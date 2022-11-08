ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardner, KS

KSNT News

Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
TOPEKA, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Five Below discount chain to open new store in south Overland Park

Discount retail chain Five Below, which specializes in selling items for $5 or less, is working to soon open its first location in Overland Park. Where exactly: The Philadelphia-based retailer is eyeing a Friday, Dec. 9, opening for its new 9,000-square-foot location at 12070 Metcalf Ave. in the Overland Crossing shopping center, according to the company’s website.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
rockchalktalk.com

Notebook: Kansas Mauls Jacksonville

“It’s great having them on my team,” Jackson said of Franklin and Kersgieter. “Because they can score whenever they want. Literally. I love it.”. “Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward,” general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. “He has a proven ability to get the best out of our players, hold them accountable and play a cohesive, team-first style of basketball.”
LAWRENCE, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Tacos 4 Life opens first Kansas location in south Overland Park

Tacos 4 Life, which serves “craft tacos for a cause,” has officially opened its first Kansas franchise in south Overland Park. Driving the news: Located at 12180 Blue Valley Parkway, the Arkansas-based taco chain held a grand opening last week for the new restaurant that neighbors Target and Costco Wholesale.
OVERLAND PARK, KS

