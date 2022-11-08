Read full article on original website
What Tom Brady Promised Daughter Before Germany Game
Tom Brady made the trip to Munich, Germany, with his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates for a Week 10 NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks. But the well-traveled quarterback hinted it wouldn’t be his last time traveling to the country. Brady shared how his daughter, Vivian, was upset that she...
How Todd Bowles Felt About Tom Brady’s Blunt Bucs Criticism
Todd Bowles doesn’t completely agree with Tom Brady’s recent harsh assessment of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s been an up-and-down season thus far for the Bucs, who enter Week 10 with a 4-5 record. A win last weekend over the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams was a step in the right direction for Tampa Bay, but Brady believes the team still needs to make major strides in certain areas. Included is the gameday effort level, which the star quarterback labeled as the “most embarrassing” aspect of the current NFC South leaders.
NFL Rumors: Leonard Fournette Nearly Missed Germany Game For Non-Injury Reason
Leonard Fournette reportedly was close to taking in the Buccaneers’ Week 10 game as a spectator, and we’re not talking about standing on Tampa Bay’s sideline. Tom Brady and company are in Germany this weekend for an important matchup with the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Sunday reported the Bucs were close to entering the contest without their feature running back, but not because of an injury or strategic decision.
NFL Rumors: How Texans Punished Brandin Cooks For Trade Deadline Antics
Brandin Cooks still is a Texans wide receiver, but he reportedly is no longer a Houston team captain. Cooks was one of the five players named captain by the Texans before the start of the 2022 NFL season, but according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, the veteran wide receiver recently lost that title due to his actions following the trade deadline.
Justin Jefferson Terrifies Vikings Fans, Fantasy Owners With TD Celebration
Vikings fans and fantasy football players who roster Justin Jefferson surely were holding their breath after the superstar wideout found the end zone Sunday. Jefferson opened the scoring in the Week 10 matchup between Minnesota and Buffalo at Highmark Stadium. After hauling in a 29-yard pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins on the Vikings’ third offensive play of the game, the third-year receiver registered a 22-yard touchdown grab to give the visitors an early touchdown lead in one of the NFL’s toughest environments.
Tom Brady Almost Retired At Age 27? Bucs QB Makes Shocking Admission
Last offseason wasn’t the first time Tom Brady considered retirement. In fact, according to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, he thought about walking away from the NFL nearly two decades ago. “When I was 27, I almost retired from the game of football because of elbow pain,” Brady said...
Tom Brady Expresses ‘Zero’ Regrets About Returning To NFL
The season has been far from a pleasant one for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers midway through the campaign. Brady has been clearly frustrated with the Buccaneers mired in mediocracy with the 45-year-old quarterback throwing fits on the sideline and chewing out his teammates. His commitment also was called into question after attending New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s wedding a couple of days before a road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. And all that comes without mentioning all the off-field drama he has endured as well.
Matt Ryan Warms Up with Colts Starters Ahead of Raiders Game
It appears that Sam Ehlinger’s stint as the Indianapolis Colts’ starting will be short-lived. Matt Ryan was warming up with the starters in advance of Week 10’s encounter against the Las Vegas Raiders, signaling that he should be under center for kickoff. The Colts are in a...
NFL Twitter Roasts Tom Brady For Bucs’ Horrendous Trick Play
The Buccaneers tried to pull a fast one on the Seahawks on Sunday in Germany, but the end result was utter embarrassment for their star quarterback. With a 14-3 lead midway through the third quarterback, Tampa Bay lined up in Wildcat formation as it stood on Seattle’s 22-yard line. Running back Leonard Fournette took a shotgun snap and pretend to break right before planting his foot and throwing left in the direction of Tom Brady, who was lined up out wide. The pass was underthrown and Brady slipped and fell around the Seahawks’ 10-yard line and was forced to watch from the turf as Seattle cornerback Tariq Woolen easily intercepted the football.
Saints WR Jarvis Landry to Return Sunday vs. Steelers
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) will play on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, per ESPN’s Field Yates. It sounds like Landry will return to the field for the first time since Week 4 after recovering from an ankle injury. With Michael Thomas out for the season, Landry should be able to take some of the heavy dependency off rookie Chris Olave within the passing game. Despite being at 3-6, the Saints still face an important matchup against the Steelers on Sunday as they sit just one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who sit atop the NFC South.
Ryan Tannehill is Questionable to Play Sunday for the Tennessee Titans
Ryan Tannehill is questionable to play Sunday for the Tennessee Titans, the Titans’ official website reports. Tannehill is dealing with an ankle injury that cost him starts last Sunday night versus the Kansas City Chiefs and the week before versus the Houston Texans. Malik Willis started that game, and although he showed he has more than enough athleticism to play quarterback at the NFL level, he’s not ready to throw the ball at that level. Willis only had 11 completions combined in those contests. That might have been enough to beat a team like the Texans, who are only competing for a top draft pick next April, but certainly not to compete with the Chiefs, who are looking for another Super Bowl victory.
It’s Time For Raiders To Really Consider Firing Coach Josh McDaniels
Josh McDaniels continues to reach new levels of embarrassment. “It’s like a broken record,” McDaniels started his press conference with reporters, per the team. McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders suffered their worst loss in a season that has been filled with them. And it took place as McDaniels was out-coached by Colts’ Jeff Saturday, a controversial hire by Indianapolis this week who was serving as analyst for ESPN merely one week ago. It was the first time Saturday, a longtime NFL center, took the sideline as a coach.
Colts Legend Basks In Revenge Win Over Josh McDaniels, Calls For Firing
All eyes were on Jeff Saturday in his debut as interim head coach, but it was Josh McDaniels who stole headlines. The Colts were lambasted for hiring a former offensive lineman who had zero experience coaching the pro or collegiate ranks. But a quarterback change seemed to make the difference for Indianapolis as it beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 25-20, in Week 10.
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater Won't Suit Up Against the Browns
It may seem inconsequential now, but given Tua Tagovailoa’s injury concerns this year, Teddy Bridgewater’s absence in Week 10 could have profound consequences. According to Ian Rapoport, the Miami Dolphins backup quarterback has been ruled out against the Cleveland Browns. Bridgewater is dealing with a flare-up of a...
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray a Game-Time Decision vs. Rams
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) will be a game-time decision on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, per ESPN’s John Weinfuss. Murray missed practice again on Friday and if he can’t play through the hamstring ailment, backup Colt McCoy will get the start. McCoy started three games last season while Murray was out and was actually impressive. The Cardinals won two of the three games while he completed 75.6 percent of his passes for three touchdowns and just one interception. This development will be something to monitor throughout the weekend and right up until kickoff.
After Bills win, Patrick Peterson assumes the chains from Kirko
Peterson snagged the game-clinching interception.
Watch Highlights From Vikings-Bills Game Of The Year Candidate
The Minnesota Vikings and Buffalos Bills played the NFL’s game of the year Sunday, combining for a catalog of insane plays, moments and mistakes. Minnesota entered the fourth quarter down by 10 points, struggling to defend Buffalo throughout a track meet of a third quarter. The Bills reached the red zone in their first possession of the final stanza, choosing to go for it on fourth-and-2 from the Vikings’ seven-yard line. That’s when the rollercoaster started.
Texans' Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins Active vs. Giants
The Houston Texans will have their full complement of wide receivers available when they take on the New York Giants. DJ Bien-Aime reports that Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins are active in Week 10. Cooks has been the primary target in the passing game but missed last week’s contest against...
Colts Owner Jim Irsay Baffles Team with Jeff Saturday Hiring
The good news about owning your own NFL team is that you don’t have to answer to anybody. Even if your decisions alienate the entire franchise, that’s the scorn that Jim Irsay has earned after hiring Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. Ian...
Rams QB Matthew Stafford Questionable Sunday vs. Cardinals
Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters that Stafford’s status “could go all the way up to 90 minutes before kickoff.” That would make this a game-time decision, the same hurdle that Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray faces. It leaves us with up to four possible quarterback matchups heading into Sunday’s NFC West battle, which means more movement in the game’s spread and total.
