Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
Sporting News
Who plays on 'Sunday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 10 game
The 49ers are coming off their bye week, and for the second straight contest they'll be facing off against a Los Angeles team. But rather than face the Rams in Inglewood, San Francisco will host the Chargers in another showdown of West Coast squads. These two teams have met 14...
NFL Fans Hilariously Feel Bad for Al Michaels for Having To Call Another Thursday Night Football Stinker
So far this season, Thursday Night Football has not been fun. Worst of all, poor Al Michaels has had to sit through it all too. The popular NFL broadcaster is a fan favorite. Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit are the duo for Amazon Prime’s presentation and they’ve been doing a lot of work.
atozsports.com
ESPN makes a prediction for the Chiefs that would bode well for their Super Bowl chances
ESPN’s Jason Reid made a prediction for the second half of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ 2022 season that would bode well for the franchise’s Super Bowl hopes. Reid thinks wide receiver Kadarius Toney, a recent addition to Kansas City’s roster (via trade), will lead the Chiefs in receptions of 20 yards or more in the second half of the season.
Sporting News
Why did the Packers fire Mike McCarthy? Cowboys coach returns to Green Bay for first time since exit
Mike McCarthy is one of the most successful coaches in the storied history of the Packers, but for the first time as a head coach, he finds himself on the opposite sideline. McCarthy is back at Lambeau Field with the Cowboys, and it's Dallas that finds itself in better shape four years after Green Bay made the decision to part with the coach who helped deliver a championship.
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Sporting News
Al Michaels ribs Baker Mayfield for helmet-less celebratory head-butts in Panthers' win over Falcons
Well, that's one way to use your head. Baker Mayfield didn't play Thursday night in the Panthers' 25-15 win over the NFC South rival Falcons, but his presence was still felt on the Carolina sideline. Quite literally. At the end of the game, Mayfield was spotted on the field giving...
Sporting News
What time is the NFL Germany game? TV schedule, channel for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Week 10
The NFL on Sunday will take a historic first step into Germany, playing its first regular-season game in the country at Munich's Allianz Arena. Aside from the historic nature of the game, the teams chosen for the Week 10 matchup also have plenty of storylines to entice fans from all over the world. Seattle, designated as the "away" team, has experienced unexpected success with quarterback Geno Smith, one of the best storylines halfway through the 2022 NFL season.
Sporting News
Justin Jefferson's Vikings teammates ruin fake injury touchdown celebration vs. Bills
Justin Jefferson is one of the best purveyors of touchdown celebrations in the NFL. But the Vikings receiver was kept from showing off his moves against the Bills on Sunday. Curiously enough, it was Jefferson's own Minnesota teammates who kept him from breaking out a fake injury celebration. Jefferson's attempted celebration occurred after he scored a 22-yard touchdown to open the scoring and put Minnesota up 7-0 in the first quarter.
Sporting News
College football predictions: Expert picks for Week 11 underdogs with the best odds to win
Tennessee was ranked No. 1 by the College Football Playoff committee last week, remember? It was also an 8.5-point underdog at Georgia. So when No. 1 went down, in rather convincing fashion, it was, you know, not an upset. Counterintuitive, of course, because if you are No. 1, you should, in theory, be expected to win. But Georgia has the better team, Vegas knew Georgia had the better team, and the game played out that way.
NFL Analysis Network
Packers Receive Another Gut-Wrenching Injury Update
The 2022 season has been full of disappointment for the Green Bay Packers, who are 3-6 heading into their Week 10 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. They have been a mess on both sides of the ball and there is seemingly no light at the end of the tunnel, especially with the number of injuries that are mounting.
Sporting News
Why Ezekiel Elliott isn’t playing in Cowboys’ Week 10 game vs. Packers, leaving Tony Pollard to carry load
For the second game in a row, the Cowboys will be without star running back Ezekiel Elliott, who is continuing to heal from a knee injury suffered Week 7 against the Lions. Elliott missed the Cowboys' Week 8 game against the Bears and Dallas had a bye last week, so missing Sunday's game against the Packers will make three weeks for the Cowboys without their No. 1 back. Elliott was limited in practice throughout the week, casting doubt on his status.
Sporting News
Bill Cowher sounds off against Colts hiring Jeff Saturday: 'What happened in Indianapolis is a travesty'
The Colts hiring Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach turned a lot of heads this week. His lack of experience in addition to his relative lack of involvement with the organization (he was hired as a consultant ahead of this season) has led to a lot of controversy and discussion around the circumstances that led to Jim Irsay hiring him.
Sporting News
Buccaneers, Tom Brady sabotage drive with interception, tripping penalty on hilariously bad trick play vs. Seahawks
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers sabotaged a promising drive against the Seahawks in what could be the most ill-conceived and poorly executed trick play of the 2022 NFL season. The Bucs were in the midst of a promising drive deep into Seattle territory, facing first-and-10 at the Seahawks' 22; it was the ninth play of the drive, with Tampa Bay traveling 49 yards in relative ease. All of that was undone by a trick play that stands in stark contrast to the Bucs' other offensive possessions.
Sporting News
CBS affiliate cuts away from ending of Alabama-Ole Miss to show 'Funny You Should Ask'
No. 9 Alabama once again was involved in a down-to-the-wire game Saturday, this time against No. 11 Ole Miss in a pivotal SEC West matchup. The game went to the final minute, with the Crimson Tide nursing a 30-24 lead and needing a defensive stand against Lane Kiffin's high-powered offense. The Rebels drove down to the Alabama 20, but a Jaxson Dart pass on fourth-and-16 fell incomplete in the end zone.
Sporting News
Will the Packers bench Aaron Rodgers for Jordan Love? Why veteran's contract could prevent Green Bay QB change
The Packers were expected to be one of the best teams in the NFC entering the 2022 NFL season. Instead, they have been an abject failure to date. Green Bay is riding an NFL-worst five-game losing streak into its Week 10 matchup with the Cowboys. Aaron Rodgers will now have to face his former coach Mike McCarthy as the Packers look to avoid falling to 3-7 on the season.
Sporting News
Where is Christian McCaffrey from? Hometown, college & more to know about 49ers star's roots
Christian McCaffrey rose to football stardom because of his career at Stanford, eventually landing as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Panthers. McCaffrey continued his ascent as a football player in Carolina, but he made his way back to the West Coast at the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
Sporting News
Do the Patriots play today? NFL schedule for New England's next game after Week 10 bye
The Patriots haven't always passed the eye test this season, but they've overcome a 1-3 start to put themselves firmly in playoff contention at 5-4. New England's defense pulverized the Colts' offensive line in Week 9 after forcing three Zach Wilson interceptions a week earlier. Mac Jones likely needs to be more consistent if the Patriots want to make a run in January, but New England as a whole is starting to look more like a Bill Belichick-led team each week.
Sporting News
Seahawks vs. Buccaneers live score, updates, highlights from 2022 NFL Germany game
The Seahawks and Buccaneers are ready to face off in a historic NFL game. Seattle and Tampa Bay will be the first teams in league history to play a game in Germany, a country that has an impressive American football following. Whether those squads can live up to the expectations of the host nation remains to be seen, but there are plenty of storylines heading into the meeting.
Sporting News
Steelers' Acrisure Field invaded by pigeons during Week 10 game vs. Saints: 'Best seat in the house'
The Steelers and the Saints aren't the only ones on the field at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday. There has been an unexpected group making their presence known as well. That would be a flock of pigeons. Indeed, it was noticed by reporters that the pigeons had invaded the field before...
