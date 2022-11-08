ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Kalamazoo Gazette

What are Michigan’s election recount laws and procedures?

Now that the dust has settled on Tuesday’s general election, the work turns to election clerks to confirm the results of the election. The law requires boards of county canvassers to certify election results by Nov. 22, with the board of state canvassers being required to do the same by Nov. 28. Afterward, voters and candidates may choose to contest elections results.
The Ann Arbor News

10 ways Michigan made history on, and after, the midterms

More than 4.4 million Michiganders cast ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election, and with those votes came several historic first – though, not all necessarily positive. From record voter turnout to a change of hands with regard to party control of the legislature, Michiganders turned out in droves to buck what otherwise was anticipated to be a “Red Wave” in favor of Republicans. And though the dust is still settling – Republican Party itself undergoing internal strife as members seek to answer why that wave failed to reach shore – less than a week out from the election, already the state has seen a number of notable firsts.
The Ann Arbor News

The abortion rights and potential legal fights coming after Michigan’s Prop 3 won

Mark your calendar for Dec. 23. That’s the day Proposal 3, the constitutional amendment reviving Roe v. Wade, is added to Michigan’s founding document. There is debate over what happens to certain laws when the amendment goes into effect. But at the most basic level, Michiganders receive “a fundamental right to reproductive freedom,” according to the full amendment text.
The Flint Journal

CDC urges masking in 1 Michigan county this week

Michigan’s streak of four consecutive weeks without a county at a high COVID-19 Community Level has ended. Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is at a high Community Level this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map on Thursday, Nov. 10. The CDC uses Community...
The Grand Rapids Press

Brinks makes history as Michigan’s first female Senate Majority Leader, Nesbitt to lead Senate minority

When Senate Democrats settled on new leaders for their caucus Thursday, they simultaneously made state history. Senator Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, will lead the Senate in the new legislative term, making her Michigan’s first female Senate Majority Leader. After almost four decades of being the minority, Tuesday’s election and...
MLive

Edmund Fitzgerald search: Hear call to help after 29 men were lost in Lake Superior

LAKE SUPERIOR, MI - “Things look pretty bad. It looks like she may have split apart at the seams.”. In the hours after the 728-foot Edmund Fitzgerald abruptly vanished from the radar during a gale on Lake Superior the night of Nov. 10, 1975, the attitude of rescue crews quickly switched from incredulity that a freighter so large could just disappear, to asking nearby ships to help with the search.
The Ann Arbor News

Fall leaf tips: Why you shouldn’t burn these ‘blankets’ for butterflies, bees

Feeling overwhelmed by fall leaf clean-up? The best thing to do with all those leaves may actually be nothing at all. Leaf litter may seem like little more than the mess left after trees become bare. But as colder weather approaches, those crunchy, mulchy leaves actually act like a cozy blanket, providing a critical spot for bees, butterflies and other wildlife to spend the winter, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Kalamazoo Gazette

Weekend snow will be more than you might be expecting

Very cold air aloft, very warm water surfaces on the Great Lakes and a conducive wind will combine to set off lake-effect snow this weekend. Some areas will get fairly heavy lake-effect snow. There aren’t any winter weather advisories or winter storm warnings as of 3:00 p.m. today, Friday. I...
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

