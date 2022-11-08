ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Sporting News

Why did the Packers fire Mike McCarthy? Cowboys coach returns to Green Bay for first time since exit

Mike McCarthy is one of the most successful coaches in the storied history of the Packers, but for the first time as a head coach, he finds himself on the opposite sideline. McCarthy is back at Lambeau Field with the Cowboys, and it's Dallas that finds itself in better shape four years after Green Bay made the decision to part with the coach who helped deliver a championship.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

What time is the NFL Germany game? TV schedule, channel for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Week 10

The NFL on Sunday will take a historic first step into Germany, playing its first regular-season game in the country at Munich's Allianz Arena. Aside from the historic nature of the game, the teams chosen for the Week 10 matchup also have plenty of storylines to entice fans from all over the world. Seattle, designated as the "away" team, has experienced unexpected success with quarterback Geno Smith, one of the best storylines halfway through the 2022 NFL season.
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

Justin Jefferson's Vikings teammates ruin fake injury touchdown celebration vs. Bills

Justin Jefferson is one of the best purveyors of touchdown celebrations in the NFL. But the Vikings receiver was kept from showing off his moves against the Bills on Sunday. Curiously enough, it was Jefferson's own Minnesota teammates who kept him from breaking out a fake injury celebration. Jefferson's attempted celebration occurred after he scored a 22-yard touchdown to open the scoring and put Minnesota up 7-0 in the first quarter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sporting News

College football predictions: Expert picks for Week 11 underdogs with the best odds to win

Tennessee was ranked No. 1 by the College Football Playoff committee last week, remember? It was also an 8.5-point underdog at Georgia. So when No. 1 went down, in rather convincing fashion, it was, you know, not an upset. Counterintuitive, of course, because if you are No. 1, you should, in theory, be expected to win. But Georgia has the better team, Vegas knew Georgia had the better team, and the game played out that way.
GEORGIA STATE
NFL Analysis Network

Packers Receive Another Gut-Wrenching Injury Update

The 2022 season has been full of disappointment for the Green Bay Packers, who are 3-6 heading into their Week 10 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. They have been a mess on both sides of the ball and there is seemingly no light at the end of the tunnel, especially with the number of injuries that are mounting.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

Why Ezekiel Elliott isn’t playing in Cowboys’ Week 10 game vs. Packers, leaving Tony Pollard to carry load

For the second game in a row, the Cowboys will be without star running back Ezekiel Elliott, who is continuing to heal from a knee injury suffered Week 7 against the Lions. Elliott missed the Cowboys' Week 8 game against the Bears and Dallas had a bye last week, so missing Sunday's game against the Packers will make three weeks for the Cowboys without their No. 1 back. Elliott was limited in practice throughout the week, casting doubt on his status.
DALLAS, TX
Sporting News

Buccaneers, Tom Brady sabotage drive with interception, tripping penalty on hilariously bad trick play vs. Seahawks

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers sabotaged a promising drive against the Seahawks in what could be the most ill-conceived and poorly executed trick play of the 2022 NFL season. The Bucs were in the midst of a promising drive deep into Seattle territory, facing first-and-10 at the Seahawks' 22; it was the ninth play of the drive, with Tampa Bay traveling 49 yards in relative ease. All of that was undone by a trick play that stands in stark contrast to the Bucs' other offensive possessions.
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

CBS affiliate cuts away from ending of Alabama-Ole Miss to show 'Funny You Should Ask'

No. 9 Alabama once again was involved in a down-to-the-wire game Saturday, this time against No. 11 Ole Miss in a pivotal SEC West matchup. The game went to the final minute, with the Crimson Tide nursing a 30-24 lead and needing a defensive stand against Lane Kiffin's high-powered offense. The Rebels drove down to the Alabama 20, but a Jaxson Dart pass on fourth-and-16 fell incomplete in the end zone.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Sporting News

Will the Packers bench Aaron Rodgers for Jordan Love? Why veteran's contract could prevent Green Bay QB change

The Packers were expected to be one of the best teams in the NFC entering the 2022 NFL season. Instead, they have been an abject failure to date. Green Bay is riding an NFL-worst five-game losing streak into its Week 10 matchup with the Cowboys. Aaron Rodgers will now have to face his former coach Mike McCarthy as the Packers look to avoid falling to 3-7 on the season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

Do the Patriots play today? NFL schedule for New England's next game after Week 10 bye

The Patriots haven't always passed the eye test this season, but they've overcome a 1-3 start to put themselves firmly in playoff contention at 5-4. New England's defense pulverized the Colts' offensive line in Week 9 after forcing three Zach Wilson interceptions a week earlier. Mac Jones likely needs to be more consistent if the Patriots want to make a run in January, but New England as a whole is starting to look more like a Bill Belichick-led team each week.
Sporting News

Seahawks vs. Buccaneers live score, updates, highlights from 2022 NFL Germany game

The Seahawks and Buccaneers are ready to face off in a historic NFL game. Seattle and Tampa Bay will be the first teams in league history to play a game in Germany, a country that has an impressive American football following. Whether those squads can live up to the expectations of the host nation remains to be seen, but there are plenty of storylines heading into the meeting.
SEATTLE, WA

