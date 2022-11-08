Read full article on original website
In Heated Arizona Governor's Race, Calls Grow for Democrat to Recuse Herself as Elections Chief
As election officials across the country brace for candidates to contest the election results in possibly unprecedented numbers, the most explosive challenge could unfold in Arizona, where Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake is preparing for a fight. The former local news anchor—who’s cast doubt on President Joe Biden’s Arizona...
Leaked Texts Reveal Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Private Push to Overturn 2020 Election
Marjorie Taylor Greene was privately pressuring former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler to get on board with the effort to overturn the 2020 election, text messages obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reveal. The leaked trove of texts show that before losing to current Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Jan. 5, 2021 runoff, Loeffler was repeatedly pressured by Republicans to join Trump’s efforts to manipulate the certification of Electoral College votes that would finalize President Joe Biden’s election. One of those Republicans was Greene. “Hey! I need to talk with you about a plan we are developing on how to vote on...
buzzfeednews.com
Two Poll Workers In Georgia Were Dismissed After Officials Found "Questionable Social Media Posts"
On Tuesday morning, minutes before the polls opened, a mother and son in Georgia were terminated as poll workers after concerns were raised over comments made on social media and during a virtual poll worker event that was held on Sunday, election officials said. At 6:48 a.m. Tuesday, Laura Kronen...
AP: Katie Britt wins, makes history in U.S. Senate election
(WHNT) — Republican Katie Britt is expected to be Alabama’s next U.S. Senator after the Associated Press called the race in her favor just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Britt, a one-time aide to outgoing U.S. Senator Richard Shelby and former president of the Alabama Business Council, defeated Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus in the race to replace Shelby.
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Warns Election Misinformation Targeting Black Men
Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told MSNBC Sunday that Black men are being targeted with misinformation campaigns ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The President Joe Biden advisor appeared on The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart, who shared a clip of Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams claiming Black men are being targeted by misinformation campaigns.
KSDK
Updated election results: Live tracking U.S. House balance of power
WASHINGTON — All 435 House seats are up for election as part of the midterms, which will decide the balance of power for the remaining two years of President Joe Biden's first term in office. There are also 35 Senate seats on the line and gubernatorial elections being held...
Georgia debate moderator accused of 'fan service' for saying Stacey Abrams is on ‘side of public opinion'
Conservatives accused one of the Georgia gubernatorial debate moderators of "embarrassing" "fan service" for his question asking how it’s possible that Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams is down in the polls when she is on the "side of public opinion" on major issues. Critics alleged moderator and local CBS affiliate...
This Republican senator won’t commit to accepting the election results
CNN — Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson was asked a simple question on the campaign trail this week: Would he commit to accepting the results of next week’s midterm elections?. His answer was anything but simple. “I sure hope I can, but I can’t predict what the Democrats...
Election Results: Control of Congress remains undecided
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Control of Congress remains undecided two days following the Midterm Elections. In the Senate, it's 49 to 48 in favor of Republicans. With three races yet to have projected winners the balance of power is still not determined. The day after Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden celebrated...
Nymag.com
What the Polls Say Today: Maybe Warnock Really Is Going ‘Downhill’ in Georgia
Eleven days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting underway in a majority of states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
Bill Maher: 'Monsters' like Herschel Walker can be GOP candidates when voters don't like what Dems are selling
"Real Time" host Bill Maher railed against Republicans for rallying behind a candidate like Herschel Walker but knocked Democrats for "selling" policies voters don't want.
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Balance of power in U.S. Senate expected to shift
Going into today, the Senate currently stands at a 50-50 split, with 35 seats up for election. 12 of those seats are currently held by Democrats, and 23 are currently held by Republicans. With some of those races called, let’s take a look at where we stand right now. The Democrats have 40 seats, and […]
Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away
Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
Schumer says Warnock's Senate race against Walker is 'going downhill' in remarks to president
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., expressed concern Thursday about Sen. Raphael Warnock's re-election race against Republican Herschel Walker during a conversation with President Joe Biden. The private discussion was picked up on a microphone and camera while they stood on an airport tarmac in Syracuse, N.Y.,...
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
House control leaning Republican, Senate considered toss-up: CBS News
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News projects that control of the U.S. House leans in favor of Republicans. The battle for Senate control is considered a toss-up. Democrats appear to have staved off a so-called "red wave." Now, we wait to see if the balance of power shifts in the Senate and the House, but it could be days until we know which party will have the majority. As of 12 p.m. Wednesday, Senate Democrats had a slight lead, with 48 Senate seats compared to 47 for Republicans. Fifty-one seats are needed for a simple majority. In the House, Republicans have secured 203 seats, while Democrats...
The One Race That Could Deprive Both Democrats and Republicans of the Senate
In about a week in Utah, independent challenger Evan McMullin will try to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Mike Lee in the traditionally red state—the only Senate race in the country where Democrats are standing aside. If McMullin, a former CIA agent who ran for president against Donald Trump in...
Pennsylvania Senate race: Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz takes lead over Democrat John Fetterman in new poll
Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate in a crucial U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania, has just passed Democrat John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania Lt. Gov., in statewide support among likely voters for the first time, according to a new poll. On Nov. 3, RealClearPolitics scored Oz’s support at 46.6%, while Fetterman’s...
