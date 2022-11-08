ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Sam & Kate’ Review: Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek Family Project Disappoints

“Sam & Kate” is a family affair, which is essentially the entire conceit for the film’s existence. Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play Bill and Tina, while Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk (Spacek’s daughter with production designer Jack Fisk) play their respective kids, Sam and Kate. It’s the story of young adults and their challenging relationships with their quirky aging parents, fumbling toward a kind of grace in spite of their pasts.
Why ‘Tulsa King’ Could Be Paramount+’s Biggest Hit Yet | Chart

Whip Media reports Sylvester Stallone’s TV debut has 117% more followers than ”Yellowstone“ spinoff ”1883“ at the same time leading up to their premieres. Sylvester Stallone’s first foray into television looks like it’ll pay off in a big way, both for the veteran action star and Paramount+, the streaming service that’ll be home to his upcoming series “Tulsa King.”
‘Tulsa King’ Review: Stallone Embraces the Absurd in Quirky Taylor Sheridan Series

If you’ve made your way to Paramount+ and are even considering checking out “Tulsa King,” you already know what you’re about to get. “Yellowstone” and “1883” creator Taylor Sheridan has proven extremely effective at delivering entertaining tough-guy series helmed by grizzled elders, and his newest is no exception, although far less in ambition and polish than his other Paramount hits.
