Michigan sees Democratic domination after party sweeps state, legislative and federal contests
The last time Democrats won full control over Michigan’s state government, “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” was in theaters, Olivia Newton-John’s song “Physical” was the number one song on Billboard’s Top 100 singles and the war dramady “M*A*S*H” was on its penultimate season.
81 of 83 Michigan counties favor abortion rights more today vs. 1972
Two months before Roe v. Wade legalized abortion in 1973, Michigan voted against a proposal that would legalize it in Michigan in the first 20 weeks. Five months after Roe v. Wade was struck down this summer, Michigan voters had another shot at legalizing abortion. The results were much different.
What are Michigan’s election recount laws and procedures?
Now that the dust has settled on Tuesday’s general election, the work turns to election clerks to confirm the results of the election. The law requires boards of county canvassers to certify election results by Nov. 22, with the board of state canvassers being required to do the same by Nov. 28. Afterward, voters and candidates may choose to contest elections results.
10 ways Michigan made history on, and after, the midterms
More than 4.4 million Michiganders cast ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election, and with those votes came several historic first – though, not all necessarily positive. From record voter turnout to a change of hands with regard to party control of the legislature, Michiganders turned out in droves to buck what otherwise was anticipated to be a “Red Wave” in favor of Republicans. And though the dust is still settling – Republican Party itself undergoing internal strife as members seek to answer why that wave failed to reach shore – less than a week out from the election, already the state has seen a number of notable firsts.
Maps show how Washtenaw County voted on abortion, governor’s race
ANN ARBOR, MI — Over 182,000 voters across Washtenaw County cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election, amounting to a 56% turnout. With over 75% casting straight-party ballots for Democrats, the county contributed to the blue wave that helped give Democrats big wins in Michigan. Ann Arbor-area voters helped...
The abortion rights and potential legal fights coming after Michigan’s Prop 3 won
Mark your calendar for Dec. 23. That’s the day Proposal 3, the constitutional amendment reviving Roe v. Wade, is added to Michigan’s founding document. There is debate over what happens to certain laws when the amendment goes into effect. But at the most basic level, Michiganders receive “a fundamental right to reproductive freedom,” according to the full amendment text.
DePerno not ruling out run for Michigan GOP chair after AG loss
NOVI, MI – Matthew DePerno may have lost the attorney general race, but soon he could be angling for something else: chair of the Michigan Republican Party. “We’re not ruling it out,” campaign manager Tyson Shepard told MLive. “Matt wants to ensure that the GOP candidates moving...
CDC urges masking in 1 Michigan county this week
Michigan’s streak of four consecutive weeks without a county at a high COVID-19 Community Level has ended. Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is at a high Community Level this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map on Thursday, Nov. 10. The CDC uses Community...
Brinks makes history as Michigan’s first female Senate Majority Leader, Nesbitt to lead Senate minority
When Senate Democrats settled on new leaders for their caucus Thursday, they simultaneously made state history. Senator Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, will lead the Senate in the new legislative term, making her Michigan’s first female Senate Majority Leader. After almost four decades of being the minority, Tuesday’s election and...
Rep. Joe Tate makes history as first Black lawmaker to lead Michigan’s House
Democratic state Rep. Joe Tate made history Thursday after he was selected to lead the Michigan House of Representatives in the upcoming 102nd Legislature as the first Black person ever to do so. Tate, D-Detroit, is additionally not only the first Black lawmaker to become speaker of the House but...
Michigan Republican Party blames election losses on Tudor Dixon, Trump
Less than 48 hours after polls closed and Democrats emerged from the midterm election poised to take control of every branch of state government, the Michigan Republican Party released a scathing memo blaming their electoral failures largely on Tudor Dixon, her campaign and former president Donald Trump. There’s a forest...
Some Northern Michigan ski resorts turn on snow guns as winter temperatures arrive
Fire up, snow farmers! Some of Northern Michigan’s biggest ski resorts have flipped on their snow guns - and set off a wave of anticipation for the start of ski season. As temperatures across the state took a sharp turn toward winter on Friday, the extended forecast shows these low temps are likely here to stay.
Temperature records shattered across Lower Michigan, but watch the cold plunging in tomorrow
Many locations set record high temperatures Thursday afternoon. The record warmth will come to an abrupt end Friday, as you’ll see in a temperature forecast animation. On Thursday’s record high temperatures, almost every large reporting site in southwest Lower Michigan set a record high temperature. The exception was Muskegon.
Michigan’s only two 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools are from the same district
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Byron Center Public Schools was the only school district in Michigan to have its schools be recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Brown and Marshall elementary schools were among 297 schools across the country named National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.
Mega Millions results for 11/11/22; jackpot worth $189 million
LANSING, MI – There was no winner of the $189 million Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Friday, Nov. 11. That means the drawing on Tuesday, Nov. 15 will be worth $207 million with a cash option of $102.8 million. The Mega Millions numbers for Nov. 11:...
Michigan man gets huge ‘Shark Tank’ deal for portable beer keg with ‘Mr. Wonderful’
He invented a beer lover’s dream. A portable keg which is small enough to fit in most refrigerators. Now, this Michigan native has just landed a huge deal on the hit ABC show, “Shark Tank” for his product, SquareKeg. Tim Loucks was born in Detroit, according to...
Michigan’s weekend weather turns to winter, areas of snow accumulation
The warm weather will be over by this weekend. Now we have to shift our weather thoughts as to whether roads will turn wintry. Here’s a look at where the accumulating snow is going to happen. A strong cold front will be working its way eastward across Lower Michigan...
Edmund Fitzgerald search: Hear call to help after 29 men were lost in Lake Superior
LAKE SUPERIOR, MI - “Things look pretty bad. It looks like she may have split apart at the seams.”. In the hours after the 728-foot Edmund Fitzgerald abruptly vanished from the radar during a gale on Lake Superior the night of Nov. 10, 1975, the attitude of rescue crews quickly switched from incredulity that a freighter so large could just disappear, to asking nearby ships to help with the search.
Fall leaf tips: Why you shouldn’t burn these ‘blankets’ for butterflies, bees
Feeling overwhelmed by fall leaf clean-up? The best thing to do with all those leaves may actually be nothing at all. Leaf litter may seem like little more than the mess left after trees become bare. But as colder weather approaches, those crunchy, mulchy leaves actually act like a cozy blanket, providing a critical spot for bees, butterflies and other wildlife to spend the winter, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Weekend snow will be more than you might be expecting
Very cold air aloft, very warm water surfaces on the Great Lakes and a conducive wind will combine to set off lake-effect snow this weekend. Some areas will get fairly heavy lake-effect snow. There aren’t any winter weather advisories or winter storm warnings as of 3:00 p.m. today, Friday. I...
