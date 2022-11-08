ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Denver police seek suspect's identity in fatal hit-and-run crash

Denver police is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning.According to authorities, around 4:26 a.m. a vehicle struck two pedestrians who were crossing the street at the intersection of 15th and Stout Street. The driver left the scene without rendering aid to the victims. Denver police revealed one of the victims struck in the crash has been pronounced dead. The suspect later struck a property at Arapahoe Street and 15th Street and was possibly seen by witnesses at either location, according to authorities. Police describe the suspected driver's vehicle as a full-sized blue Ford SUV with damage. Authorities say anyone with additional information on the crash is urged to contact the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. 
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Deadly shooting suspect arrested

Aurora Police confirmed the two victims are both male juveniles. APD initially reported the victims as one adult and one juvenile. According to APD, shots were fired from a silver Acura sedan that fled the scene immediately.
AURORA, CO
The Longmont Leader

Deceased identified in officer involved shooting

Early Tuesday morning, an officer from the Lafayette Police Department fired their weapon after being fired upon. The incident resulted in the death of one suspect who was identified by the Boulder County Coroner today. Ethan Huiras, a 20-year-old man, was part of two people who stole a vehicle in...
LAFAYETTE, CO
Westword

Denver's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods Now

Compared to last year, violent crime is up in more than fifty Denver neighborhoods during the first ten-plus months of 2022. However, it's actually decreased in some of the city's highest crime zones. The Denver Crime Map, maintained by the Denver Police Department, tracks data for all 78 official neighborhoods...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Woman shot at bus shelter in downtown Denver

Police are searching for two suspects who they say shot at each other and hit a bystander in the process Friday afternoon. Courtney Fromm is at the scene near Colfax and Broadway. Woman shot at bus shelter in downtown Denver. Police are searching for two suspects who they say shot...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

2 boys charged with murder in Lakewood apartment fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Two boys who are accused of starting a fire that killed a mother and daughter in Lakewood in late October are both now charged with dozens of counts, including two counts of first-degree murder. In all, the boys, who are 12 and 14, according to...
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

2 officers dragged by suspects in stolen vehicle near in Denver

Two Denver police officers were dragged by suspects driving away in a stolen vehicle on Wednesday morning. According to the DPD tweet, officers were responding to the report of a stolen vehicle in the area of E 13th Ave and Elizabeth Street. Two officers tried to speak to the suspects, but the driver of the stolen car started to drive away, and both DPD first responders were dragged. DPD says both officers do not appear to have serious injuries. There was no immediate vehicle or suspect information at the time of the tweet. 
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

2 Denver police officers dragged by car thieves

A third suspect fled after stealing another car. Vicente Arenas reports. A third suspect fled after stealing another car. Vicente Arenas reports. Temperatures will only make it to the upper 40s Thursday, while some parts of the state will see evening flurries. Kylie Bearse forecasts. Car catches fire near Dove...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy