When Aleisha Ballew Silvers gave birth at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine, she felt embraced with love. “It felt like being surrounded by older sisters who would help you, cheer for you, help you learn to breastfeed, teach you to care for your newborn and let you know that the experience belongs to you,” Silvers says. She trained to become a labor and delivery nurse herself and was hired at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital. It felt especially meaningful to her as her family has lived in nearby Burnsville for several generations.

SPRUCE PINE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO