Georgia State

Rolling Stone

Leaked Texts Reveal Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Private Push to Overturn 2020 Election

Marjorie Taylor Greene was privately pressuring former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler to get on board with the effort to overturn the 2020 election, text messages obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reveal. The leaked trove of texts show that before losing to current Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Jan. 5, 2021 runoff, Loeffler was repeatedly pressured by Republicans to join Trump’s efforts to manipulate the certification of Electoral College votes that would finalize President Joe Biden’s election. One of those Republicans was Greene. “Hey! I need to talk with you about a plan we are developing on how to vote on...
CBS 42

AP: Katie Britt wins, makes history in U.S. Senate election

(WHNT) — Republican Katie Britt is expected to be Alabama’s next U.S. Senator after the Associated Press called the race in her favor just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Britt, a one-time aide to outgoing U.S. Senator Richard Shelby and former president of the Alabama Business Council, defeated Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus in the race to replace Shelby.
ALABAMA STATE
Black Enterprise

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Warns Election Misinformation Targeting Black Men

Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told MSNBC Sunday that Black men are being targeted with misinformation campaigns ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The President Joe Biden advisor appeared on The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart, who shared a clip of Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams claiming Black men are being targeted by misinformation campaigns.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Miami

Election Results: Control of Congress remains undecided

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Control of Congress remains undecided two days following the Midterm Elections. In the Senate, it's 49 to 48 in favor of Republicans. With three races yet to have projected winners the balance of power is still not determined. The day after Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden celebrated...
Nymag.com

What the Polls Say Today: Maybe Warnock Really Is Going ‘Downhill’ in Georgia

Eleven days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting underway in a majority of states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
The Independent

Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide

President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
YourErie

Balance of power in U.S. Senate expected to shift

Going into today, the Senate currently stands at a 50-50 split, with 35 seats up for election. 12 of those seats are currently held by Democrats, and 23 are currently held by Republicans. With some of those races called, let’s take a look at where we stand right now. The Democrats have 40 seats, and […]
Daily Mail

Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away

Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
CBS Philly

House control leaning Republican, Senate considered toss-up: CBS News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News projects that control of the U.S. House leans in favor of Republicans. The battle for Senate control is considered a toss-up. Democrats appear to have staved off a so-called "red wave." Now, we wait to see if the balance of power shifts in the Senate and the House, but it could be days until we know which party will have the majority. As of 12 p.m. Wednesday, Senate Democrats had a slight lead, with 48 Senate seats compared to 47 for Republicans. Fifty-one seats are needed for a simple majority. In the House, Republicans have secured 203 seats, while Democrats...
