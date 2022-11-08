Ryan Tannehill is questionable to play Sunday for the Tennessee Titans, the Titans’ official website reports. Tannehill is dealing with an ankle injury that cost him starts last Sunday night versus the Kansas City Chiefs and the week before versus the Houston Texans. Malik Willis started that game, and although he showed he has more than enough athleticism to play quarterback at the NFL level, he’s not ready to throw the ball at that level. Willis only had 11 completions combined in those contests. That might have been enough to beat a team like the Texans, who are only competing for a top draft pick next April, but certainly not to compete with the Chiefs, who are looking for another Super Bowl victory.

