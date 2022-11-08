ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ithaca.edu

New York Sports Anchor Bruce Beck to Announce Cortaca Jug Football Game

Longtime NBC 4 New York sports anchor and 1978 Ithaca College graduate Bruce Beck will serve as the play-by-play announcer for the Cortaca Jug football game between Ithaca College and SUNY Cortland at Yankee Stadium, to be televised live on the YES Network on Saturday, November 12, at 12 p.m. ET.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.edu

Tammy Sritecha To Depart Ithaca College

I write to inform you that Tammy Sritecha, Executive Assistant to the Board Secretary, will be leaving Ithaca College effective November 18, 2022 to join the Herbert F. Johnson Museum of Art at Cornell University as their new Major Gift Associate. Tammy’s dedication, skills, deep commitment to excellence, and collaborative spirit graced the college over the course of almost ten years. Based on the short time that I had the opportunity to work directly with her, I can wholeheartedly say that I will miss her.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.edu

Global Health Online Course- Winter (ICC- Diversity Attribute)

Winter Global Health Online Asynchronous Course (ICC- Diversity Attribute) Winter Global Health Online Asynchronous Course (ICC- Diversity Attribute) What works and what doesn’t--- from global pandemic to hunger. What are the solutions, opportunities and challenges of current Global Events?. Gain skills through working with global health organization best practices.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.edu

Finals Week and Reading Day

Ithaca College's Reading Day, during Finals Week, allows non-scheduled time for students to prepare for their final exams. During reading days, no required academic activities including classes, labs, or assignments will be scheduled. Reading days are intended to allow students an opportunity to reflect, prepare, and review prior to taking final exams.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.edu

Psychology Students Present Student-Professor Collaborative Research at Professional Conference in Worcester, MA.

2022 Annual Convention of the New England Psychological Association. On October 22, five students representing two Ithaca College Psychology Department research teams presented peer-reviewed posters about their research at the 2022 Annual Convention of the New England Psychological Association, at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. The research teams, authors and names of the posters are below, and the presenters’ names are in bold font.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.edu

Fitness Center Hours - Saturday 11/12/22 (Cortaca)

Fitness Center Hours - Saturday 11/12/22 (Cortaca) The Fitness Center will be operating with reduced hours on Saturday 11/12/22. Our hours of operation that day will be 9:00am - 11:30am, and we'll resume our regular academic year hours on Sunday 11/13/22. Individuals with disabilities requiring accommodations should contact Sean Reilley...
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.edu

How Shall We Thrive? WMN Event on Tuesday 11/15

Join the WMN for a conversation with Rev. Lynda Myers. Through a multitude of experiences throughout her life, Rev. Myers has come to believe that the organizing principal behind every major faith is love. She will explore the question: "How does our faith and the practice of love help women thrive as leaders in changing settings and times?" This conversation will be inclusive of all faith traditions, and even for those who do not follow a faith tradition.
ITHACA, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

Local Republican Zachary Winn Runs for City Mayor

This article is the third in a series profiling the candidates for city mayor. Read The Sun’s profile of Democratic candidate Acting Mayor Laura Lewis and Independent candidate Katie Sims. Zachary Winn is a lifelong, politically-active resident of Ithaca. He decided to run for mayor on the Republican ticket...
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.edu

Art, Art History, & Architecture Visiting Artists Series presents Katarina Riesing, November 15th @ 10:00AM, Ceracche Center, RM G126.

KATARINA RIESING holds a BA from Smith College and an MFA from University of Wisconsin Madison. She has exhibited her paintings and drawings nationally and internationally. Recent exhibitions include her solo show Razor Burn at Asya Geisberg Gallery in NY, as well as group shows at Peep Projects in Philadelphia, Eve Liebe Gallery in London and Art Fairs at New Art Dealers Association (NYC) and Untitled Fair (Miami Beach). She has completed residencies at the Haystack (ME), Saltonstall Foundation (NY), Vermont Studio Center and the Icelandic Textile Center. Riesing lives and works in western NY where she is an Associate Professor of Painting and Drawing at Alfred University.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.edu

JED: Call for Stop & Breathe (Dec 1-7th) program submissions

The JED Campus Initiative is excited to announce that Stop & Breathe week is happening on Dec 1st through Dec 7th! During this week, we will be highlighting campus activities and programs that encourage us to take a deep breath. Ithaca College's JED Campus initiative seeks program submissions for this...
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.edu

Tertulias: Spanish Conversation

Do you want to enhance your Spanish fluency? If so, join the tertulias that are being sponsored by the Department of World Languages, Literatures, and Cultures together with the Tutoring and Academic Enrichment Services. Everyone is welcome!. Tertulias are informal meetings of people to talk about current affairs, arts, literature,...
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.edu

Nov. 12th | Sensory Room Access On Campus

Are you participating in Cortaca activities on campus, but are worried and feeling like it may over-stimulating? Do you feel a need to find a calm space and have a sense of comfort?. If you answered yes to any of the questions above, then the Sensory Room in the Center...
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.edu

Important Information on Keeping Safe in Social Gatherings

Cornell University and the Ithaca Police Department recently announced that there have been multiple reports of college students being drugged in social environments/gatherings at Cornell’s off-campus residences affiliated with registered fraternities. In response to the severity of the alleged incidents, Cornell has suspended fraternity parties and social events until further notice.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.edu

IC PRSSA Invites You to Our Annual Internship Panel!

This Thursday, November 10th at 12:10pm in Clark Lounge PRSSA is hosting their annual Internship Panel!. PRSSA will be featuring five students from the Park School of Communications who have all landed competitive internships at top firms in various communication industries such as Public Relations, Marketing, Social Media, Sports Media and Entertainment. The 2022 Internship Panelists are Julia Colucci, Max Finkelstein, Amanda Nadel, Li De Jong, and Desiree Holz.
ithaca.edu

Driver Approval Process

The Office of Risk Management is happy to announce that the Driver Approval Process is now available online. This is to be used by staff, faculty, and students by logging in with Netpass. As a reminder, staff and faculty licensed outside of NYS must resubmit an online Driver Information Form...

