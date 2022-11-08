Read full article on original website
Missouri Army Veteran Vanished Two Days After His WeddingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
The historic 'New York Life Building' built in 1890 has been The Catholic Center since 2010CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic neighborhood and streetcar suburb of Squier Park in mid-town Kansas City developed in the 1880sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Mutual Ice Company Building supplied ice throughout Kansas City from 1907 to 1939CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
5 winter-friendly activities in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Country Club Plaza welcomes new retailers as nationwide vacancy rates decline
The iconic County Club Plaza is getting ready to celebrate a huge milestone — 100 years — with plans for the future.
Inside look: Amazon opens new, high-tech facility in Northland
Amazon is stepping up its game with a new, high-tech sortation center in Liberty, Missouri where employees and robots work side by side.
2022 Veterans Day deals, discounts around Kansas City metro
In honor of Veterans Day, businesses around Kansas City are offering deals and discounts to past and present military members.
This Is The Most Festive City In Missouri
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
Weather Blog - A strong cold front & the rain that saved Kansas City
Hurricane Nicole has weakened and continues to weaken over Florida today. Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at around 3 a.m. near Vero Beach, Florida. Now that it is over land, it is weakening as it has lost its energy source over the warmer waters. 7 a.m. radar:
Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
New Missouri River entertainment district includes areas for marijuana consumption
It's called the Smokey River Entertainment District and the plan is for it to be built in the small village of River Bend, Missouri along the Missouri River, north of Independence.
Texas man attending Big 12 tournament in KCMO awarded over $700K in civil suit
A man who attended the 2019 Big 12 Basketball Tournament won a civil lawsuit for more than $700,000 against a security company for battery and other claims.
Veterans Day in Kansas City: Deals, freebies, events honoring those who served
This Veterans Day, many businesses offer special deals for active and former military members. There are also several events in the Kansas City area.
Residents concerned sideshows in downtown Kansas City becoming norm in area
Residents who live in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, are concerned sideshows are becoming the norm in the area.
3 grocers with stores in KC metro say they’ll be open for half of Thanksgiving Day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three grocers with locations in the Kansas City metro say their stores will be open for half of Thanksgiving Day. A press release says that all Price Chopper, Hen House Market, and Sun Fresh grocery stores will be open on Nov. 24 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Worlds of Fun in Kansas City closes for season; no WinterFest again
Instead of one last weekend, Worlds of Fun has closed for the season, citing cold weather. The Kansas City amusement park won't host WinterFest.
Kansas City radio switches to full-time Christmas music for holidays
Christmas is still several weeks away, but you can already find Christmas music playing all day on one Kansas City radio station.
Home burned to the ground at 7th & Parallel in Kansas City, Kansas
Fire crews were called to the area of 7th & Parallel shortly before 5 a.m. No injuries have been reported.
Five Below discount chain to open new store in south Overland Park
Discount retail chain Five Below, which specializes in selling items for $5 or less, is working to soon open its first location in Overland Park. Where exactly: The Philadelphia-based retailer is eyeing a Friday, Dec. 9, opening for its new 9,000-square-foot location at 12070 Metcalf Ave. in the Overland Crossing shopping center, according to the company’s website.
Notebook: Kansas Mauls Jacksonville
“It’s great having them on my team,” Jackson said of Franklin and Kersgieter. “Because they can score whenever they want. Literally. I love it.”. “Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward,” general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. “He has a proven ability to get the best out of our players, hold them accountable and play a cohesive, team-first style of basketball.”
U.S. Navy Blue Angels to arrive in Kansas City on Nov. 28
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will fly into Kansas City for their winter visit on Nov. 28, the Garmin KC Air Show announced Thursday.
Truck destroyed after hitting low bridge in Olathe
A semitruck hit a low bridge on Spruce Street in Olathe, Kansas, shearing off the top of the trailer and significantly damaging it.
Tacos 4 Life opens first Kansas location in south Overland Park
Tacos 4 Life, which serves “craft tacos for a cause,” has officially opened its first Kansas franchise in south Overland Park. Driving the news: Located at 12180 Blue Valley Parkway, the Arkansas-based taco chain held a grand opening last week for the new restaurant that neighbors Target and Costco Wholesale.
