If you’ve made your way to Paramount+ and are even considering checking out “Tulsa King,” you already know what you’re about to get. “Yellowstone” and “1883” creator Taylor Sheridan has proven extremely effective at delivering entertaining tough-guy series helmed by grizzled elders, and his newest is no exception, although far less in ambition and polish than his other Paramount hits.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO