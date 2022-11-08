The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/09/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 11.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.78. This value represents a 76.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RIVN is -4.56 vs. an industry ratio of 2.80.

