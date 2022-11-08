Read full article on original website
ithaca.edu
New York Sports Anchor Bruce Beck to Announce Cortaca Jug Football Game
Longtime NBC 4 New York sports anchor and 1978 Ithaca College graduate Bruce Beck will serve as the play-by-play announcer for the Cortaca Jug football game between Ithaca College and SUNY Cortland at Yankee Stadium, to be televised live on the YES Network on Saturday, November 12, at 12 p.m. ET.
ithaca.edu
Tammy Sritecha To Depart Ithaca College
I write to inform you that Tammy Sritecha, Executive Assistant to the Board Secretary, will be leaving Ithaca College effective November 18, 2022 to join the Herbert F. Johnson Museum of Art at Cornell University as their new Major Gift Associate. Tammy’s dedication, skills, deep commitment to excellence, and collaborative spirit graced the college over the course of almost ten years. Based on the short time that I had the opportunity to work directly with her, I can wholeheartedly say that I will miss her.
ithaca.edu
Global Health Online Course- Winter (ICC- Diversity Attribute)
Winter Global Health Online Asynchronous Course (ICC- Diversity Attribute) Winter Global Health Online Asynchronous Course (ICC- Diversity Attribute) What works and what doesn’t--- from global pandemic to hunger. What are the solutions, opportunities and challenges of current Global Events?. Gain skills through working with global health organization best practices.
ithaca.edu
Finals Week and Reading Day
Ithaca College's Reading Day, during Finals Week, allows non-scheduled time for students to prepare for their final exams. During reading days, no required academic activities including classes, labs, or assignments will be scheduled. Reading days are intended to allow students an opportunity to reflect, prepare, and review prior to taking final exams.
ithaca.edu
Psychology Students Present Student-Professor Collaborative Research at Professional Conference in Worcester, MA.
2022 Annual Convention of the New England Psychological Association. On October 22, five students representing two Ithaca College Psychology Department research teams presented peer-reviewed posters about their research at the 2022 Annual Convention of the New England Psychological Association, at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. The research teams, authors and names of the posters are below, and the presenters’ names are in bold font.
ithaca.edu
Fitness Center Hours - Saturday 11/12/22 (Cortaca)
Fitness Center Hours - Saturday 11/12/22 (Cortaca) The Fitness Center will be operating with reduced hours on Saturday 11/12/22. Our hours of operation that day will be 9:00am - 11:30am, and we'll resume our regular academic year hours on Sunday 11/13/22. Individuals with disabilities requiring accommodations should contact Sean Reilley...
ithaca.edu
How Shall We Thrive? WMN Event on Tuesday 11/15
Join the WMN for a conversation with Rev. Lynda Myers. Through a multitude of experiences throughout her life, Rev. Myers has come to believe that the organizing principal behind every major faith is love. She will explore the question: "How does our faith and the practice of love help women thrive as leaders in changing settings and times?" This conversation will be inclusive of all faith traditions, and even for those who do not follow a faith tradition.
Cornell Daily Sun
Local Republican Zachary Winn Runs for City Mayor
This article is the third in a series profiling the candidates for city mayor. Read The Sun’s profile of Democratic candidate Acting Mayor Laura Lewis and Independent candidate Katie Sims. Zachary Winn is a lifelong, politically-active resident of Ithaca. He decided to run for mayor on the Republican ticket...
ithaca.edu
ONLINE WINTER 2023 COURSE TV-R 33500 ELECTRONIC MEDIA CRITICISM (Fulfills Writing Intensive & Diversity Designated)
TVR 33600 Electronic Media Criticism / Online course / January 3-20, 2023 (3 credits) January 3-20, 2023 / 6 Class meetings: Tuesdays / Thursdays, 2-5 PM (ET) Open to all majors; Sophomore, junior and senior class standing. Fulfills ICC requirements for Diversity and Writing Intensive. Dr. Stephen Tropiano, professor of...
ithaca.edu
Art, Art History, & Architecture Visiting Artists Series presents Katarina Riesing, November 15th @ 10:00AM, Ceracche Center, RM G126.
KATARINA RIESING holds a BA from Smith College and an MFA from University of Wisconsin Madison. She has exhibited her paintings and drawings nationally and internationally. Recent exhibitions include her solo show Razor Burn at Asya Geisberg Gallery in NY, as well as group shows at Peep Projects in Philadelphia, Eve Liebe Gallery in London and Art Fairs at New Art Dealers Association (NYC) and Untitled Fair (Miami Beach). She has completed residencies at the Haystack (ME), Saltonstall Foundation (NY), Vermont Studio Center and the Icelandic Textile Center. Riesing lives and works in western NY where she is an Associate Professor of Painting and Drawing at Alfred University.
ithaca.edu
JED: Call for Stop & Breathe (Dec 1-7th) program submissions
The JED Campus Initiative is excited to announce that Stop & Breathe week is happening on Dec 1st through Dec 7th! During this week, we will be highlighting campus activities and programs that encourage us to take a deep breath. Ithaca College's JED Campus initiative seeks program submissions for this...
ithaca.edu
Tertulias: Spanish Conversation
Do you want to enhance your Spanish fluency? If so, join the tertulias that are being sponsored by the Department of World Languages, Literatures, and Cultures together with the Tutoring and Academic Enrichment Services. Everyone is welcome!. Tertulias are informal meetings of people to talk about current affairs, arts, literature,...
ithaca.edu
Nov. 12th | Sensory Room Access On Campus
Are you participating in Cortaca activities on campus, but are worried and feeling like it may over-stimulating? Do you feel a need to find a calm space and have a sense of comfort?. If you answered yes to any of the questions above, then the Sensory Room in the Center...
Clear Skies & Cold Temperatures Greet Southern Tier Voters
Voters have clear weather to head to the polls to vote in the midterm elections November 8. In New York, the polls are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. while in Pennsylvania, the polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Big races locally are for the New York State...
ithaca.edu
Important Information on Keeping Safe in Social Gatherings
Cornell University and the Ithaca Police Department recently announced that there have been multiple reports of college students being drugged in social environments/gatherings at Cornell’s off-campus residences affiliated with registered fraternities. In response to the severity of the alleged incidents, Cornell has suspended fraternity parties and social events until further notice.
ithaca.edu
IC PRSSA Invites You to Our Annual Internship Panel!
This Thursday, November 10th at 12:10pm in Clark Lounge PRSSA is hosting their annual Internship Panel!. PRSSA will be featuring five students from the Park School of Communications who have all landed competitive internships at top firms in various communication industries such as Public Relations, Marketing, Social Media, Sports Media and Entertainment. The 2022 Internship Panelists are Julia Colucci, Max Finkelstein, Amanda Nadel, Li De Jong, and Desiree Holz.
ithaca.edu
Driver Approval Process
The Office of Risk Management is happy to announce that the Driver Approval Process is now available online. This is to be used by staff, faculty, and students by logging in with Netpass. As a reminder, staff and faculty licensed outside of NYS must resubmit an online Driver Information Form...
First Responder Appreciation: Zach Guidi, Newfield Fire, and Tompkins County 911
– First responders are true heroes. From police officers catching criminals to firefighters rushing into a burning building, or an EMT performing life-saving interventions, you forgot how first responders put their lives on the line to make our lives safer every day. But how do they know where to go? That is where the role of the dispatcher comes into play.
