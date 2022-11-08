ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

WAVY News 10

Portsmouth police launches 'child check-in' campaign on social media

Portsmouth police launches 'child check-in' campaign on social media
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WRAL

Americans found dead in Mexico Airbnb

In Virginia Beach, two families are searching for answers as they mourn the deaths of their adult children, who were found dead in a vacation rental property in Mexico City. In Virginia Beach, two families are searching for answers as they mourn the deaths of their adult children, who were found dead in a vacation rental property in Mexico City.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police chase through 3 cities ends in crash caught on video

Police chase through 3 cities ends in crash caught on video
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Suspect robs tobacco store in Newport News

Police: Suspect robs tobacco store in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

One critically injured following shooting in Newport News, man arrested

One critically injured following shooting in Newport News, man arrested
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

J.P. Paige projected to represent Ward 4 in Norfolk City Council race

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Voters in Norfolk headed to the polls on Tuesday to choose representatives for City Council, School Board, and Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District. The race for the House of Representatives in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District is contested this election. Republican candidate Terry Namkung is challenging Democratic incumbent Rep. Bobby Scott.
NORFOLK, VA

