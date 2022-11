Future parents, it’s time to start taking notes on baby names because the list of top baby names of 2022 has been released. And new for this year, there’s a new boy’s name atop the list. “Noah” took the top slot for 2022 while 2021′s “Liam” slipped down to the second slot. “Mateo” also jumped up from No. 11 to No. 5 on the list.

1 DAY AGO