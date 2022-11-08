Read full article on original website
Koppers adds $40 million in new business
Koppers Performance Chemicals Inc (PC)., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Koppers Holdings Inc., has announced a significant expansion of market share in industrial and commercial wood preservation technology markets. The Pittsburgh, Pa.-baed company is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds, today. Earlier this...
Promotions at Envision Outdoor Living
The composite decking and railing manufacturer announces three leadership moves. Envision Outdoor Living Products, manufacturer of Envision composite decking and Fairway deck railings, has promoted three of its internal team members to new leadership positions. The promotions arrive as the company continues to experience steady growth while remaining focused on...
Ecore adds marketing leadership
Flooring company Ecore International has hired Debra Lechner as chief marketing officer. “Deb is an extremely successful, results-oriented leader with a well-established track record of leading customer-focused marketing programs and teams for major companies and brands in the building materials arena,” said Jay Doubman, COO and president of flooring and industrial business for Ecore.
Masonite posts strong profits and sales in Q3
The Tampa-based door manufacturer is acquiring Endura in a $375 million cash deal. Door and door systems manufacturer Masonite reported third quarter sales increased 12% to $728 million from third quarter sales of $652 million in the third quarter 2021. North American Residential sales were $579 million, a 19% increase...
