arlnow.com
Daily Debrief for Nov 11, 2022
Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published 3 articles that were read a total of 20483 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Nov 11, 2022. Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read Arlington articles of the week, below....
arlnow.com
NAACP Arlington Branch November 21, 2022, General Meeting & Election Results – Open to the Public
Join us on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 7 pm for our Monthly General Membership & Election ResultsRegister in advance here: https://tinyurl.com/bp8tckc3Guest Speakers for the Evening:Mom’s Demand Action (7:30 pm – 8:00 pm)VFW Post 3150 (8:00 pm – 8:15 pm)Moms Demand Action will present an overview of federal and state gun law legislation. They will also discuss what Moms Demand Action Arlington is doing in our community. Kaydee Myers and Sharon Bradley will be speaking. (Criminal Justice)VFW Post 3150 will share information about its programs and resources and provide the VFW’s history. They welcome all Veterans, Active Duty, Reservists, Military Dependents, and civilian members of our community. The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States is a nonprofit veterans service organization comprised of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, guard, and reserve forces. (Veteran Affairs)
Inside Nova
Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts
As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
arlnow.com
Arlington High-Rise Scores Top Honors in DMV
Arlington’s PIERCE is Washington’s Top Condominium in 2022. (November 2022)–The luxurious Pierce condominium took home top honors from Delta Associates as the prime property in its residential class for 2022. Pierce’s popularity continues to dominate the regional condominium market, selling residences above $1,000 a square foot.
Inside Nova
Connolly turns back Republican challenger to win eighth term in 11th District
Democrat Gerry Connolly was handily re-elected to an eighth term in Congress on Tuesday, defeating Republican challenger Jim Myles in the 11th District. According to unofficial vote totals Wednesday afternoon, with all of the district's 180 precincts reporting, Connolly had 66.2% of the vote to 33.5% for Myles. The district...
NBC12
Spanberger wins in redrawn 7th District
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Democrat Abigail Spanberger has won re-election in the 7th District, according to the Associated Press. “Thanks to your commitment and hard work, we have won this race,” she said as she declared victory on Tuesday night around 10:15 p.m. The AP called the race about a half hour later.
Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes
FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
Inside Nova
For sale: Charles Town estate complete with tower and chapel
With its own little chapel and magical tower, just for starters, Keys Ferry Estate for sale in Charles Town, W.Va., seems part resort, part amusement park. Take a look around.
arlnow.com
Arlington home hunt highlights for Nov 11, 2022
Currently, there are 548 homes for sale. Of those homes for sale, 328 are condos, 185 are detached homes and 35 are townhomes according to Homesnap. In the last 4 weeks there have been 164 new listings and 197 sales. Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking...
Election Day Tragedy: Couple Heading To Vote Killed By Vehicle Near Maryland Polling Place
An elderly man and woman have died after being struck by a vehicle while walking to a polling place to go vote, reports Fox 5 DC. The collision that took the lives of the 70-year-old woman and 65-year-old man occurred around 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8. The pair were crossing School Drive heading to Field Roads Elementary School in Gaithersburg to vote, continued the outlet.
Chuck Jenkins, Republican candidate for Frederick County Sheriff, vies for 5th term, promises to uphold 287(g)
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Chuck Jenkins, Frederick County’s current sheriff, is battling for a 5th term against his opponent, Democrat Karl Bickel. Jenkins said if he is re-elected Tuesday, he wants to uphold the controversial 287(g) program, which gives state and local law enforcement the ability to collaborate with immigration and customs to […]
WTOP
Fairfax Co. announces new agreement aimed at improving trash removal
Residents in Fairfax County, Virginia, have been complaining that their trash isn’t being picked up on a regular basis. Now, relief may be coming. The county has announced an agreement with one private trash hauler, American Disposal Services, to implement a “legally-enforceable Recovery Plan,” which includes ADS spending more money to recruit, hire and keep drivers.
WBAL Radio
Democrat Johnny Olszewski wins reelection to remain Baltimore County Executive
Democratic incumbent Johnny Olszewski won reelection to remain Baltimore County executive, according to the Associated Press. The race for Baltimore County executive was a contest between two seasoned politicians in Olszewski and Republican Pat McDonough. Olszewski will begin to serve a second term as Baltimore County Executive in January. See...
fox5dc.com
Driver killed in crash on Fairfax County Parkway
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A driver was killed in a crash Friday morning on Fairfax County Parkway. The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. on the roadway near Whitlers Creek Drive in the Springfield area. The southbound lanes of Fairfax County Parkway were closed between Whitlers Creek Drive and Gambrill...
arlnow.com
New Washington Metro Virtual Community Offers All Professionals Opportunity for Social Mobility
WASHINGTON, D.C. (November 2, 2022) — All professionals and people of any background in the Washington metropolitan area are welcome to a new virtual community called “Change Cafe” on November 17, 2022, at 7 pm, via online meeting. This is the first event of its kind for the open, public group.
ValueWalk
Guaranteed Stimulus Check From Virginia: Who Will Get It And When
A new guaranteed income program will give hundreds of dollars to eligible households in Virginia per month for two years. The authorities started accepting applications for the guaranteed income program on October 31. Those who haven’t yet applied for this guaranteed stimulus check from Virginia need to hurry as the...
fredericksburg.today
Fredericksburg streets convert from one-way to two way for traffic calming
Fredericksburg streets convert from one-way to two way for traffic calming. On Thursday, November 10th, the one-way sections of Washington Avenue, Fall Hill Avenue and Maury Street, north of the canal and adjacent to the old hospital, will be converted to two-way traffic flow. Over the recent weeks, the City’s contractor has been working to upgrade access ramps, milling the streets sections, and paving these areas. The contractor is in the process of adding new pavement striping as the final step to make this traffic pattern change. City crews will also be making signage changes as part of this last step.
knkx.org
Here are the key election results from Washington
View live election results for key contests in Washington. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Police: Man armed with large landscaping rock fatally shot by homeowner in Fairfax Co.
OAKTON, Va. — Officers are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred outside a Fairfax County home Wednesday evening. Around 6 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road in Oakton, Virginia. A man was pronounced dead at...
Police: 2 killed in crash near Gaithersburg polling place on Election Day
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Two people have died Tuesday morning after being hit a car in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Gaithersburg City Police Department officers responded to School Road near Muddy Branch Road around 7:20 a.m. for the report of a crash. When officers arrived, they found two people injured. The two pedestrians, a 70-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man, were taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Within a few hours later, authorities said that both had died.
