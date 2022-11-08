Read full article on original website
Related
10 Cozy Cabins & Cottages to Stay At This Winter in Iowa [GALLERY]
Looking for a little "staycation" this winter in Iowa? There are lots of cozy cabins and cottages on Airbnb that you can stay at! Here are 10 of our favorites:. 10 Cozy Cabins & Cottages to Stay At This Winter in Iowa. Looking for a little "staycation" this winter in...
Iowa Star Leaves Late Night Host a Blushing & Giggling Mess
The entire world just saw a whole new side to one Iowa native...and that side was his backside. On November 9th, 2022 the world was changed forever... Actually, it was just like any old Wednesday in Hollywood if we're being honest. Iowa native and actor Jason Momoa has been going...
Using Your Pickup Truck for This Should Be Illegal In Iowa [OPINION]
At some point in your life, you've seen someone doing this, and we need these people to stop. I was driving home from a Kwik Star in my neighborhood yesterday when I saw this, and every time I see it, it drives me absolutely nuts. I wouldn't consider myself a...
$2 Billion Powerball Drawing Has a Winner! Just One
It's been an interesting few days, to say the least. The jackpot amount kept going up, to $1.9 billion, and then, the scheduled drawing time arrived but couldn't take place because one of the 48 participating states/territories reported difficulties in processing their sales. Tuesday morning, the numbers were finally drawn,...
Why Iowans are Much More Likely to Hit a Deer Next Week
I've never hit a deer while driving my car, knock on wood. I know a few people who have, and it doesn't look like fun. We Iowans know that the species come aplenty here in the Hawkeye State, so it's always good to be on the lookout. But, next week...
Iowans Now Have Chance at Near-Record Powerball Jackpot
No winner Monday night when the jackpot stood at $1 billion. Still no winner after Wednesday night's $1.2 billion drawing. So, now Iowans and others around the country are set to line up for a Saturday night frenzy when the Powerball grand prize hits $1.5 billion. This is just shy...
Ashton Kutcher Raises Millions of Dollars for His Nonprofit
This past Sunday, around 50 thousand people ran in the New York Marathon and Iowa native, Ashton Kutcher, was one of them. Being able to run 26.2 miles is no easy feat and it's not something everyone will accomplish in their lives. Training for a marathon is hard work and it takes a lot of dedication. Being able to complete a marathon is pretty incredible if you ask me.
"Regular" People Who Knew Celebs And The Super Rich In School Are Sharing What They Were Like, And Whew, I'm Shocked
"One of my best friends became a multimillionaire. In school, we spent hours hanging out and listening to Tupac in his Ford Taurus. Now he owns an international business and is rich enough that he paid for 30 of his friends to go to the Maldives for a birthday party."
Beaver Blood Moon is Iowa’s Best View of Total Eclipse For Three Years
Our likely last chance to view a full blood moon in Iowa for the next three years happens the morning of the same day the final ballots will be cast in the 2022 midterm elections, and I think the former will get much more bipartisan support than the latter. According...
Jackpot Alert: Top Powerball Prize Still on the Rise
The record $1.6 billion jackpot will not be claimed, as no one correctly drew all six numbers on Saturday. That means, for the 40th straight drawing since August 3, the top prize will rise again, now standing at $1.9 billion for Monday night, November 7. Ironically, Powerball officials added a...
KOEL 950 AM
Waterloo, IA
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0