kjzz.org
Props. 420 and 422: Southeast Arizonans split on rural groundwater initiatives
Voters in southeast Arizona may split on a pair of initiatives that would have allowed them to form local boards to manage their groundwater supplies. Propositions 420 and 422 are similar measures for nearby rural districts, but early results suggest 422 could pass while 420 fails. For much of rural...
knau.org
Arizona voters OK 2 initiatives, reject 1 ballot measure
Arizona voters have rejected one of three ballot measures that would take away some of their rights to pass their own laws. But they approved the only two citizen initiatives that were up for a vote in the election that concluded on Tuesday. The other seven ballot measures were placed...
azbigmedia.com
Large majority of Arizonans support desalination plant, according to poll
Following Arizona leaders approving a more than $1 billion investment into new water infrastructure, a new poll finds that Arizonans overwhelmingly support talks of a potential desalination plant. According to the poll by Alloy Analytics, 74% of likely voters in Arizona support the desalination plant efforts. “The support for a...
12news.com
Arizona election results: Ballot propositions 130 209, 211 pass; 128 Legislature initiative rejected
PHOENIX — There were 10 ballot propositions that voters got to decide which, if any, should be codified into law. The propositions range from everything including shining a spotlight onto political dark money, allowing in-state tuition for immigrants without legal status and decreasing medical debt interest rates. The description...
PLANetizen
California Governor to Cities: Homelessness is a Crisis. “Act Like it.”
The battle over housing in California continues, with Governor Gavin Newsom—up for reelection today—rejecting every city’s proposed plan to help the growing number of residents experiencing homelessness, reports Anita Chabria in the Los Angeles Times. Around the state, local opposition has stymied efforts to build affordable housing....
kjzz.org
Arizona ballots are still being counted. Here's why
Elections workers in Maricopa County have more than 400,000 ballots left to count, officials estimated Wednesday morning, meaning it could be days until final results are available for close statewide races. That estimate includes roughly 275,000 mail-in ballots that were returned on Election Day. Far more voters waited until the...
AZFamily
Key Arizona races yet to be called as of Thursday morning
Arizona's Family photographer Victor Ochoa talks about his service in the Marine Corps. A new, immersive exhibit at the Arizona Jewish Historical Society tells the untold stories of the Holocaust. Why does it taking longer to count votes in Arizona?. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Mike Noble with OH Predictive...
jackcentral.org
Arizona election results continue to be counted
The polls closed yesterday and the results in Arizona are still too early to call. As ballots continue to be continued, results for propositions 128, 209 and 211 have been the first to be called by the Associated Press. Proposition 128, allowing voter initiatives to be repealed or amended by...
azmirror.com
Voters narrowly are favoring a proposal to give undocumented immigrant students in-state tuition, for now
The fate of a ballot measure that would help undocumented students who graduate from Arizona high schools afford college remained unclear after ballots counted Wednesday left it with 51% in support and 49% opposed. With more than 600,000 ballots across the state yet to be counted, including roughly 360,000 in...
Why we’re planning to leave Arizona to protect our transgender child
Tucson, with its heat and dryness that mitigate my chronic pain, proximity to the beaches of Mexico, diverse population, and year-round opportunities for hiking and mountain biking, is the perfect city to raise our two children. Yet, like many other families, my husband, Amit, and I plan to leave our dream home to protect our […] The post Why we’re planning to leave Arizona to protect our transgender child appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Washington Examiner
Officials: Potential fraud in Maricopa 2020 vote
Arizona’s Maricopa County, which fought claims of 2020 election irregularities, has now coughed up dozens of potential election violations and referred them to the state attorney general, who has been asking for an example of fraud for nearly two years. Officials told Secrets that the county turned over “no...
KTAR.com
Arizona Votes: Here are the results from the state’s 10 ballot propositions
PHOENIX — Arizonans were asked to consider 10 ballot measures in Tuesday’s general election. The initiatives covered a wide range of subjects, including the voting process itself, taxation, the creation of a new statewide office and debt collection. Here’s a breakdown of Arizona’s ballot measures and how the...
azpm.org
No one giving up in race for Governor
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs took to the stage in Phoenix early on election night. She told her supporters that they would have to wait for final results. Hobbs, who is the current Secretary of State, also had some strong words for her Republican opponent Kari Lake. "We know my...
azmarijuana.com
New Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Arizona on Nov 11
Arizona legalized cannabis for medical use in 2010 and for recreational use in 2020. It is legal for Arizona medical marijuana patients and anyone 21 or older to buy cannabis products from Arizona dispensaries. Mint Cannabis will celebrate the official opening of its fourth Arizona dispensary, located near the I-17...
12news.com
'Katie Hobbs' and 'Maricopa' are trending on Twitter with all eyes on Arizona
PHOENIX — Votes are still being counted, and with several crucial races too close to call, all eyes are on Arizona. As of 1 p.m. the terms "Katie Hobbs" and "Maricopa" were the top trending terms on Twitter in the United States. Last night, Arizona made the top of...
Washington Examiner
Midterm election results live: New Arizona votes incoming; thousands of Maricopa ballots go in Box 3
The 2022 midterm elections have finally been held — but the picture is still taking shape. Follow live as the Washington Examiner covers all the major updates and news in the race for the House and Senate. Follow our rolling Midterms 2022 live blog for the latest news and...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Democrats in the lead for Arizona; votes continue to be tallied
MOHAVE COUNTY – Democrats had small leads over Republicans in five of the six major state races in Arizona following Tuesday’s general election. Results remain unofficial as thousands of votes will be processed and added to the ongoing tally in coming days. As of early Wednesday morning:. *Democrat...
Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds.
With Republicans expected to show up at the polls in person in droves on Election Day, Democrats knew they would need a large advantage among early voters to have a chance at winning hotly contested statewide races. And with all of those early ballots counted, they had bigger than expected leads in many of those […] The post Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily
Democrat Adrian Fontes lead narrows over Mark Finchem in Arizona’s secretary of state race
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes was all smiles on Tuesday night as he took the stage multiple times at the election night rally in downtown Phoenix for the Democrats. He had a reason to be happy since, as of midnight Wednesday, the Democrat nominee was up 58% to 42%, with 82% of precincts reporting. But that race narrowed overnight as thousands of votes were entered from more rural and conservative parts of the state. As of 5:30 a.m., Fontes had a 101,000-vote lead over Finchem, closing an earlier 16-point gap down to just six points.
Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win
As more votes were tallied Wednesday, Republican candidates in Arizona began to catch up to their Democratic opponents who took early leads, but full results won’t be available for several days, at the earliest. And with the eyes of the nation on the Grand Canyon State, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs went from a 14-point […] The post Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Comments / 1