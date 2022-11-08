Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Write city leaders about Merrimon Avenue disaster
Now that we are experiencing the effects of the changes to Merrimon Avenue and see that it is not working (nor should ever have been approved), let’s write to the people elected to do what is right for us to try to get this fixed. Many folks having to...
Mountain Xpress
Council to hear Code Purple update amid freezing temperatures
If next week’s forecast is correct, overnight temperatures in Asheville will dip below freezing several times, potentially exposing those living without shelter to harsh conditions. It’s fitting, then, that members of Asheville City Council will hear an update on the city’s Code Purple program during their meeting of Tuesday,...
avlwatchdog.org
Are political signs recyclable? Why doesn’t Answer Man name the questioners?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: What should be done with political signs after the election? Can the plastic and metal be recycled?. My answer: I vote for fashioning them into small condos and selling them for $500,000 each. Plastic is waterproof, you...
WLOS.com
Road conditions vary across WNC; flooding seen in parts of Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rain bands moved into the mountains Thursday night from Nicole. In Biltmore Village Friday morning, Nov. 11, cars splashed through the water puddling up in the roads, which was a common theme across WNC counties, including Buncombe and Henderson, as the rain continued to fall into the afternoon.
Mountain Xpress
Birth professionals lament labor unit closures
When Aleisha Ballew Silvers gave birth at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine, she felt embraced with love. “It felt like being surrounded by older sisters who would help you, cheer for you, help you learn to breastfeed, teach you to care for your newborn and let you know that the experience belongs to you,” Silvers says. She trained to become a labor and delivery nurse herself and was hired at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital. It felt especially meaningful to her as her family has lived in nearby Burnsville for several generations.
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe County Board of Education Special-Called Meeting
There will be a Special-Called Meeting of the Buncombe County Board of Education on November 16, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. in the Minitorium at 175 Bingham Road, Asheville, NC 28806. All meetings will take place at the Buncombe County Board of Education located at 175 Bingham Road, Asheville, NC. Information...
Mountain Xpress
Pinners Cove residents blast process for proposed development
When Minneapolis-based developer KLP Pinners EAT LLC applied to rezone 73 acres for a mountaintop development near Pinners Cove Road last December, it was not prepared for the community pushback. Led by 30-year resident Scott Kuhlman, neighbors of the property formed the Say No to Pinners Cove Rezoning group and got to work. They collected hundreds of signatures on an online petition against the project, displayed yard signs and even purchased a billboard.
tribpapers.com
Asheville Housing Authority Ushers in New Affordable Housing Development
Asheville – A new construction 9% housing tax credit development in Buncombe County has been granted to the Asheville Housing Authority (AHA) and Mountain Housing Opportunities, Inc. The initial stage of the “Reimagining Deaverview” effort is a new rental complex that will comprise 82 units and be situated at...
ashvegas.com
Asheville Watchdog: Not a Pretty Picture at the Asheville Art Museum
The Asheville Art Museum, glistening through its glass exterior in the downtown heart of Pack Square, earns acclaim for its prized collection of American and Appalachian artwork. But behind the facade, it gets ugly, an Asheville Watchdog investigation found. Former employees have complained of a workplace that two board members...
WLOS.com
What is white dust from Canton paper mill & why does it keep covering cars and homes?
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — A sticky white substance spewing from Canton's paper mill has, once again, been coating vehicles and homes in the area. It's causing frustration and health fears among those living nearby, many of whom have reached out to News 13's Help Desk for answers. We found...
nctripping.com
Gorges State Park NC (+ The Best Things to Do!)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Gorges State Park in Sapphire (near Brevard and Cashiers) is our westernmost NC State Park and is in a waterfall-heavy sweet spot in North Carolina. The...
Mountain Xpress
Board of Commissioners of Buncombe County special meeting will conduct interviews for the Tourism Development Authority
Press release from the Board of Commissioners of Buncombe County. Notice is hereby given that the Board of Commissioners of Buncombe County has called a special meeting of the Board beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at 200 College Street, Room 326, in downtown Asheville, North Carolina. The special meeting will be held in order to conduct interviews for the Tourism Development Authority.
Cyclist dies in crash in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A cyclist died in a crash Friday night in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said the crash happened around 10:17 p.m. on Patton Avenue. Police said the cyclist was traveling east when he was hit by a vehicle. He died at the scene. Police identified the cyclist as 45-year-old Jason Dean […]
WBTV
Viewer video shows Catawba River overflowing in McDowell County
Duke Energy prepared for current, future outages from remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. A spokesperson at Duke Energy said the power outage numbers across the Carolinas went up throughout the day as expected. Businesses impacted by heavy rain in the N.C. High Country. Updated: 7 hours ago. Rising water entered...
Mountain Xpress
A-B Tech to demolish Enka campus tower
“It’s better to destroy than to create when you’re not creating those few things which are truly necessary,” says a character in Federico Fellini’s 8 ½. Perhaps Buncombe County leaders have been watching the classic Italian filmmaker: Included on the Board of Commissioners agenda for Tuesday, Nov. 15, is a memorandum approving the demolition of the Enka Tower on A-B Tech’s Enka campus.
ourstate.com
6 Ways to Experience Winter Wonder in Haywood County
Unrivaled east of the Rockies, the Great Smoky Mountains surrounding Haywood County are known for their beauty in the fall. But many mountain lovers believe that technicolor leaves are just the opening act. When winter takes center stage, bare trees offer a peek at stunning new angles and panoramic vistas that remain hidden for most of the year.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A burglary suspect is on the run after allegedly spending several hours inside an Asheville business, eating, bathing and making off with some merchandise. Cameras at Leonard’s Auto Mart on Smokey Park Highway caught the suspect crawling through the business on October 30th. He spent about four hours inside and tried to steal a safe. Asheville police believe the suspect stole a car from a dealership across from the business.
Mountain Xpress
Update: Code Purple called for Saturday, Nov. 12 through Monday Nov. 14
The Asheville Homeless Coalition is calling a Code Purple alert from Saturday, Nov. 12 to Monday, Nov. 14. Code Purple is an activation of emergency services including shelters and county paramedic when temperature drops to around 32 degrees F. Temperatures this weekend will be at 32 degrees or lower. Please...
FOX Carolina
Historic Upstate business to be demolished, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After 51 years, a landmark building in Greenville is coming down. Mr. Mattress on Wade Hampton Boulevard was severely damaged when an SUV crashed through the showroom on Oct. 29. For nearly two weeks, the roadway in front of the business has been partially blocked while construction crews evaluated whether or not it could be saved.
Comments / 0