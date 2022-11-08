This past Sunday, around 50 thousand people ran in the New York Marathon and Iowa native, Ashton Kutcher, was one of them. Being able to run 26.2 miles is no easy feat and it's not something everyone will accomplish in their lives. Training for a marathon is hard work and it takes a lot of dedication. Being able to complete a marathon is pretty incredible if you ask me.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO