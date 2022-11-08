Read full article on original website
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
US News and World Report
Allianz Beats Quarterly Profit Expectations, Posts Rosier 2022 Outlook
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German insurer Allianz on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected 17% rise in third-quarter net profit, helped by strength at its property and casualty division, and gave a more optimistic full-year outlook. Net profit attributable to shareholders was 2.464 billion euros ($2.47 billion) in the quarter compared to 2.111 billion...
NASDAQ
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Growth stocks may not be as popular as they were in the pandemic's early days, but that doesn't mean these companies are all vestiges of a bygone investment era. Some of these once popular growth-oriented companies weren't necessarily supported by the underlying fundamentals needed to sustain long-term, durable growth. But...
ValueWalk
GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Shares of chip manufacturer GlobalFoundries jumped in heavy trading volume Tuesday following the company’s third-quarter report, which topped analysts’ views. The company issued guidance for the current quarter that came in ahead of consensus estimates. The stock is among top performers within the chip manufacturing industry. GlobalFoundries’s Share...
freightwaves.com
Emirates to buy 777 freighters in deal with Boeing
Two transactions on Tuesday will add to the global supply of large cargo jets as airlines continue to invest in fleets to meet projections for growth in air shipping. Emirates, the fourth-largest air cargo carrier by volume, announced that it will expand its dedicated freighter fleet with the purchase of five 777 freighters from Boeing (NYSE: BA).
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway likely boosted its Chevron bet last quarter. Here are 6 key insights from its Q3 earnings.
Buffett's company benefited from higher interest rates and a stronger dollar, and has ramped up its stock buybacks this quarter.
freightwaves.com
2 fuel retailer groups have a message: There will be enough diesel
Two major retailers of diesel fuel have released a joint statement that seeks to tell the consuming community everything is going to be OK. David Fialkov is the executive vice president of government affairs for both the National Association of Truckstop Owners (NATSO) and the Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers of America (SIGMA). SIGMA’s largest members tend to be big gasoline and diesel independent retailers such as Sheetz or Wawa.
kitco.com
IAMGOLD reports net loss in Q3, revises FY2022 production guidance upwards
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company expects that its FY 2022 production will exceed the top end of the previous guidance range...
Roblox Corp shares fall on wider-than-expected loss
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Roblox Corp (RBLX.N) reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday, as the gaming platform spent more on hiring and its infrastructure, overshadowing solid user growth and sending its shares down 17%.
tipranks.com
Dutch Bros Brews Up a Q3 Beat; Ups Guidance
Shares of drive-thru shops operator Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) are simmering higher today after the coffee products provider posted better-than-anticipated third-quarter numbers and raised its top-line guidance. Revenue jumped 53.04% year-over-year to $198.65 million, surpassing estimates by ~$3.9 million. EPS at $0.09 too, managed to come in ahead of expectations by...
"60/40" portfolios are facing worst returns in 100 years: BofA
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Investors with classic "60/40" portfolios are facing the worst returns this year for a century, BofA Global Research said in a note on Friday, noting that bond markets continue to see huge outflows.
freightwaves.com
Show-me story Daseke expects to perform through downturn
Management from flatbed truckload provider Daseke said “capacity is booked solid” on a call discussing third-quarter results with analysts on Wednesday. More than one-quarter of the freight the carrier hauls in its specialized segment was described as “noncyclical.” CEO Jonathan Shepko said calls are coming in from customers to “confirm capacity availability” for infrastructure-related projects and that the initial 2023 outlook for the manufacturing, construction and agricultural markets remains constructive.
freightwaves.com
GXO tops 3rd-quarter estimates with continued strength
Contract logistics provider GXO Logistics Inc. late Tuesday posted third-quarter results that exceeded analysts’ expectations and won praise for following a blueprint laid out a year ago during a different macroeconomic environment. Adjusted diluted earnings per share came in at 75 cents, 5 cents higher than analysts’ consensus estimates...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Buy If They Take a Dip
This year hasn't been an easy one for investors as the stock market has been battling pressure from soaring inflation, rising interest rates, and a softening macroeconomic backdrop. As of this writing, the S&P 500 is down 21% in 2022 after being up 29% in 2021 and 18% in 2020.
NASDAQ
Buy 5 Tech Stocks at Attractive Valuation to Tap Market Rally
U.S. stock markets have been witnessing an impressive rally since the beginning of October. We are not out of the woods as inflation remains elevated. In the post-FOMC meeting statement in November, the Fed Chairman clearly indicated that the terminal interest rate in this rate-hiking cycle will be higher than 5%.
kitco.com
Kinross posts net earnings of $66M in Q3 as gold production from continuing operations up 61%
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Kinross said that the year-over-year increase in gold production was primarily attributable to higher production at Tasiast due...
freightwaves.com
Carriers punt on rest of 2022, hopeful for market normalization in ’23
Large carriers have given up on any material improvement in freight demand for the rest of the year. However, some are beginning to call for normal seasonality in 2023 with market tightening as soon as the middle of the year. No surprise, there is no peak season. Appearing at Baird’s...
Investopedia
Nio Shares Rally on Upbeat Forecast After Q3 Loss Widens
Nio shares rallied more than 10% from a two-year low on Nov. 10 despite a wider-than-expected Q3 loss. The Chinese electric vehicles maker posted an adjusted third-quarter loss of 2.11 yuan (29 cents) per share. Nio's battery and overhead costs soared, while revenue also trailed expectations. Nio issued upbeat guidance...
NASDAQ
After-Hours Earnings Report for November 9, 2022 : MFC, RIVN, CPNG, STE, ATO, FICO, UHAL, JAZZ, G, WYNN, TTEK, U
The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/09/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 11.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.78. This value represents a 76.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RIVN is -4.56 vs. an industry ratio of 2.80.
