thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars: the Rebellion explained
The Rebellion explained. For the most part, the Star Wars movies have been about the eternal galactic struggle between good and evil. Evil has typically been represented by an oppressive, cruel, totalitarian regime, while good is represented by the rebels brave enough to rise up and oppose it. The story...
Gizmodo
Star Wars Returns to Skirmish Miniatures (Again) In Shatterpoint
Star Wars has a long, long history on the tabletop, whether it’s through RPGs, spacebound strategy games like X-Wing and Armada, or miniaturized ground warfare from the halcyon days of the Wizards of the Coast and Star Wars: Legion. Now, as Yoda once said, there is... another. Today, Atomic...
ComicBook
Disney's Ahsoka Tano and Lightsaber Star Wars Ears Are On Sale Now
Star Wars fans don't need to spend a fortune at Disney parks to get their hands on the latest Star Wars-themed mouse ears, which are inspired by Ahsoka Tano and a Jedi vs Sith ligthsaber battle. The Ahsoka Tano design is based on her montrals and headdress, and comes complete with rhinestone accents. The lightsaber design features blue and red lightsabers crossed in battle, with embroidered ''MTFBWY" (May The Force Be With You) lettering down the side.
Andor uses some of the same assets as the Star Wars prequels
The Rogue One spin-off reuses some prequel assets
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars Andor: is Kenari a real language?
Is Kenari a real language? The new Star Wars series Andor has been blowing fans away with its complex and thematically mature look at the development of the famous Rebellion, the subject of the original Star Wars movies. The sci-fi series acts as a prequel to the Star Wars thriller...
Avengers: Endgame deleted scene appears to prove terrifying theory about Thanos
An Avengers: Endgame deleted scene could prove that a popular theory about the villain Thanos (Josh Brolin) has been true all along. The clip, which you can watch on streaming service Disney Plus, is an alternate version of a conversation between Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) featured in the film.
DC Shoes and ‘Star Wars’ Join Forces on Snowboard Gear Collection
Who hasn't fantasized about snowboarding down the snowy mountains of the plant Hoth, minus spending the night tucked in a steaming Tauntaun belly? Finally, DC Shoes and Star Wars has answered those intergalactic dreams with a new line of boarding gear to enjoy on a local mountain not too far away. Focused more on the […]
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Barbarian’ director reveals the classic text that inspired the movie’s terrifying villain
Warning: Spoilers for Barbarian to follow. It may not be elevated horror, as Zach Cregger has insisted, but the writer/director’s first foray into a solo feature film was certainly a cut above the majority of titles in a flourishing year for horror releases. Indeed, Barbarian rightfully snapped up its distinction as a sleeper hit, no doubt thanks to the word of mouth surrounding its rejection of convention, intelligent commentary, and ability to keep audiences guessing.
wegotthiscovered.com
Minds blown as ‘Andor’ fans realize how they recognize the show’s most chilling character
Andor has the most chilling portrayal of the Empire ever seen in Star Wars. All too often, the Imperials are portrayed as egotistical bumbling villains the heroes can run rings around, but here they’re scarily competent and cruel in ways we hadn’t imagined we’d ever see in this franchise.
ComicBook
PS5 and Xbox Series X Owners Get Stealth Release, Free for Some
PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners were surprised with a new stealth release today, and it's free for some users. The Nintendo Switch usually has a monopoly on stealth releases, but more developers and publishers are starting to deploy the same tactic on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, especially when the game is already available on PS4 and Xbox One. The latest example of this is Endling: Extinction s Forever, which was randomly dropped on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S today. And if you own the game on PS4 or Xbox One, it's free.
Xbox boss says "what could happen" to dormant Activision Blizzard franchises like StarCraft is "pretty exciting"
"StarCraft was a seminal moment in gaming, right?"
ComicBook
Star Wars: Shatterpoint Announced
A new Star Wars miniatures skirmish game is coming next year. Atomic Mass Games, the Asmodee Studio that currently produces the Star Wars: Legion and Star Wars: X-Wing Miniatures tabletop games, have announced Star Wars: Shatterpoint, a new skirmish game featuring iconic characters from the Star Wars universe. The game will be released in June 2023 and will be released alongside existing Star Wars products. Players will build a strike team of characters, such as Ahsoka Tano and Bo-Katan Kryze or Lord Maul, and have them compete in battles with evolving mission objectives. An early sneak peek of the game can be seen below:
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users locked, loaded, and ready to go to war with the return of a smash hit comic book series
History has shown on more occasions than fans would care to remember that getting too attached to a Netflix fantasy series is a dangerous game, with viewing figures and online buzz meaningless when the streaming service is ready to trim the herd at any given moment. Thankfully, Warrior Nun survived to get a second season renewal, and it’s back with a vengeance.
wegotthiscovered.com
Simu Liu makes it perfectly clear he’s got his eyes on a ‘Star Wars’ role
Simu Liu may be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Asian superhero and leading man of Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but above and beyond that, the 33-year-old actor is a Star Wars stan through and through. And he’s chomping at the bits to dip his toes into Lucasfilm’s waters.
New PlayStation Plus free games for November confirmed, including Skyrim
Well, here we are again. It’s already time for November’s next instalment of free PlayStation Plus games. It feels like just days ago we were doing this in October. They do say how time flies when you're having fun. Last week, PlayStation released November’s three Essential tier free titles. Those are the LEGO Harry Potter Collection, Nioh 2, and Heavenly Bodies.
JGOD Reveals 'Most Overpowered' Aim Assist Setting in Modern Warfare 2
It appears the meta aim assist setting to use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 may have just been identified by content creator JGOD. As longtime COD players are probably well aware, the series has long had one of the strongest aim assist systems in the shooter genre for those on controller, so long as you had the right settings of course.
Polygon
Andor’s prison trilogy weaponizes the iconic parts of the Star Wars universe
To fully grasp the horror of Andor’s stunning prison arc, it helps to go back some 200 years to consider a man named Jeremy Bentham. Bentham, an English philosopher and political thinker, spent the late 1780s abroad and, in a series of letters, crafted one of the finest works of social cruelty in Western thought: the Panopticon. A method of surveillance and social control most clearly mapped to prisons, the Panopticon is best understood as a system meant to give the illusion of constant observation, where the subjects never know if they are being watched or not. One of Bentham’s earliest ideas for implementing the Panopticon was in prisons, which would be constructed with cells arrayed in a circle around a central watchtower that inmates could not see inside. Guards could be watching everything. They could be reading a book. They could not be there at all.
ComicBook
Invincible Iron Man Trailer Released by Marvel
A trailer released by Marvel Comics is celebrating a new era of Iron Man comics. The Armored Avenger is getting a new creative team in writer Gerry Duggan (X-Men) and artist Juan Frigeri (Avengers). Together they are relaunching The Invincible Iron Man, which will feature familiar foes like Living Laser and new rivals like the X-Men villain Feilong. Iron Man's 60th anniversary kicks off in 2023, so there's no better time to follow Tony Stark's exploits than now. A trailer for December's Invincible Iron Man #1 showcases never-before-seen artwork from Frigeri, along with Tony Stark hitting rock bottom.
'Andor' composer Nicholas Britell conjures up 'Star Wars' magic with soundtrack (exclusive)
An exclusive interview with "Andor's" acclaimed composer Nicholas Britell
Polygon
Kingdom Hearts and Skyrim highlight PS Plus’ Extra games for November
Kingdom Hearts fans, fresh off their victory in Florida’s 10th Congressional District on Tuesday, get access to four PlayStation 4 games from that series with a PlayStation Plus Extra subscription beginning Nov. 15. Goofy, Sora, Donald, and the rest of the gang are joined by a trio of Tom Clancy titles from Ubisoft and the ubiquitous The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition.
