Clinton, TN

William Charles Ward Sr, 100

William Charles Ward Sr. age 100, went to be with his lord and savior on November 8, 2022. He was thirteen days shy of his 101st birthday. William was born on November 21, 1921, in Andalusia, Alabama to his mother and father; Foman Ward and Martha Bass Ward. William fought in World War II, The Battel of The Coral Sea, Battle of Midway, and is a Pearl Harbor Veteran.
CLINTON, TN
FRANCES PAULINE CRASS, 92, Harriman

FRANCES PAULINE CRASS, known to her friends and family as Polly, age 92 of Harriman, TN, passed away November 9, 2022. Polly was a nursing assistant at Shriners Hospital for Children in Lexington, KY for over 40 years. Her love for children was her lifelong passion. She was preceded in...
HARRIMAN, TN
Daxton-River Zayde Hutson, 4 months, Oak Ridge

Daxton-River Zayde Hutson age 4 months of Oak Ridge, TN. went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Daxton was the son of Roy Branum IV and his mother Justice- Anne Branum. Daxton was always smiling and had beautiful blonde hair with blue eyes just like an angel.
OAK RIDGE, TN

