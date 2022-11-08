Read full article on original website
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. We’re one week away from the 2022 World Cup break, making the final round of Premier League fixtures all the more important and intriguing. Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?...
Quick Match League Cup Recap: Manchester City Win 2-0 vs Chelsea
Manchester City 2, Julián Álvarez (58’), Riyad Mahrez (53’) Welcome to your quick recap. A really good win on the success of some fantastic players as Jack Grealish and Julian Alvarez had monster games and nailed a good game for City. Also, Ortega was sensational and...
Pep Guardiola rejects Raheem Sterling's reasons for move from Manchester City to Chelsea
Pep Guardiola rejected a suggestion from Raheem Sterling that he had to join Chelsea because of a lack of game time at Manchester City. Sterling moved to Stamford Bridge in the summer and will return to the Etihad Stadium with his new club in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.
Report: Chelsea To Reignite Interest For Romeo Lavia In January
Romeo Lavia may not have thought he would have interest from one of the big six clubs so soon after leaving Manchester City in the summer, but the Belgian midfielder has really attracted the interest of Chelsea. The Blue's need midfielders, and showed how much they appreciated the talent of...
Wednesday November 9th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City | Player Ratings
Made a few fine saves to keep the scoreline respectable. Had moments of indecision and concern on the ball. Much more effective in the first half than the second. Mahrez scored the opener after being fouled by Chalobah. Kalidou Koulibaly - 4.5. A bit reckless in his challenges and wasteful...
Pressure is on Chelsea, Potter after cup exit to Man City as Pulisic fails to seize chance
MANCHESTER, England -- Manchester City are through to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup after a 2-0 win over Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium. Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez got the goals for Pep Guardiola's side in the second half, but they also needed an impressive performance from second-choice goalkeeper Stefan Ortega to ensure progress in a competition they won four times in a row between 2018 and 2021.
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Manchester City: Rotation, rotation, rotation and Omari Hutchinson!
Chelsea are going through a rough patch at the moment and the opposition isn’t getting any easier. There are only two more games to go before the World cup break and it would be great to leave things on a positive note. The question is how much rotation will come into play.
Pep Guardiola satisfied with Man City’s position ahead of World Cup break
Pep Guardiola feels Manchester City are almost ready to sign off for the World Cup with their early-season objectives complete.City are comfortably through to the last 16 of the Champions League and are just two points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal heading into their final match before the international break against Brentford on Saturday.City manager Guardiola believes the Gunners have outperformed his side but is satisfied enough with their position at this stage.City’s steady progress on all fronts continued on Wednesday as they came through a tricky Carabao Cup third-round tie against Chelsea with a 2-0 win at the...
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Wednesday, November 9
Let’s take a break from some non-Champions League, non-Premier League action. It’s been a long time, hasn’t it? So why not enjoy it?. Tottenham visit Nottingham Forest today. Before I became acquainted with English geography, I wondered why Nottingham Forest had a large tree in its crest....
F1’s Sergio Pérez unveils new ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ helmet for the Brazilian Grand Prix
The 2022 F1 season is winding down, with the circuit headed Brazil for this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. However, that race is not the only big event on the calendar this week. Later this week, Marvel will release Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Black Panther is certain to do incredible numbers at the box office, given the success of the first movie.
Journalist names “struggling” Chelsea star who couldn’t deal with Manchester City
Chelsea boss Graham Potter ringed the changes as he took his side to the Etihad to face Manchester City. With an important Premier League fixture coming up at the weekend away to in-form Newcastle, Potter opted to rotate his squad. As usual in a Carabao Cup fixture, Pep Guardiola did...
Manchester City vs. Chelsea, League Cup: Live blog, highlights
Chelsea kick off their League Cup campaign with a heavy-hitting clash against league champions, Manchester City. Given the scheduling nightmare provided by compacting so many games into a three-month stretch thanks to the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, it is as good of a time as any for both Graham Potter and Pep Guardiola to rotate their squad and introduce some youngsters to “prime time” football.
Sky Blue News: UCL Final 16 Draw, City Profits, Hemp Hurt, and More...
Manchester City head into their first League Cup action of the season tomorrow when they host Chelsea FC. Sky Blue News has all the latest as we build up to the match against the London Blues. CITY’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 DATES CONFIRMED - ManCity.com. As Group G...
Wednesday's gossip: Bellingham, Endrick, Carrasco, Lloris, Shaw, Zaha, Mudryk, Jorginho, Isaksen
Manchester City are favourites to secure the signature of Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, having held initial talks over a move for the 19-year-old. (Mail) Chelsea have had several meetings with Palmeiras' 16-year-old Brazilian striker Endrick but face competition from Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (Evening Standard) Newcastle have...
BREAKING: 5 City Players Named in England World Cup Squad
England manager has named 5 Manchester City players in the England squad heading for World Cup 2022 in Qatar this month. Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, John Stones, Kyle Walker, and Kalvin Phillips will all be joining up with the Three Lions as they compete for the most sought-after prize in football.
Arsenal vs. Wolves: 5 Questions with The Wolfpack
Fortunately for Arsenal, their bad performances recently have come in fairly inconsequential games. The defeat to PSV didn’t stop them from topping their Europa League group and the 3-1 loss to Brighton sees them dropped from the League Cup. Now you never want to lose, but Mikel Arteta, and I’d estimate most fans, would rather those losses come in situations like those two rather than Premier League fixtures. It’s now on the final match before the World Cup break and heading into Saturday’s late kick-off against Wolves Arsenal will know what they need in order to stay ahead of Manchester City.
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on potential ins and outs at Man City in the January transfer window
Manchester City are looking set for a quiet January transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column. Pep Guardiola already has one of the best squads in world football at his disposal, with his side surely the favourites for this season’s Premier League title, even if they’re currently two points behind surprise league leaders Arsenal.
Everton at Bournemouth: Carabao Cup Analysis | Will the Blues Progress?
Coming off a dispiriting setback at the weekend, in which Everton were beaten handily by Leicester, Frank Lampard’s charges are handed the chance to quickly rid themselves of that memory, with an EFL Cup tie versus Bournemouth on Tuesday night. The match will be the first of two battles with the Cherries within less than four day, as the south coast side will be the Merseysiders’ final league game before the break for the bizarrely-timed World Cup in Qatar later this month.
