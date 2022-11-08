Read full article on original website
Ecore adds marketing leadership
Flooring company Ecore International has hired Debra Lechner as chief marketing officer. “Deb is an extremely successful, results-oriented leader with a well-established track record of leading customer-focused marketing programs and teams for major companies and brands in the building materials arena,” said Jay Doubman, COO and president of flooring and industrial business for Ecore.
Koppers adds $40 million in new business
Koppers Performance Chemicals Inc (PC)., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Koppers Holdings Inc., has announced a significant expansion of market share in industrial and commercial wood preservation technology markets. The Pittsburgh, Pa.-baed company is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds, today. Earlier this...
EYE on RETAIL: Bed, Bath & Beyond names new marketing chief
Ed Bath & Beyond Inc. has tapped a former Burlington Stores executive to head marketing. The home décor retailer appointed Bart Sichel as executive VP, chief marketing & customer officer. He will oversee fully integrated marketing and customer strategies for Bed Bath & Beyond, Buybuy Baby and Harmon. Sichel...
Masonite posts strong profits and sales in Q3
The Tampa-based door manufacturer is acquiring Endura in a $375 million cash deal. Door and door systems manufacturer Masonite reported third quarter sales increased 12% to $728 million from third quarter sales of $652 million in the third quarter 2021. North American Residential sales were $579 million, a 19% increase...
Tractor Supply raises $2.4 million for National 4-H
Tractor Supply, in partnership with the National 4-H Council, announced that its Fall Paper Clover campaign raised nearly $1.138 million. Proceeds from the 2022 Fall Paper Clover event will impact more than 10,000 4-H kids and teens across the country, funding their leadership conferences, camps, and educational programs, Tractor Supply said.
The Quikrete Industry Dashboard
The week was loaded with election coverage and bold-faced headlines from Silicon Valley, but it was a relatively quiet week for Dashboard Data. It’s the lull before the flurry of releases will hit Nov. 14-18, when monthly residential construction numbers and monthly sales reports will be released by government agencies. Also in the same week, Home Depot and Lowe’s will report their quarterly earnings on consecutive days.
TYPAR Construction Tape receives CCMC approval
TYPAR Construction Tape installs fast, sticks tight, and packs plenty of versatility. The Canadian Construction Materials Centre (CCMC) recently added the new TYPARConstruction Tape to its list of approved products. Following this move, the complete TYPAR Weather Protection System is now available to the Canadian market. Builders throughout Canada can...
