricane Ian, but it’s important to be vigilant and focused as this storm approaches,” said FPL Chairman and CEO Eric Silagy in a statement released Monday. “Ian saturated soil and weakened trees in many parts of the state, so Nicole could cause trees to topple over and other vegetation and debris to blow into overhead power lines and equipment, which may cause outages.

“We know our customers are counting on us and we are following our proven plan to be ready to respond safely and as quickly as possible,” Silagy said.

FPL spokesperson Conlan Kennedy explained that for nearly two decades, the company has invested significantly in building a stronger, smarter and more storm-resilient energy grid to withstand ongoing severe weather like Nicole.

“While no energy grid is hurricane-proof, detailed assessments following Hurricane Ian confirmed the resiliency of FPL’s storm-hardened energy grid,” Kennedy told Daily Energy Insider.

For example, Kennedy said the assessment of FPL’s power generating facilities showed that even given the unprecedented devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, no significant structural damage occurred at any FPL power plant.

Additionally, regarding FPL’s transmission system, Kennedy said FPL did not lose a single transmission structure during Hurricane Ian, and underground power lines also did well during Ian.

“FPL is working to systematically underground neighborhood power lines, which are traditionally located in backyards and susceptible to trees and other wind-blown debris,” said Kennedy. “Initial forensics show existing underground neighborhood power lines performed five times better than existing overhead neighborhood power lines in southwest Florida, which took a direct hit from the high-end, Category 4 storm.”

FPL’s smart grid technology, including the tens of thousands of smart grid devices installed along FPL’s energy grid, also helped the company restore service to customers before it was safe to send crews into the field and helped to avoid more than 400,000 customer outages during Hurricane Ian, Kennedy explained.

In addition to smart grid technology, FPL also continues using drones during hurricane restorations. “During Hurricane Ian, FPL conducted more than 1,900 drone flights, including the debut of FPLAir One, the company’s fixed-wing drone,” said Kennedy.

And with Nicole on her way toward the state, drones are being used as FPL positions its restoration workforce, and has activated its emergency response plan as it urges customers to prepare for power outages as the storm’s large size will likely result in Florida experiencing Nicole’s impact well ahead of landfall.

“The most effective and efficient restoration efforts require communication and collaboration among all of the relevant stakeholders in the planning, implementation and execution phases of dealing with natural disasters,” said Brisé.

The post Florida’s grid-hardening investments proactively prepared state for quicker power restoration appeared first on Daily Energy Insider .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Energy Insider

Nearly all service restored to Florida residents within hours after Hurricane Nicole

Just hours after the remnants of Hurricane Nicole left the state, power companies reported nearly all of their customers affected by the storm had their power restored. Florida Power & Light (FPL) reported 483,930 customers ... Read More » The post Nearly all service restored to Florida residents within hours after Hurricane Nicole appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Energy Insider

Arizona Corporation Commission chair encourages APS to partner with locals to spur Arizona energy industry

Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) Chair Lea Márquez Peterson recently sought to encourage the Arizona Public Service Company (APS) to engage with local start-ups and entrepreneurs to involve the energy industry in competitions and technology transfer ... Read More » The post Arizona Corporation Commission chair encourages APS to partner with locals to spur Arizona energy industry appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Energy Insider

DTE Energy releases 20-year CleanVision plan, proposing $9B of investment into Michigan over next decade

With the release of its CleanVision plan last week, DTE Energy proposed sweeping goals for Michigan’s energy network over the next 20 years, including major investments in solar and wind, sped-up retirement of coal resources, ... Read More » The post DTE Energy releases 20-year CleanVision plan, proposing $9B of investment into Michigan over next decade appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Energy Insider

ComEd to file multi-year grid plan, rate plan

ComEd, a Chicago-based energy company, will file a multi-year grid plan along with a four-year rate plan in line with the requirements of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA). The plan will align closely ... Read More » The post ComEd to file multi-year grid plan, rate plan appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Energy Insider

Black Hills Energy plans voluntary RNG, carbon offset program for Nebraska homes, small businesses

Black Hills Energy announced plans to expand sustainable energy options for its Nebraska customer base this week through a voluntary renewable natural gas (RNG) and carbon offset program targeting residential and small business customers, specifically. ... Read More » The post Black Hills Energy plans voluntary RNG, carbon offset program for Nebraska homes, small businesses appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
NEBRASKA STATE
Daily Energy Insider

New Jersey BPU awards offshore wind transmission project to Jersey Central Power and Light

Jersey Central Power and Light (JCP&L) was awarded the construction responsibility to connect clean energy generated by New Jersey’s offshore wind farms to the power grid. JCP&L, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy, won the award from ... Read More » The post New Jersey BPU awards offshore wind transmission project to Jersey Central Power and Light appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Daily Energy Insider

Avista seeks request for proposals to reduce natural gas emissions 30 percent by 2030

As part of an effort to obtain renewable natural gas resources (RNG) long-term, Avista Utilities this week issued a request for proposals (RFP) that could reduce its natural gas emissions by 30 percent by 2030 ... Read More » The post Avista seeks request for proposals to reduce natural gas emissions 30 percent by 2030 appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
OREGON STATE
Daily Energy Insider

Arizona Public Service files new rate case for $460M annual revenue increase

Seeking additional funds to tackle reliability and resilience maintenance, Arizona Public Service Co. (APS) last week requested a net $460 million annual revenue increase through a new rate case, meaning monthly bill increases of about ... Read More » The post Arizona Public Service files new rate case for $460M annual revenue increase appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Energy Insider

Michigan PSC approves updates to utilities’ long-term integrated resource plans, new power purchase agreements

The parameters and filing requirements for Michigan utilities’ integrated resource plans (IRPs) will soon change, owing to two orders adopted by the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) last week. IRPs establish utilities’ long-range plans for ... Read More » The post Michigan PSC approves updates to utilities’ long-term integrated resource plans, new power purchase agreements appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Energy Insider

Constellation seeks to extend operations at two Illinois nuclear plants by 20 years

In a request for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) expected in 2024, Constellation Energy Corporation will seek to extend operating licenses for its Clinton and Dresden nuclear power plants in Illinois by another 20 years, ... Read More » The post Constellation seeks to extend operations at two Illinois nuclear plants by 20 years appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Energy Insider

Dominion Energy Virginia reaches agreement on performance guarantee for offshore wind project

Dominion Energy Virginia reached a settlement agreement in the company’s petition to the State Corporation Commission of Virginia (SCC) to reconsider the performance guarantee for the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW). The settlement agreement — ... Read More » The post Dominion Energy Virginia reaches agreement on performance guarantee for offshore wind project appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Energy Insider

Illinois regulators approve smart meter collaboration between ComEd, Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas for data collection

With approval from the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) last week, Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas will begin securely transmitting natural gas meter data through ComEd’s smart grid communications network, eliminating the need for a ... Read More » The post Illinois regulators approve smart meter collaboration between ComEd, Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas for data collection appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Energy Insider

Avangrid hosts technology leaders at second annual Digital Summit

Technology leaders met at the headquarters of Avangrid in Connecticut last week for the company’s second annual Digital Summit. The Digital Summit is an event designed to showcase the latest in digital solutions for the ... Read More » The post Avangrid hosts technology leaders at second annual Digital Summit appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Daily Energy Insider

Duke Energy grid improvements allowed it to limit impact of outages from Hurricane Ian

Prior to Hurricane Ian’s landfall in Florida, Grid improvements helped Duke Energy limit power outages from the storm. Specifically, the smart, self-healing technology that the company installed helped to automatically restore more than 160,000 customer ... Read More » The post Duke Energy grid improvements allowed it to limit impact of outages from Hurricane Ian appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Energy Insider

ENGIE extends microgrid development in California with 4.2 MW of solar, 3.8 MW hours of storage

Citing increased power outages and safety shutoffs in California as an incentive, ENGIE North America recently announced a new microgrid installation to the region, bringing 4.2 MW of solar and 3.8 MW hours of battery ... Read More » The post ENGIE extends microgrid development in California with 4.2 MW of solar, 3.8 MW hours of storage appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Daily Energy Insider

Daily Energy Insider

136
Followers
343
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Daily Energy Insider is a publication of Macallan Communications. It is your daily source for the latest U.S. policy and regulation news that is helping to shape an evolving energy sector. Our team of experienced journalists provides the top energy news each day as well as exclusive features. We offer insights on the latest developments impacting the energy industry, including investments in power plants, pipelines and renewable sources of energy.

 https://dailyenergyinsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy