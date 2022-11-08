Read full article on original website
Related
Denver police seek suspect's identity in fatal hit-and-run crash
Denver police is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning.According to authorities, around 4:26 a.m. a vehicle struck two pedestrians who were crossing the street at the intersection of 15th and Stout Street. The driver left the scene without rendering aid to the victims. Denver police revealed one of the victims struck in the crash has been pronounced dead. The suspect later struck a property at Arapahoe Street and 15th Street and was possibly seen by witnesses at either location, according to authorities. Police describe the suspected driver's vehicle as a full-sized blue Ford SUV with damage. Authorities say anyone with additional information on the crash is urged to contact the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.
Aurora police investigate homicide after man found shot to death
Police in Aurora are investigating a homicide after a 41-year-old man was found shot to death early Saturday morning.
$50,000 worth of cocaine seized during Weld County traffic stop
The Greeley police used a K9 officer named Odin to detect the smell of what turned out to be cocaine.
Man hit and killed by driver who fled the scene in Aurora
A man who police say was lying in the road on Hampden Avenue in Aurora was hit and killed by a driver who fled the scene Thursday night, according to an Aurora police spokesperson.
Deadly shooting suspect arrested
Aurora Police confirmed the two victims are both male juveniles. APD initially reported the victims as one adult and one juvenile. According to APD, shots were fired from a silver Acura sedan that fled the scene immediately.
12-year-old killed, 14-year-old seriously injured in drive-by shooting in Aurora
An 18-year-old man is in custody and facing a first-degree murder charge after a 12-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old boy was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting in Aurora Friday.
Police investigate 2 separate Denver shootings Saturday morning
Police in Denver are investigating two separate shootings that sent two people to the hospital Saturday morning.
Deceased identified in officer involved shooting
Early Tuesday morning, an officer from the Lafayette Police Department fired their weapon after being fired upon. The incident resulted in the death of one suspect who was identified by the Boulder County Coroner today. Ethan Huiras, a 20-year-old man, was part of two people who stole a vehicle in...
Westword
Denver's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods Now
Compared to last year, violent crime is up in more than fifty Denver neighborhoods during the first ten-plus months of 2022. However, it's actually decreased in some of the city's highest crime zones. The Denver Crime Map, maintained by the Denver Police Department, tracks data for all 78 official neighborhoods...
KDVR.com
Woman shot at bus shelter in downtown Denver
Police are searching for two suspects who they say shot at each other and hit a bystander in the process Friday afternoon. Courtney Fromm is at the scene near Colfax and Broadway. Woman shot at bus shelter in downtown Denver. Police are searching for two suspects who they say shot...
2 pedestrians seriously injured in downtown Denver hit-and-run crash
Police are investing a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured two pedestrians in downtown Denver early Saturday morning.
License plate reader leads police to stolen car and suspect
Car thefts have been plaguing Lafayette and the Denver metro and the numbers just keep rising, with victims saying car thefts are out of control.
Homeowner shoots, injures attempted car thief
A homeowner in Northglenn fired a gun at a suspect who attempted to steal their vehicle.
2 boys charged with murder in Lakewood apartment fire
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Two boys who are accused of starting a fire that killed a mother and daughter in Lakewood in late October are both now charged with dozens of counts, including two counts of first-degree murder. In all, the boys, who are 12 and 14, according to...
2 officers dragged by suspects in stolen vehicle near in Denver
Two Denver police officers were dragged by suspects driving away in a stolen vehicle on Wednesday morning. According to the DPD tweet, officers were responding to the report of a stolen vehicle in the area of E 13th Ave and Elizabeth Street. Two officers tried to speak to the suspects, but the driver of the stolen car started to drive away, and both DPD first responders were dragged. DPD says both officers do not appear to have serious injuries. There was no immediate vehicle or suspect information at the time of the tweet.
Woman injured during shooting at Broadway and Colfax in downtown Denver
The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Friday afternoon.
KDVR.com
2 Denver police officers dragged by car thieves
A third suspect fled after stealing another car. Vicente Arenas reports. A third suspect fled after stealing another car. Vicente Arenas reports. Temperatures will only make it to the upper 40s Thursday, while some parts of the state will see evening flurries. Kylie Bearse forecasts. Car catches fire near Dove...
I-25 reopens in Larimer County after rollover crash
The Colorado Department of Transportation says Interstate 25 has reopened north of Wellington following a crash on Wednesday morning.
Pedestrian hit by car on Halloween dies from injuries
A 40-year-old pedestrian has died after suffering injuries from a car crash on Halloween.
Greeley officer shoots, kills armed suspect
Police shot and killed an armed suspect during a barricade situation at a mobile home park Tuesday morning, the Greeley Police Department said.
Comments / 0