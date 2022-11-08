Read full article on original website
Smith, Knights extend win streak to 8 with OT victory over Maple Leafs
Reilly Smith scored his second goal 23 seconds into overtime as the Golden Knights beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to eight games.
The Hockey Writers
Manitoba Moose Weekend Series Highlighted by Oskari Salminen
The Manitoba Moose just wrapped up another up-and-down series against the Texas Stars, dropping the first game 4-1 and then bouncing back in the next game with a 2-1 overtime win. Oskari Salminen stole the show in game two with a 32-save performance in which he made multiple “grade-A” saves, including a 2-on-0 in overtime to keep the game tied.
theScore
Canada tabs Dennis Williams as head coach for world juniors
Team Canada named its coaching staff Wednesday for the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship. Everett Silvertips bench boss Dennis Williams will serve as the team's head coach, taking over for Dave Cameron. He was an assistant coach on Cameron's staff for Canada's gold-medal triumph at the 2022 tournament. Joining Williams...
NHL
Stillman Eyeing Important Benchmarks | PROSPECT WATCH
The Devils first-rounder is 'working on the things that New Jersey wants from me." This is a big season for Chase Stillman. In fact, the Devils first-round pick (29th overall) from two years ago has some important benchmarks coming up over the next few months. A little under a month...
ESPN
Caufield, Suzuki score in shootout, Canadiens beat Red Wings
DETROIT -- — Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki scored in the shootout and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Tuesday night. David Perron was the only Red Wings player to score during the shootout. Detroit captain Dylan Larkin shot wide on the third attempt to give Montreal the victory.
Heralded Canadiens rookie suspended 2 games for boarding
The Montreal Canadiens needed a shootout to defeat the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. And if they want to continue the momentum, they’ll have to do it without first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky. The Canadiens rookie received a match penalty in the game in Detroit after hitting Red Wings forward...
