MLB GM Meetings 2022: Live updates, trades, rumors on top free agents

By Post Sports Desk
 5 days ago

No rest for the weary.

MLB’s long season just ended on Saturday night with the Astros defeating the Phillies in the World Series, but the business of baseball is about to kick into high gear.

The 2022 MLB GM meetings begin Tuesday in Las Vegas, with teams and free agents already able to talk. Players cannot begin signing with new teams until Thursday at 5 p.m., however.

What will the Yankees do after getting swept by the Astros in the ALCS? How will the Mets look to improve after losing in the wild-card round to the Padres? And will Aaron Judge and Jacob deGrom stay or go? Follow along for live updates from the 2022 MLB GM meetings.

