Unique Tea Blends from Calafia Tea

Natalie Sofia named Calafia Tea after her family’s favorite local beach. The brand offers unique tea blends directly from Costa Mesa. Flavors include Vanilla Lemongrass, Peach Apricot Hibiscus, and Orange Pineapple Sencha Green Tea—each of which can be enjoyed hot or iced (2-ounce package for $15). Available at calafiatea.com or at Teacup, Succulents & More in Mission Viejo and The San Clemente Store in San Clemente

