Join the WMN for a conversation with Rev. Lynda Myers. Through a multitude of experiences throughout her life, Rev. Myers has come to believe that the organizing principal behind every major faith is love. She will explore the question: "How does our faith and the practice of love help women thrive as leaders in changing settings and times?" This conversation will be inclusive of all faith traditions, and even for those who do not follow a faith tradition.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO