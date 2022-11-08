Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Related
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth police launches 'child check-in' campaign on social media
Portsmouth police launches ‘child check-in’ campaign …. Bond granted for NN assistant principal facing 26 …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Chesapeake fire sparked by battery charger, investigators …. The Chesapeake Fire Department was alerted to the fire in the 1700 block of Swan Lake Crescent around...
WRAL
Americans found dead in Mexico Airbnb
In Virginia Beach, two families are searching for answers as they mourn the deaths of their adult children, who were found dead in a vacation rental property in Mexico City. In Virginia Beach, two families are searching for answers as they mourn the deaths of their adult children, who were found dead in a vacation rental property in Mexico City.
Norfolk church at a loss after AC, heating units stolen
Church officials in Norfolk say they are at a loss after someone stole their air conditioner and heating unit.
WAVY News 10
Police chase through 3 cities ends in crash caught on video
Https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/chesapeake-police-stolen-vehicle-chase-ends-in-crash-charges/. Police chase through 3 cities ends in crash caught …. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/chesapeake-police-stolen-vehicle-chase-ends-in-crash-charges/. Friday Nigh Flights Week 10 Full Show. Friday Night Flights Week 10 Full Show. Bond granted for NN assistant principal facing 26 …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Chesapeake fire sparked by battery charger, investigators …. The...
Michigan Woman Mysteriously Vanishes Without A Trace
The disappearance has launched a search in two states.
City officials warn of impersonators in Portsmouth
Portsmouth city officials are warning citizens of some fraudulent activity. The city said people claiming to be city employees are visiting residents and asking them for money and personal information
WAVY News 10
Police: Suspect robs tobacco store in Newport News
Police: Suspect robs tobacco store in Newport News. Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County …. Bobby Scott wins reelection in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional …. WAVY News 10. No one hurt after boat drifts toward MMMBT. Councilman John Moss conceded in VB’s District 9 …. WAVY Weather...
Several candidates poised to shake up Virginia Beach City Council
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Several election races in Hampton Roads are decided, but a few in Virginia Beach are waiting for absentee or provisional ballots to trickle in. As of Wednesday afternoon, current results show a poised winner for each district in the Virginia Beach City Council race and a shakeup for the incumbents.
Support Pours in for Waterman & Wife Injured in Motorcycle Crash
When a well-known couple in the waterman community suffers a life-changing accident, the Eastern Shore of Virginia—and the Bay at large—rallies around them without hesitation. Kenny Heath, 59, is a respected fourth-generation waterman in Townsend, Va. who tears up boat-docking competitions. His wife, Linda, organizes the competitions and...
WAVY News 10
One critically injured following shooting in Newport News, man arrested
One critically injured following shooting in Newport …. Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County …. Bobby Scott wins reelection in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional …. WAVY News 10. No one hurt after boat drifts toward MMMBT. Councilman John Moss conceded in VB’s District 9 …. WAVY Weather...
Newport News family works to start over after devastating mobile home fire
Andrea Arana and her boyfriend, Juan, were sleeping when they woke up to the smell of smoke. They say when they came out of the bedroom, their kitchen was in flames and now everything they own is destroyed.
Portsmouth warns residents of city employee scam
According to the Portsmouth Police Department, people are impersonating city employees, visiting residents, and asking for personal information and money.
Newport News Police detain two suspects involved in a bank robbery
Newport News Police detained two suspects involved in a bank robbery at Old Point National Bank at the 11000 block of Jefferson Avenue.
MISSING: Virginia Beach police search for teenage girl
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for a runaway teenager who could be a danger to herself. According to police, My'Hy'Yunna Williams, 16, was last seen on the 3500 block of Sierra Arch on November 4. That's right off of Lynnhaven Parkway. Williams is...
WAVY News 10
Hampton Roads fire departments rescue 2 from adrift vessel near Monitor-Merrimac
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Fire Departments from Newport News, Suffolk and Norfolk, along with the Coast Guard, rescued two people Tuesday from an adrift 75-foot fishing trawler that broke loose from anchorage east of the Monitor Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel Tuesday morning and was on a possible collision course with it.
AP: Bobby Scott wins in Virginia's 3rd Congressional District
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Democrat Bobby Scott has won reelection to the U.S. House in Virginia's 3rd Congressional District. He won over Republican Terry Namkung. Scott has been in the seat since 1993. Virginia’s newly redrawn 3rd congressional district now covers all of Norfolk, Hampton, Newport News, Portsmouth and...
Portsmouth launches '9 O’clock Check-in' campaign
The Portsmouth Police Department has partnered with the Matriarch Foundation to begin a 9 O’clock Check-in social media campaign.
“This case is simply horrendous,” Woman sentenced to 18 years in 4-year-old Norfolk boy’s 2018 death
A woman involved in the 2018 death of a 4-year-old boy in Norfolk has been sentenced to 18 years behind bars.
WAVY News 10
J.P. Paige projected to represent Ward 4 in Norfolk City Council race
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Voters in Norfolk headed to the polls on Tuesday to choose representatives for City Council, School Board, and Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District. The race for the House of Representatives in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District is contested this election. Republican candidate Terry Namkung is challenging Democratic incumbent Rep. Bobby Scott.
Phillip Jones declares victory in Newport News mayor race
Phillip Jones has declared victory in the race to be Newport News' next mayor.
Comments / 0