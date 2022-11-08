Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in November 2022
As November approaches, HBO Max is getting ready for fresh beginnings with a long list of new titles arriving next month. While House of the Dragon concluded its record-breaking 10-episode first season run in October, the HBO Max streaming library is still giving subscribers plenty to get excited about next month.
Albany Herald
Judy Blume's 'Forever' is being made into a TV series for Netflix
A beloved teen novel is getting a Netflix adaptation. The streaming giant announced Thursday that Judy Blume's popular 1975 novel "Forever" is being "reimagined" by writer/producer Mara Brock Akil for "a new generation."
GamesRadar
A Last of Us actor claims the HBO series features one of the "best hours of television" ever
Murray Bartlett has high praise for The Last of Us
Popculture
'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: Kit Harrington's Upcoming Return, Explained
Now that fans have accepted their return to Westeros, many have their eye on the spinoff that is most closely related to Game of Thrones — SNOW. Over the summer, fans learned that Kit Harington himself had pitched a sequel to Game of Thrones where he would reprise his role as Jon Snow. Scroll down to a rundown of all the updates we've gotten on that project so far.
HBO Just Surprisingly Canceled One Of Its Emmy-Winning Shows After Four Seasons
HBO has canceled one of it's popular and Emmy-winning shows after four seasons.
11 Best New Shows on Netflix: November 2022’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch
Netflix is serving up plenty of delectable titles in their list of new content available this November that will make you feel thankful all month long. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving Netflix, you won’t be feeling down for long once you get a good look at the impressive array of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and delightful November 2022 premieres are sure to have something for everyone.
‘Westworld’ Canceled After 4 Seasons on HBO
HBO science-fiction series “Westworld” has been canceled by the network, IndieWire has confirmed. The news comes three months after the show’s fourth season aired its finale on August 14. Based on the 1973 Michael Crichton film, “Westworld” focused on the staff, guests, and android residents of the eponymous wild-west themed amusement park, catering to the wealthy. Over the course of four seasons, as the Westworld “hosts” rebelled against their masters, the show expanded its scope to other theme parks run by the same company, and eventually the outside world. The show was created by husband-wife duo Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy,...
‘The Penguin’ Series at HBO Max Casts Cristin Milioti
Cristin Milioti has entered “The Batman” universe. “The Resort” actress will portray Sofia Falcone, Carmine Falcone’s daughter, in “The Penguin” (working title), the HBO Max limited series and spinoff to Matt Reeves’ film. The “Made for Love” star will play opposite Colin...
Popculture
HBO Max Adding Controversial 2022 Movie Next Week
Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling now has a streaming date. The film will hit HBO Max 45 days after its theatrical run began. Don't Worry Darling stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, and was beset with controversy in the lead-up to its release. Don't Worry Darling will be released to...
Manifest Boss Breaks Down 'Powerful' Midseason Finale Moment — and What Happens Next in Final Season
The following contains massive spoilers from the 10th episode of Manifest’s final season (aka the midseason finale). When the lyrical savant Taylor Swift crooned “life is emotionally abusive, and time can’t stop me quite like you did” in “Snow on the Beach,” she was probably referring to the first 10 episodes of Manifest‘s fourth and final season, which were released Friday on Netflix. More specifically, we’re talking about the gut-wrenching final moments of Episode 10, in which Zeke (played by Matt Long) used his empathic powers to absorb Cal’s (Ty Doran) leukemia, thus saving the teenager’s life but sacrificing his own in...
House of the Dragon director says series ‘swapped out’ actor without viewers realising
House of the Dragon tricked viewers with an actor switch-up that nobody seemed to notice.The finale of the Game of Thrones prequel series aired on HBO and Sky Atlantic last month.Upon the episode’s broadcast, viewers did not seem to notice that one of the characters was played by a different actor entirely.The detail was revealed by director Greg Yaitanes who, during a podcast interview, said the producers had to improvise when actor Elliot Tittensor got Covid-19 while they were filming the episode.Elliot appeared in the show alongside his twin brother Luke, as members of the kingsguard Sers Arryk and...
Popculture
'The Handmaid's Tale': Has Hulu Series Been Renewed for Season 6?
The end credits may have only just rolled on The Handmaid's Tale Season 5, but viewers are already eager for the world of Margaret Atwood's novel to expand with new episodes. Following a nail-biting season that was marked with rising tensions between Gilead and the United States and an effort to reunite June with her daughter Hannah, the heartbreaking Season 5 finale has left fans with plenty of questions, including one prominent question: has Hulu renewed The Handmaid's Tale for Season 6? Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 finale, "Safe."
Albany Herald
Will HBO Max Have a ‘Harry Potter’ Series?
In a recent interview with Variety, HBO Max head of originals Sarah Aubrey discussed many shows on the horizon and in the rumor mill for the network. There has been gossip about a potential Harry Potter series in the works for two years now, but nothing has ever been confirmed.
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
Albany Herald
Chris Rock to make history with Netflix's first-ever live performance
Chris Rock is coming live to a screen near you. Netflix announced Thursday that the legendary comedian will make history as the headliner of the streaming giant's first-ever live, global streaming event.
ComicBook
Carnival Row Final Season Teaser Trailer Released
Prime Video today announced that the final season of Carnival Row, the original fantasy-drama series from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, will premiere February 17, 2023. The first look at art from the upcoming season, which stars Pirates of the Caribbean franchise veteran Orlando Bloom and Suicide Squad baddie Cara Delevingne, was also released today in the form of a teaser trailer and key art for the second season. The 10-episode season will be released weekly and exclusively on Prime Video around the world.
AdWeek
Netflix Orders 2 New Installments of Ryan Murphy’s Monster, Renews The Watcher
Netflix is continuing its relationship with Ryan Murphy in a big way. Following the popularity of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Murphy and Ian Brennan‘s popular Monster anthology series has been picked up by Netflix for two more seasons. The two new installments will tell stories...
‘Stranger Things’: Title Of Episode 1 From Fifth & Final Season Revealed
It was Stranger Things Day on Nov. 6 and fans of the Netflix series came together to celebrate it. Throughout the day there were many revelations, including the title of the first episode from the final season of the sci-fi adventure. To cap off the special day, it was revealed that Episode 1 of Season 5 of Stranger Things is titled “Chapter One: The Crawl.” Another tidbit is that the episode will be written by the creators themselves — The Duffer Brothers. Stranger Things Day had special screenings across U.S. movie theaters that projected Stranger Things 4: Volume 2. Around the globe,...
ComicBook
Jason Bateman & Jude Law Team for New Netflix Series
Primetime Emmy winner Jason Bateman and Academy Award nominee Jude Law are teaming up to develop a new limited series for Netflix according to Deadline. The trade reports that the Ozark and The New Pope stars are currently working on a series titled Black Rabbit, an original idea which will be penned by married screenwriting team Zach Baylin (King Richard, Creed III) and Kate Susman. Plot details are under wraps but it marks the return of Jason Bateman to the Netflix family after several accolade heavy-seasons on Ozark. The show doesn't have an official series order just yet but considering the talent involved seems like a sure thing.
Albany Herald
Mandy Moore to Headline & EP ‘Twin Flames’ Series at Hulu
Mandy Moore has found her next television gig following the ending of NBC‘s drama This Is Us, and she’s teaming up with some familiar collaborators. The actress is reportedly set to headline and executive produce Twin Flames, a series inspired by the Wondery podcast of the same name. The show is currently in development at Hulu, according to Deadline. The project sees Moore reunite with This Is Us co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger as they team with Guilty Party creator Rebecca Addelman for the series.
Comments / 0