KOEL 950 AM

$2 Billion Powerball Drawing Has a Winner! Just One

It's been an interesting few days, to say the least. The jackpot amount kept going up, to $1.9 billion, and then, the scheduled drawing time arrived but couldn't take place because one of the 48 participating states/territories reported difficulties in processing their sales. Tuesday morning, the numbers were finally drawn,...
GEORGIA STATE
Iowans Now Have Chance at Near-Record Powerball Jackpot

No winner Monday night when the jackpot stood at $1 billion. Still no winner after Wednesday night's $1.2 billion drawing. So, now Iowans and others around the country are set to line up for a Saturday night frenzy when the Powerball grand prize hits $1.5 billion. This is just shy...
IOWA STATE
Ashton Kutcher Raises Millions of Dollars for His Nonprofit

This past Sunday, around 50 thousand people ran in the New York Marathon and Iowa native, Ashton Kutcher, was one of them. Being able to run 26.2 miles is no easy feat and it's not something everyone will accomplish in their lives. Training for a marathon is hard work and it takes a lot of dedication. Being able to complete a marathon is pretty incredible if you ask me.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jackpot Alert: Top Powerball Prize Still on the Rise

The record $1.6 billion jackpot will not be claimed, as no one correctly drew all six numbers on Saturday. That means, for the 40th straight drawing since August 3, the top prize will rise again, now standing at $1.9 billion for Monday night, November 7. Ironically, Powerball officials added a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Waterloo, IA
KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa.

